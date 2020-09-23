 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   Putin goes full Batman villain and offers to give Russia's c19 vaccine to all United Nations workers for free   (apnews.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Russia, Vladimir Putin, United Nations, Boris Yeltsin, World Health Organization, Prime Minister of Russia, Russia's new coronavirus vaccine, Russian president  
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ha ha ha, you first, Vlad. Where we can see you.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
'You see that number on your syringe?  That's the Swiss bank account that I want each of you to send one million dollars to.. if you want the antidote to the poison that you just took.'
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And with every vaccine, you receive a gift box of very fine Russian tea and bottled water!
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wait..I've seen this movie before. .. they all turn into zombies after taking the vaccine!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

skinink: And with every vaccine, you receive a gift box of very fine Russian tea and bottled water!


And a commemorative covid-19 USB dongle you can use at work!
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Voiceofreason01: skinink: And with every vaccine, you receive a gift box of very fine Russian tea and bottled water!

And a commemorative covid-19 USB dongle you can use at work!


Couldn't get tote bags past legal?
 
Adamata
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I am sure Sun Tzu would have a problem with this
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Is it the same vaccine he gave to Alexey Navalny?
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This seems like a pretty good easy choice.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Krokodil and smashed up flintstones - sounds legit.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I don't even want to know how they managed to get a hold of all those tracking chips at such short order!!
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Klyukva
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Why is Fark suddenly full of antivaxxers? Stop being paranoid and selfish and take the Russian vaccine.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What do you do when Vladimir Putin offers you Russia's new coronavirus vaccine, for free?

Politely tell him no thanks, you'd rather not participate in his country's phase 2 virus trials?
 
starsrift
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Klyukva: Why is Fark suddenly full of antivaxxers? Stop being paranoid and selfish and take the Russian vaccine.


Refusing injection from a power that uses poison as an instrument of diplomacy isn't really "antivaxxer".
 
Veloram
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Nothing that comes from Putin and/or his Russia is to be trusted
 
Klyukva
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

starsrift: Klyukva: Why is Fark suddenly full of antivaxxers? Stop being paranoid and selfish and take the Russian vaccine.

Refusing injection from a power that uses poison as an instrument of diplomacy isn't really "antivaxxer".


On Monday, Russian media reported that the WHO's regional director for Europe, Hans Kluge, praised the vaccine after a meeting with Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko in Moscow. The state Tass news agency quoted Kluge as saying that "the WHO appreciates Russia's efforts in developing a vaccine against the coronavirus, Sputnik V" and calling it "safe and effective."

Why don't you trust science and the WHO?
 
Mcavity
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Kangaroo_Ralph
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You want the kind with detonators or tracking devices?
 
Laobaojun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
One way to expedite the vaccine testing.

Canary In A Coalmine
Youtube phXTSjRwdJY
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Klyukva: starsrift: Klyukva: Why is Fark suddenly full of antivaxxers? Stop being paranoid and selfish and take the Russian vaccine.

Refusing injection from a power that uses poison as an instrument of diplomacy isn't really "antivaxxer".

On Monday, Russian media reported that the WHO's regional director for Europe, Hans Kluge, praised the vaccine after a meeting with Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko in Moscow. The state Tass news agency quoted Kluge as saying that "the WHO appreciates Russia's efforts in developing a vaccine against the coronavirus, Sputnik V" and calling it "safe and effective."

Why don't you trust science and the WHO?


Don't you have a farking job to go to?  It is too early for chud bullshiat.
 
starsrift
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Klyukva: starsrift: Klyukva: Why is Fark suddenly full of antivaxxers? Stop being paranoid and selfish and take the Russian vaccine.

Refusing injection from a power that uses poison as an instrument of diplomacy isn't really "antivaxxer".

On Monday, Russian media reported that the WHO's regional director for Europe, Hans Kluge, praised the vaccine after a meeting with Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko in Moscow. The state Tass news agency quoted Kluge as saying that "the WHO appreciates Russia's efforts in developing a vaccine against the coronavirus, Sputnik V" and calling it "safe and effective."

Why don't you trust science and the WHO?


Refusing injection from a power that uses poison as an instrument of diplomacy isn't really anti-science or anti-WHO.
 
