 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCVB Boston)   The Balancing Rock needs a new name   (wcvb.com) divider line
30
    More: Obvious, Massachusetts, United States, New Jersey, Washington, large rock, American films, MetroWest, town's Balancing Rock Village  
•       •       •

1087 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Sep 2020 at 5:29 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Unbalanced Rock is the name of my Run-DMC/Def Leppard inspired Afro-Cuban fusion group.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
It's just "Rock" to its friends.

And now, everyone.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Did it make a sound?
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Anybody got the original?
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

bearded clamorer: Anybody got the original?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
And there it is, the Apocalyptic Omen of the Year for 2020. The Balance of Power is dead, democracy, freedoms, a free media, justice, truth and beauty are all dead.

Thank you Putin Colluders.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

bearded clamorer: [Fark user image 425x238]

Anybody got the original?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
It should have been called the Humping Rock.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Get a crane, put it back, call it the rebalanced rock.

/Pro tip: Wait till farking next year...
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
2020 never gives up.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Go home Balancing Rock, you're drunk.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Why not just start calling the rock Dwayne?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

LordOfThePings: bearded clamorer: Anybody got the original?

[Fark user image image 300x375]


Wouldn't the O be this now?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Eyesore? I keed. It's still a magnificent-looking rock(s). Very solid. Massive. And it doesn't look like it's going anywhere else in the near future.

/Call it Fallen Rock.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
All fall down
All fall down
All
Fall
Down

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tI58l​E​FaODE
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

thorpe: bearded clamorer: [Fark user image 425x238]

Anybody got the original?

[Fark user image 850x636]


nice cleavage
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Buttf*cker Boulder
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's as if the ravens had left the Tower of London.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TIL that George Washington was a vandalistic tw*tw*ffle.
 
PyroStock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: It's just "Rock" to its friends.

And now, everyone.



That makes it now vulnerable to "Paper"... but superior to "Scissors".
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police are searching for these suspects

cdn.cnn.comView Full Size
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

medius: It's as if the ravens had left the Tower of London.


We took it for granite all these years...
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I should pop over there this morning with some scarecrow legs and tuck them beneath the edge. That'll cheer everyone up.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

PunGent: medius: It's as if the ravens had left the Tower of London.

We took it for granite all these years...


sometimes i marble at the pubs we get away with..
 
1funguy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You awfully sure someone didn't pull a sword out of it or something? Cause that would have like a 12-16 lb. effect on the balancing thingy...
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: [Fark user image 425x238]

Anybody got the original?


Woohoo!

Holliston represent!

You gotta live here to know that this is probably the biggest thing to happen in this town since George Washington rode through and didn't sleep here.

Also, we have a darn nice rail trail.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Honestly, it just sat there while George Washington helped rebel from his right country just to preserve slavery in the Americas, from what The New York Times tells us.  It was not antiracist and so deserved to be cancelled.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That rock was probably dropped there by a glacier over 10,000 years ago.
I bet it has been peed on a lot.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.