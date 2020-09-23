 Skip to content
 
(The Daily Beast)   Assistant at New York investment bank walks in on her boss as he's masturbating at his computer, leading to firing. Of the assistant   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's when you know you've made it to the top baby.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


doesn't anybody knock any more?
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What kind of sick individual do you have to be to masturbate at work in a conference room? Why can't you do shiat like that on the subway like a normal perv?
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
img.thedailybeast.comView Full Size


Enjoy your breakfast, Farkers
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Bslim: [img.thedailybeast.com image 850x478]

Enjoy your breakfast, Farkers


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yep. That's Capitalism
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And in a few days more stories about him will come out, but hey at least she will get some nice settlement money from this.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Shirley Ujest
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yeet him out the window.
 
