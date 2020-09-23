 Skip to content
LOL surprise - your kid's toy is wearing lingerie
    New Zealand, KEA Kids News, Doll, fishnet stockings, Kmart  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Would rather them be naked when you take their clothes off, like that slut Barbie?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
*yawn* call me when they're wearing a strapon.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

koder: *yawn* call me when they're wearing a strapon.


More like *gape* am I right? Huh? Huh?
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: koder: *yawn* call me when they're wearing a strapon.

More like *gape* am I right? Huh? Huh?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
if your kid thinks bra and panties are anything but underwear thats on you
 
MiddleAgedWoman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Surprise, for the third month?  Wasn't this reported a long time ago? Still surprised?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The pasties are a nice touch.
 
JRoo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Walker: Would rather them be naked when you take their clothes off, like that slut Barbie?


and Barbie has that full Brazilian, too
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
But naked is ok... As every doll has been since forever
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Walker: Would rather them be naked when you take their clothes off, like that slut Barbie?


From my archives:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Epstein's long lost toy line has been found
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sigh....zip
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And still no one questions the packing. MY 6YO granddaughter loves these goofy things. But they kill a small tree to package each freaking 1 of them. And I agree with AuralArgumentif your 5 or 6YO sees more than undies, you may be a big part of the problem.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Those parents may also be surprised to find out that the rest of the doll also happens to look like a street walker servicing a John.
 
Luse
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This thread again? As others have already pointed out, every other doll is nude. Not only that but it only happens when you dunk them in cold water as a novelty.

This is the information age, if you are a parent and are surprised by this you're an idiot and should lose parenting rights. A 15 second google search would tell you everything you need to know. If you can't be bothered to even do that for your child how are we supposed to trust you to read age appropriate labels or chocking hazard warnings?
 
Khell [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Lingerie aside, the problem *I* have with these stupid dolls is that there is a HUGE amount of disposable plastic packaging involved for such a small lame toy.  If you haven't seen one being unpacked, you can find a video online.  I banned my kids from getting them on that principle alone.  Such a waste of resources...
 
Lipspinach [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Luse: This thread again? As others have already pointed out, every other doll is nude. Not only that but it only happens when you dunk them in cold water as a novelty.

This is the information age, if you are a parent and are surprised by this you're an idiot and should lose parenting rights. A 15 second google search would tell you everything you need to know. If you can't be bothered to even do that for your child how are we supposed to trust you to read age appropriate labels or chocking hazard warnings?


Why would i bother to Google a toy my kid wants? You sound like a Luser. Seriously. They are toys, ffs.a
 
