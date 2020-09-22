 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Who brings 10 grand to an internet deal? This guy   (kark.com) divider line
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Always bring counterfeit money to an internet deal.  Sheesh.
 
jsmilky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Craigslist is dying.
 
silverblues [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a safe exchange location at a police station less than a half a mile away from there. This guy was a total idiot.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Simple. Have the transaction in a 'safe transaction zone', or whatever they call it. Police stations have started this. They will have a few parking spots set aside with non-monitored video coverage. If it's a legit deal, both parties have no problem with the location. If something is screwy, then the police have video footage to help track the person down. I've sold a few thousand dollars' worth of stuff this way. And if you're not breaking the law, you actually really do have nothing to worry about for once. They don't care unless they need to.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how the article says "Malone" drive off like that was ever his name.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Simple. Have the transaction in a 'safe transaction zone', or whatever they call it. Police stations have started this. They will have a few parking spots set aside with non-monitored video coverage. If it's a legit deal, both parties have no problem with the location. If something is screwy, then the police have video footage to help track the person down. I've sold a few thousand dollars' worth of stuff this way. And if you're not breaking the law, you actually really do have nothing to worry about for once. They don't care unless they need to.


Yeah. Wouldn't it be better to not have a bookface account and never do deals off the internet?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've done a cash internet deal for a vehicle.  I wasn't dumb enough to carry cash with me and do the deal in some back alley.  Did it at the bank where I withdrew the money and exchanged cash for title, bill of sale, and keys in the lobby of the bank.

Then I drove away in my Samurai blasting Play that Funky Music.

Evolution - Play That Funky Music [HQ]
Youtube WLgvvgcDDm8
 
a far candle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"arranged to meet the seller in front of a Denny's"

Everyone knows if you do a deal in front of a Denny's it's either cops, sex traffickers or gangs.
 
jst3p [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

a far candle: "arranged to meet the seller in front of a Denny's"

Everyone knows if you do a deal in front of a Denny's it's either cops, sex traffickers or gangs.


You forgot meth.
 
emtwo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jst3p: a far candle: "arranged to meet the seller in front of a Denny's"

Everyone knows if you do a deal in front of a Denny's it's either cops, sex traffickers or gangs.

You forgot meth.


Any of the people he listed would gladly sell you meth.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

silverblues: There is a safe exchange location at a police station less than a half a mile away from there. This guy was a total idiot.


This. I've bought several cars from FB Marketplace and Craigslist. As long as you meet somewhere public, it's fine, and who doesn't buy a car with cash?

If you sell a car with a bank or cashiers check, be prepared for bank and cashiers check fraud.

Cash is king for a reason.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Facebook official statement:
Unfortunately we do not have enough information to identify the guilty party.

The reality:
Facebook knows the guy's name, age, appearance, home location, size of home, financial status, cat's name, what type of porn he watches, if any, relationship status, with whom, daily movement schedule, preferred shows, grocery habits, and last but not least, exact location at any given moment.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not news it's Kark.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"A Facebook deal went wrong..."

"You're telling us!"

cryptorobby.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
crinz83
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
well, you can choose to be cynical, or you can choose to trust your fellow man. i choose trust. i'd say my total losses over the years are less than $200,000, and only three guitars robbed at gunpoint.
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I usually hate victim-blaming, but this guy was a farking idiot.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ansius: I usually hate victim-blaming, but this guy was a farking idiot.


Yeah.  If one isn't going to use police-sanctioned locations for transactions, then pick some place like the bank, and for expensive purchases don't bring the money, go in and withdraw it when preparing to make the transaction.

Though for cars I'd suggest meeting at the MVD office when they're open.  Make the sale conditional on going inside to do the title transaction at the counter.  Have someone else hold the money while evaluating the car prior to going in.  This prevents you as buyer from finding out that there's a lien on the title and you can't transfer it before you hand over the money.  Alternately require the seller to get a fresh copy of the title within a couple of days of the intended transaction date to prove that they haven't used the car as collateral since the last time the title they bring to the transaction was printed.

/not paranoid
//that doesn't mean just trusting anyone to start with though
///offerup seems a little bit better than craigslist but will never use facebook marketplace
 
