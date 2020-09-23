 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   "Could churches double up as bank branches in cash-stricken areas?" That wasn't thunder; that was Jesus facepalming so hard He gave Himself whiplash   (bbc.com) divider line
    Money, small firms, closure of bank branches, trial areas, small shops, Northern Ireland, cash machines  
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Lol, yeah, leave more cash around churches. That's smart.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Drug dealers are everywhere, deal with cash all the time, and even make house calls. I'd trust their accounting and ability to get me closer to God over that of a church any day.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How'd that work out the last time?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Jesus thought about that one, hard. And he weren't exactly happy neither...
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

hubiestubert: How'd that work out the last time?

[Fark user image image 545x1500]

Jesus thought about that one, hard. And he weren't exactly happy neither...


I've made a "discipline" out of jute cord. It didn't have to be something out of David Morgan's workshop, man. Took me a few minutes.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
EL Greco did a picture of what that would look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, why not... maybe they can also double as abortion clinics as well.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guy, guys, I just figured out how to run a bank tax-free.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what would make an even better and trustworthy bank for impoverished areas?  The Post Office.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to The First Church of the Almighty Dollar. 20% tithes on every transaction. Pastor needs a new boat and poolboy to fark his wife.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: You know what would make an even better and trustworthy bank for impoverished areas?  The Post Office.


As an added bonus the fed could set interest rates at one rate and then have a much lower rate for working people for auto and home loans.

This would mean that working class people could purchase homes at a cheaper rate than rich assholes meaning we do not end up in our current situation where 90 percent of homes are owned by investors who rent them back at sky high rates.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: You know what would make an even better and trustworthy bank for impoverished areas?  The Post Office.


There are a lot more churches than post offices, many within walking distance of people's homes.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: You know what would make an even better and trustworthy bank for impoverished areas?  The Post Office.


QFT
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: EL Greco did a picture of what that would look like:

[Fark user image 290x225]


Then CBS fired him and he went back to Steubenville.
 
Queef Wellington
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sweet, as an ashiest this is something I can get behind assuming "eternal damnation" is punishment for not making payments. I mean I'm already going, might as well get a new car first, or come the apocalypses I'll just take yours, either way.
 
Queef Wellington
‘’ 1 hour ago  
damn you autocorrect.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah sure... great idea with Churches doing that "Give your life to Jesus or get fired." thing all the time. Now it'll be "Give your life to Jesus or you don't get to use your bank accounts." Won't be able to buy or sell without the Mark of the Beast Church for work or banking.

...

Hey wait a minute!

"so that they could not buy or sell unless they had the mark, which is the name of the beast or the number of its name." - Rev 13:17

Son of a..... well.. if you live long enough you get to see yourself become the bad guy. Nice going churches.
 
Inyego
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't the Templars try that? Wonder how that worked out for them.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If a congregation of 20, three times a week, doesn't generate enough revenue to keep your premises going, then by definition it will have to become a shared use space.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pastor here... of a small-ish midwestern Presbyterian church. As much as it shocks everyone:
* My adjusted gross salary last year was $34,000 (I have a Masters degree, working on a doctorate)
* We live within our budget, but don't have $$$ stashed away
* We don't keep cash at the church
* Most of our money goes to our food bank program

And as much as people like to talk about Jesus flipping the tables on the money changers in the temple, there's this part:
* He wasn't mad that people were selling animals for temple sacrifices. Folks that traveled from a long distance needed that service.
* He was mad that they were fleecing the poor people who could only afford doves for their sacrifices. They were jacking up prices on them, hurting those who needed help the most. THAT'S what pissed him off.

The idea of your every day corner church being secretly loaded with $$$ is laughable. The megachurches? Sure, yeah, maybe. The Catholic church as a whole? Probably, but they also do more charity in the world than the rest of us combined.

So, meh. I know it's not cool to be a church-person on Fark, but the stereotypes do get old.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: You know what would make an even better and trustworthy bank for impoverished areas?  The Post Office.


I mean sure, but how will that help the UK?
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They may as well. To quote Willie Sutton - "That's where they keep the money."
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: winedrinkingman: You know what would make an even better and trustworthy bank for impoverished areas?  The Post Office.

As an added bonus the fed could set interest rates at one rate and then have a much lower rate for working people for auto and home loans.

This would mean that working class people could purchase homes at a cheaper rate than rich assholes meaning we do not end up in our current situation where 90 percent of homes are owned by investors who rent them back at sky high rates.


The Fed does not set those rates nor do they make mortgage loans.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't the Bible say charging interest is wrong? And to forgive your debtors every 7 years?
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hankie Fest: So, meh. I know it's not cool to be a church-person on Fark, but the stereotypes do get old.


Actually, it's not cool to be an arsehole on fark, it just so happens that sooo very many religious people are assholes. And the non asshole ones rarely speak up.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pharmdawg: Doesn't the Bible say charging interest is wrong? And to forgive your debtors every 7 years?


Old Testament (Jewish) law does.
Christians use the New Testament for law.

Jesus himself speaks of earning interest on investments (see Matthew 25:26-27).

The OT/NT thing confuses a lot of people, but no, Christians don't go by OT law. Note how we rarely sacrifice animals on our altars, etc.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Queef Wellington: Sweet, as an ashiest this is something I can get behind assuming "eternal damnation" is punishment for not making payments. I mean I'm already going, might as well get a new car first, or come the apocalypses I'll just take yours, either way.


Nimbull: Yeah sure... great idea with Churches doing that "Give your life to Jesus or get fired." thing all the time. Now it'll be "Give your life to Jesus or you don't get to use your bank accounts." Won't be able to buy or sell without the Mark of the Beast Church for work or banking.

...

Hey wait a minute!

"so that they could not buy or sell unless they had the mark, which is the name of the beast or the number of its name." - Rev 13:17

Son of a..... well.. if you live long enough you get to see yourself become the bad guy. Nice going churches.


Yeah, about that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pharmdawg: Doesn't the Bible say charging interest is wrong? And to forgive your debtors every 7 years?


Well, most things do fall off your credit report within 7 years, so...
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hankie Fest: Pharmdawg: Doesn't the Bible say charging interest is wrong? And to forgive your debtors every 7 years?

Old Testament (Jewish) law does.
Christians use the New Testament for law.

Jesus himself speaks of earning interest on investments (see Matthew 25:26-27).

The OT/NT thing confuses a lot of people, but no, Christians don't go by OT law. Note how we rarely sacrifice animals on our altars, etc.


Bloody hell. That explains why the vicar got so angry with me the other day.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Inyego: Didn't the Templars try that? Wonder how that worked out for them.


The Templars went ATM? That explains a lot.
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The Post Office makes more sense. And they have someone that will come by your house. Almost daily.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I live in the 16678.
There are no jobs, no industry.
OK, a Marijuana plant, but other than that, nothing.
Two redneck dives, and a dollar store.
A shiatty grocery store.
A pharmacy that may or may not  be open depending upon who owns it this week.

3 banks.
And churches? A couple.

It's been a shiat kicker town of abandon coal miner dreams since 1956 and has not improved since.

There are constants. Things you can set a clock by.

Someone will get killed in a vehicle accident once a week.
Every evening, someone has to drive a very loud vehicle very fast down the two lane blacktop to appease the gods of toxic masculinity.
Everywhere, but nowhere to be found a source of, is cigarette smoke. Not the smooth, refreshing aroma of a fine tobacco leaf burning, but the rank, insidious, hazmat odor of a dollar store off brand of cardboard and plastic ground up and stuffed in construction paper and left to smolder type of smoke.
And a 55 gallon barrel of some combination of wet newspapers stacked up and plastic Clorox bottles alight, the smoke clinging to the mountains and hanging in the valley like a bad Steven King novel always in the air.
Centralia has better air quality.
The only people you see out and about are extremely elderly or crippled or both. And only to drive the harrowing mountain pass to the sole medical clinic, and keeper of Medicaid folders on all the locals.
A huge manure wagon going 5 MPH will appear immediately in front of you in a no passing zone if you need to go from A to B at any given time.
The gun range where anytime Antifa is mentioned on Fox, within an hour becomes a staccato chorus of angry white men trying to feel safe.
And funerals.
A town of the dead, and the dying.

Auctions are pretty cool, though.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Churches are subsidized in many parts of Europe, sometimes to keep important architectural buildings from falling into disrepair, sometimes to have the churches act more as community centers.

For American ears, the question should be should community centers act as branch banks when there is no brick and mortar bank or real grocery store?

The rest of the Jesus money story is very complex and political ranging from which hereditary family was running the church to where Billy Bob  and Mary Sue come down from the hills with their Groupons that some trader gave them for their pet cow will the church be happy to see these Groupons in the offering plate, or do they need to exchange that for coin of the realm before going into church.  Coin of the realm was a very special, finely minted shekel of pure metal, not the counterfeits that were circulating from all those outlying galaxies and planets.   It's kind of like getting your temperature taken before entering a building these days.

When a new religion starts, very soon, the new hero will be championed for throwing the temperature testers out of the doorway.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hankie Fest:
Christians use the New Testament for law.

Except when they are looking for excuses to hate. Then it's Leviticus all the way down.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: Pharmdawg: Doesn't the Bible say charging interest is wrong? And to forgive your debtors every 7 years?

Old Testament (Jewish) law does.
Christians use the New Testament for law.

Jesus himself speaks of earning interest on investments (see Matthew 25:26-27).

The OT/NT thing confuses a lot of people, but no, Christians don't go by OT law. Note how we rarely sacrifice animals on our altars, etc.


Sure we do.  We have BBQ, and it makes an aroma that pleases the lord (and everyone else).
 
spiritplumber [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, sane countries have postal banking.
 
jimjays
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I imagine very few overdrafts with some of the punishments the church has been known to use in the past... And that's without considering the horrific wars they might wage if there were attempted hostile take-overs of their business partners.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: Pastor here... of a small-ish midwestern Presbyterian church. As much as it shocks everyone:
* My adjusted gross salary last year was $34,000 (I have a Masters degree, working on a doctorate)
* We live within our budget, but don't have $$$ stashed away
* We don't keep cash at the church
* Most of our money goes to our food bank program



Parsonage, or do you provide your own housing?

I think most people know that most people in the ministry aren't getting rich. A long time friend of my wife's is a part-time preacher that takes no salary, and spends out of pocket at times to keep things rolling.  His church does a good job of giving the money away to the desperately needy.
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: Pastor here... of a small-ish midwestern Presbyterian church. As much as it shocks everyone:
* My adjusted gross salary last year was $34,000 (I have a Masters degree, working on a doctorate)
* We live within our budget, but don't have $$$ stashed away
* We don't keep cash at the church
* Most of our money goes to our food bank program

And as much as people like to talk about Jesus flipping the tables on the money changers in the temple, there's this part:
* He wasn't mad that people were selling animals for temple sacrifices. Folks that traveled from a long distance needed that service.
* He was mad that they were fleecing the poor people who could only afford doves for their sacrifices. They were jacking up prices on them, hurting those who needed help the most. THAT'S what pissed him off.

The idea of your every day corner church being secretly loaded with $$$ is laughable. The megachurches? Sure, yeah, maybe. The Catholic church as a whole? Probably, but they also do more charity in the world than the rest of us combined.

So, meh. I know it's not cool to be a church-person on Fark, but the stereotypes do get old.


I'm curious about the biblical or historical support for this claim.

Mark's widely regarded as the most contemporary author of the gospels, and all he has to say on it is that Jesus drove out everyone who was buying AND selling, flipped over tables of money changers and dove-sellers specifically, and then started saying things that made the powers that be want to kill him, but they didn't kill him because of the adoring crowd around him.

Nothing about his motivation.

The next passage is a parable about being shiathead tenants and refusing to accept the oversight of the actual proprietor of your land.  If there's any talk of motivation, it's in this parable.  Seems to me that Jesus was contextualizing his behavior by comparing the money changers et al to bad tenants.  God let them use his house, but they are using it poorly and refuse to be held accountable for that.  The parable concludes: "What then will the owner of the vineyard do? He will come and destroy the tenants and give the vineyard to others."

From a literary perspective, I always took these stories to imply that this Jesus character kicked a bunch of shiatty gatekeepers out of the temple and opened the doors to all comers.  In the whole narrative, this is the moment where Jesus goes from being a guy saying some unorthodox things to a guy that is potentially starting a revolution.  The rest of the story flows from there.  Bigger sermons to bigger crowds, his apostles feeling neglected and lost, Jesus having second thoughts, the betrayal, the interest of the Roman authorities in local Jewish religious infighting...

But I've never heard this particular interpretation that he was specifically angry about the dove sellers.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: You know what would make an even better and trustworthy bank for impoverished areas?  The Post Office.


This.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I live in the 16678.
There are no jobs, no industry.
OK, a Marijuana plant, but other than that, nothing.
Two redneck dives, and a dollar store.
A shiatty grocery store.
A pharmacy that may or may not  be open depending upon who owns it this week.

3 banks.
And churches? A couple.

It's been a shiat kicker town of abandon coal miner dreams since 1956 and has not improved since.

There are constants. Things you can set a clock by.

Someone will get killed in a vehicle accident once a week.
Every evening, someone has to drive a very loud vehicle very fast down the two lane blacktop to appease the gods of toxic masculinity.
Everywhere, but nowhere to be found a source of, is cigarette smoke. Not the smooth, refreshing aroma of a fine tobacco leaf burning, but the rank, insidious, hazmat odor of a dollar store off brand of cardboard and plastic ground up and stuffed in construction paper and left to smolder type of smoke.
And a 55 gallon barrel of some combination of wet newspapers stacked up and plastic Clorox bottles alight, the smoke clinging to the mountains and hanging in the valley like a bad Steven King novel always in the air.
Centralia has better air quality.
The only people you see out and about are extremely elderly or crippled or both. And only to drive the harrowing mountain pass to the sole medical clinic, and keeper of Medicaid folders on all the locals.
A huge manure wagon going 5 MPH will appear immediately in front of you in a no passing zone if you need to go from A to B at any given time.
The gun range where anytime Antifa is mentioned on Fox, within an hour becomes a staccato chorus of angry white men trying to feel safe.
And funerals.
A town of the dead, and the dying.

Auctions are pretty cool, though.


Holy crap dude, that's melancholy.

It's like Grapes of Wrath, only less picturesque, and a lot more really happening right now.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Obligatory
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I live in the 16678.
There are no jobs, no industry.
OK, a Marijuana plant, but other than that, nothing.
Two redneck dives, and a dollar store.
A shiatty grocery store.
A pharmacy that may or may not  be open depending upon who owns it this week.

3 banks.
And churches? A couple.

It's been a shiat kicker town of abandon coal miner dreams since 1956 and has not improved since.

There are constants. Things you can set a clock by.

Someone will get killed in a vehicle accident once a week.
Every evening, someone has to drive a very loud vehicle very fast down the two lane blacktop to appease the gods of toxic masculinity.
Everywhere, but nowhere to be found a source of, is cigarette smoke. Not the smooth, refreshing aroma of a fine tobacco leaf burning, but the rank, insidious, hazmat odor of a dollar store off brand of cardboard and plastic ground up and stuffed in construction paper and left to smolder type of smoke.
And a 55 gallon barrel of some combination of wet newspapers stacked up and plastic Clorox bottles alight, the smoke clinging to the mountains and hanging in the valley like a bad Steven King novel always in the air.
Centralia has better air quality.
The only people you see out and about are extremely elderly or crippled or both. And only to drive the harrowing mountain pass to the sole medical clinic, and keeper of Medicaid folders on all the locals.
A huge manure wagon going 5 MPH will appear immediately in front of you in a no passing zone if you need to go from A to B at any given time.
The gun range where anytime Antifa is mentioned on Fox, within an hour becomes a staccato chorus of angry white men trying to feel safe.
And funerals.
A town of the dead, and the dying.

Auctions are pretty cool, though.


Rayestown Lake is dismal... until you get to the top of the ridges and look down at all the sadness spread out before you in all directions and realize it's actually kinda pretty.  Especially in the morning when the clouds have settled into the valley to trap all those horrid aromas amongst the trailers below.  The 45 minute drive to re-up on booze in the oppressive shadow of a hundred and fifty foot tall cliff is probably the only downside.  Passing Runk's Diggin' and Haulin' provides a nice highlight on the way, though.  Assuming you ignore all the confederate flags.

/I'm only half kidding
//It's beautiful, haunting, depressing and beautiful
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I live in the 16678.
There are no jobs, no industry.
OK, a Marijuana plant, but other than that, nothing.
Two redneck dives, and a dollar store.
A shiatty grocery store.
A pharmacy that may or may not  be open depending upon who owns it this week.

3 banks.
And churches? A couple.

It's been a shiat kicker town of abandon coal miner dreams since 1956 and has not improved since.

There are constants. Things you can set a clock by.

Someone will get killed in a vehicle accident once a week.
Every evening, someone has to drive a very loud vehicle very fast down the two lane blacktop to appease the gods of toxic masculinity.
Everywhere, but nowhere to be found a source of, is cigarette smoke. Not the smooth, refreshing aroma of a fine tobacco leaf burning, but the rank, insidious, hazmat odor of a dollar store off brand of cardboard and plastic ground up and stuffed in construction paper and left to smolder type of smoke.
And a 55 gallon barrel of some combination of wet newspapers stacked up and plastic Clorox bottles alight, the smoke clinging to the mountains and hanging in the valley like a bad Steven King novel always in the air.
Centralia has better air quality.
The only people you see out and about are extremely elderly or crippled or both. And only to drive the harrowing mountain pass to the sole medical clinic, and keeper of Medicaid folders on all the locals.
A huge manure wagon going 5 MPH will appear immediately in front of you in a no passing zone if you need to go from A to B at any given time.
The gun range where anytime Antifa is mentioned on Fox, within an hour becomes a staccato chorus of angry white men trying to feel safe.
And funerals.
A town of the dead, and the dying.

Auctions are pretty cool, though.


I have you farkied as (cough) not a pleasant term, but you sure as heck can write. Please sign me up for your 16678 newsletter.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: Hankie Fest:
Christians use the New Testament for law.

Except when they are looking for excuses to hate. Then it's Leviticus all the way down.


Again, pastor here, and no, I don't invoke Leviticus ever.

I know it's confusing, but not all of Christianity is loud-mouthed evangelicals. At least half of Protestants are "mainline," which includes being pro-LGBTQ (I marry more same-sex couples than hetero), pro-social justice stuff, and anti-idiot.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Parsonage, or do you provide your own housing?

I think most people know that most people in the ministry aren't getting rich. A long time friend of my wife's is a part-time preacher that takes no salary, and spends out of pocket at times to keep things rolling.  His church does a good job of giving the money away to the desperately needy.


I provide my own housing (rental) and get a small stipend for that.
I disagree, though. I think most non-church people think pastors are making bank.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: 'm curious about the biblical or historical support for this claim.

<B>Mark's widely regarded as the most contemporary author of the gospels,</B>
How so? Mark's gospel was the first written, so it'd be the oldest, and least contemporary.

and all he has to say on it is that Jesus drove out everyone who was buying AND selling, flipped over tables of money changers and dove-sellers specifically, and then started saying things that made the powers that be want to kill him, but they didn't kill him because of the adoring crowd around him.

Nothing about his motivation.


I'm lazy this morning, so here's the wiki:

"In Mark 12:40 and Luke 20:47 Jesus accused the Temple authorities of thieving and this time he names poor widows as their victims, going on to provide evidence of this in Mark 12:42 and Luke 21:2. Dove sellers were selling doves that were sacrificed by the poor who could not afford grander sacrifices and specifically by women. According to Mark 11:16, Jesus then put an embargo on people carrying any merchandise through the Temple, a sanction which would have disrupted all commerce.[1][5] This occurred in the outermost court of the gentiles."

Some argue that Jesus didn't care about the poors so much, but lots of other texts show likewise.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: beautiful, haunting, depressing and beautiful


It's fun when I open up a mandolin case and everyone gets excited to think I'm going to play some olde Timey gospel, then I lay down Cole Porter.
Hobbits.
Hobbits, everywhur.
 
Northern
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: How'd that work out the last time?

[Fark user image image 545x1500]

Jesus thought about that one, hard. And he weren't exactly happy neither...


Or you know, have the US post office offer banking including loans like most of the rest of the civilized world.
Oh, I forgot, the GOP wants to end the USPS.
On top of that let's eliminate capital gains taxes and repeal the ACA.
Then round up the blacks, Jews, and communists.  For the greater good.
This is the GOP 2020 platform in a nutshell.
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: BeesNuts: 'm curious about the biblical or historical support for this claim.

<B>Mark's widely regarded as the most contemporary author of the gospels,</B>
How so? Mark's gospel was the first written, so it'd be the oldest, and least contemporary.

and all he has to say on it is that Jesus drove out everyone who was buying AND selling, flipped over tables of money changers and dove-sellers specifically, and then started saying things that made the powers that be want to kill him, but they didn't kill him because of the adoring crowd around him.

Nothing about his motivation.

I'm lazy this morning, so here's the wiki:

"In Mark 12:40 and Luke 20:47 Jesus accused the Temple authorities of thieving and this time he names poor widows as their victims, going on to provide evidence of this in Mark 12:42 and Luke 21:2. Dove sellers were selling doves that were sacrificed by the poor who could not afford grander sacrifices and specifically by women. According to Mark 11:16, Jesus then put an embargo on people carrying any merchandise through the Temple, a sanction which would have disrupted all commerce.[1][5] This occurred in the outermost court of the gentiles."

Some argue that Jesus didn't care about the poors so much, but lots of other texts show likewise.


I recommend you be less lazy and read those passages with fresh eyes.  It's kind of your job to understand the scripture, after all.  Making this action about the doves and not ... you know ... the misuse of Temple grounds for usury sort of misses the entire point of the text.  To say nothing of why that particular action would follow a triumphant ride into the city, cursing a fig tree, yelling at some pharisees, taking the Temple by force and by some non-biblical pseudo-contemporary sources, looted it of all the currency that was held there.

Which brings us neatly to the point here, which is that churches shouldn't be banks.  Regardless of how much you get paid or why Jesus did what he did.
 
