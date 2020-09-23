 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Shirtless man ignores security cameras, breaks into church and sets it on fire   (wfla.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Coroner, Sheriff, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Video surveillance, sheriff's office, Father Michael Cormier, church community  
173 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Sep 2020 at 2:01 PM (25 minutes ago)



Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well they shouldn't have moved him to the basement and taken his swingline stapler away.
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
At least he was responsible enough to wear a mask.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
When did the Catholic Church start stealing names from stripe mall buffets?
 
Kinan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Pew pew pew.
 
KB202
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
God didn't protect the church?

Maybe they should think about that...
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
spirit-of-metal.comView Full Size
 
