(WFLA Tampa Bay)   A loggerhead sea turtle is nearly 15 pounds lighter after having surgery to remove a massive tumor, says it's glad to be rid of that senator   (wfla.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Mcconnelloma certainly sounds like it could be a tumor on a turtle's anus, though that would be an insult to turtle anus cancers.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well done, subby, well done.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOTY Candidate
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see what you did there, Subby. And here are the scores:

France: 10,
UK:  9,
Italy:  8,
West Germany:  10,
Russia 2
East Germany (Deutsche Bank): -10
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they were able to save his flipper.  this makes me smile
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a tumor?  You mean John Kimble lied to us?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: I see what you did there, Subby. And here are the scores:

France: 10,
UK:  9,
Italy:  8,
West Germany:  10,
Russia 2
East Germany (Deutsche Bank): -10


Has anyone ever figured out what was up the collective kiester of Russian ice skating judges?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: brantgoose: I see what you did there, Subby. And here are the scores:

France: 10,
UK:  9,
Italy:  8,
West Germany:  10,
Russia 2
East Germany (Deutsche Bank): -10

Has anyone ever figured out what was up the collective kiester of Russian ice skating judges?


Well, the Communist Party, for one.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
senator governator

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
lol subs
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

koder: Mcconnelloma certainly sounds like it could be a tumor on a turtle's anus, though that would be an insult to turtle anus cancers.


So Mitch McConnell?

Sorry, couldn't resist!
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.