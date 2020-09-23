 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   Because this is Australia, having your campsite overrun by GIANT crabs trying to eat you is a thing   (9news.com.au) divider line
    Scary, Christmas Island red crab, Australia, Coconut crab, Crab, Family's campsite, Christmas Island campsite, Crab louse, Blue crab  
30 Comments
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Then they started to climb up to the table, and another climbed onto the barbecue."

Even the crabs are like fark 2020
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh Billy, a crab will kill you and everyone you care about if given the chance.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Kat09tails: [Fark user image image 302x400]
[Fark user image image 307x398]

Oh Billy, a crab will kill you and everyone you care about if given the chance.


I want to know more about the wild vacationing wives ruining Palm Beach.
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nice of them to crawl right up onto the grill like that.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thankfully none of them were armed...
https://youtu.be/7WXRN1thFr8
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had a few giant crabs in college, IYKWIM.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Luckily it wasn't giant shrimp....

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Lol
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Don't they have a crab killing ointment or shampoo in Australia?
 
dittybopper
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Though to be fair, Edmund could handle it.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Conthan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"We kept our tents away from where we had eaten, but one of the families said the whole night they could feel one tapping on the outside of their tent."

Awww he just wanted to sleep in the tent with them.
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They've trained the baby crabs to run an obstacle course.  That is awesome.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Did-a-chick
Dad-a-chum
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Then they started to climb up to the table, and another climbed onto the barbecue."

In Australia dinner comes to you.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/ Yes please.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
When will we realize that Australia is Nature's test kitchen? Whatever kills the most humans there gets put in rotation worldwide.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"We have camped in that area a few times and we have never seen so many robber grabs," Mrs Luetich told Daily Mail Australia.

Hmmm. Robbers usually do grab things, so I guess the verbiage checks out.

Also, I wonder how these things taste right off the BBQ. Mmmm. Now I want crab.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Although they grow to the size of a small dog, they are considered harmless and can be picked up and moved easily as long as you avoid their claws.

Australia as a strange definition of "harmless".
 
Without Fail
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Did-a-chick
Dad-a-chum


Came here to drop this.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Kat09tails: [Fark user image image 302x400]
[Fark user image image 307x398]

Oh Billy, a crab will kill you and everyone you care about if given the chance.

I want to know more about the wild vacationing wives ruining Palm Beach.


The ones featured in the "swarms of giant crabs" issue?

No, thanks.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Without Fail: MythDragon: Did-a-chick
Dad-a-chum

Came here to drop this.


I know, right? Dammit.

My opinion only, but I maintain that "The Man In Black fled across the desert, and the Gunslinger followed." is one of the best opening lines ever put to paper.

Ever.
 
mudpants
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mudpants: [Fark user image image 850x637]


Is that rosemary with crab?

Intriguing.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
archeochick [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: The Googles Do Nothing: Kat09tails: [Fark user image image 302x400]
[Fark user image image 307x398]

Oh Billy, a crab will kill you and everyone you care about if given the chance.

I want to know more about the wild vacationing wives ruining Palm Beach.

The ones featured in the "swarms of giant crabs" issue?

No, thanks.


Oh lighten up, Nancy!
When you get back from vacation, you just use a special shampoo for two weeks and launder your towels and sheets.

/Our democracy seems to face new challenges every week in 2020
//But when Americans are afraid of wild, vacationing wives on Palm Beach just because of a little VD...

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I shall call you Goliath.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Although they grow to the size of a small dog, they are considered harmless and can be picked up and moved easily as long as you avoid their claws.

Australia as a strange definition of "harmless".


So glad someone else noticed that, too.
And I'm sure an Aussie would say "lions are just big, cuddly kittens as long as you avoid the claws, teeth, and other sharp bits"
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Although they grow to the size of a small dog, they are considered harmless and can be picked up and moved easily as long as you avoid their claws.

Australia as a strange definition of "harmless".


It means they will harm you less than a saltie.
 
cptcaveman [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"one of the families said the whole night they could feel one tapping on the outside of their tent"

I could pass on this part.
 
Famishus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: When will we realize that Australia is Nature's test kitchen? Whatever kills the most humans there gets put in rotation worldwide.


I've always maintained that Australia is Earth's liver. All toxic substances are deposited there and accumulate in the local flora and fauna.
 
