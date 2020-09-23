 Skip to content
(BBC)   Funeral home directors describe the hell of March and April in the US "I realise that nothing is ever going to be difficult after this"   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
7
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I realise that nothing is ever going to be difficult after this"

Don't lose hope entirely. Kids are back in school, flu season's around the corner, and Trump's in office until, what, January, best case? Possibly indefinitely? I promise you'll be challenged once again.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We really do need an annual national holiday after this nightmare is over. Let's call it Remembrance Day, where we honor the victims of this presidency, the sacrifices by the real heroes and recall the lessons learned through this. And make it so that there's a massive social stigma to having anything other than absolutely essential businesses open that day (and thus little inclination to try to make it yet another consumerist holiday).

/we absolutely cannot afford to forget what happened and must ensure it never happens again.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The bloodbath once Civil War 2 starts this winter probably will require mass graves.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Two years from now:  "The libs haven't fixed everything.  We're bored--and ANGRY!  It's time to shake things up with a Republican that can get things done!"
 
MegaLib
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

This has been a terrible situation.  The only positive thing to come from this is we will end republican tyranny and create a social democratic nation.   We will Defund the police and create equal rights for all
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Never say never.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 1 minute ago  

born_yesterday: Two years from now: "The libs haven't fixed everything. We're bored--and ANGRY! It's time to shake things up with a Republican that can get things done!"

It's not even a given that Biden will win.  200,000 dead and half the country is patting Trump on the back.

For comparison's sake, that's fifty thousand Benghazis.
 
