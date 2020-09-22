 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Massachusetts home where Lizzie Borden lived out her final days after being acquitted of bludgeoning her father and stepmother to death in 1892 hits the market with a very reasonable axing price   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
In Fall River? Hahahaha... ok.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Wont sell. Housing market is too choppy.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
You can't chop your daddy up in Massachusetts, Massachusetts is a far cry from New York.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Lizzy Borden took an Axe
And gave her mother forty whacks
and when the job was nicely done
she gave her father forty one

Lock the door, bolt and latch it
here comes Lizzy with a brand new hatchet

Yesterday in ol' Fall River Mr. Andrew Borden died
and they got his daughter Lizzy on a charge of homicide
some folks say she didn't do it
and others say of course she did
but they all agreed Miss Lizzy B
Was a problem kind of kid
 
silvervial [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I have a lot of sympathy for poor Lizzie.

She was oppressed her entire life by her father and society at large, got no help from her stepmother or her sister, was forced to exist in a kind of limbo where she was not allowed to do anything she herself wanted but was mandated to do everything she hated. The day of the murders, it was stiflingly hot right from early morning. For breakfast, Lizzie was forced to eat week old mutton broth that was already smelling in the heat and mostly rotten black bananas because nothing was thrown away in that household per Daddy's rules. And she was still expected to work that day making beds and washing windows with the maid. For a supposedly "well-to-do" family, they instead lived like paupers due to Daddy's miserly nature, and neither Lizzie nor her sister ever had any of the benefits of being "well-to-do".

Lizzie snapped that day and took out the two people who most damaged and hampered her life. Some people say she was crazy for doing that, but I think that was the day she finally did something sane. When people are dedicated to killing you, you should be able to act in self defense.

At least being a woman was finally an advantage when it came to Lizzie's trial. None of the men there wanted to believe that their OWN sweet daughters could be capable of taking THEM out should they get so fed up with the restrictions and oppression that were forced upon them, so they acquitted Lizzie because the couldn't face up to the facts of what was done to Lizzie and all other girls/women and how someone might react when finally pushed too far.

And this is without the *very probable* sexual abuse to which she was likely subjected and that NO ONE, not Lizzie, not the cops, not the legal system, would have EVER talked about or investigated. Such things did not happen among the quality.

Lizzie got to live out the rest of her life with what I hope was some sense of freedom, even if she couldn't walk the streets without hearing that rhyme.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I love her sweetened condensed milk.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

DrWhy: I love her sweetened condensed milk.


Okay, that came out a little more... giggity... than I anticipated.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DrWhy: I love her sweetened condensed milk.


The image in my head right now is unappealing.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You bludgeon with a blunt object, submitter.
 
