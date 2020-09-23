 Skip to content
(KSTP St. Paul)   I mean, we've all thought about drastic measures to get out of class, but if you're going call in a bomb threat, just pace yourself   (kstp.com) divider line
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just pull the fire alarm like a normal person!
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This is new?
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Punishment for a fake bomb threat should be much less severe than faking a bomb threat.
 
mithras_angel
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
When I was in HS, my brothers and I (we're triplets) got called to the office one day.

We walked in, the secretary said, "Why are you here?"  We had no idea.  "We were called up here."

She had us leave.

We walked out, and hadn't gone 10 feet down the hall when we were called back in by her.  "Go see the principal."

We walked into his office, and he said, "Wait, you're all three here?"

"Errr... Yes?"

He looked confused and said, "Well, I guess it wasn't your number that called in the bomb threat we just got."

"....Should we still be here?"

"What, in my office?"

"No.  In the building."
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
These days? Just collapse in class. They'll close the school quicker and you won't get in trouble when you turn out okay.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My high school virtually turned into Little Kabul during exams. I wonder if the only way they completed an exam was by cutting the power to the fire alarms.
 
mikefinch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You could always find a depressed roommate to murder and frame their suicide thereby granting you a passing grade...

Just make sure they aren't faking they are depressed and secretly love show tunes...
 
