(Fox 16 Little Rock)   Secretary Of Corrections wants to put an end to assphones   (fox16.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Crime, Arkansas Secretary of Corrections Solomon Graves, Arkansas Senators Tom Cotton, Arkansas, Arkansas Department of Corrections family, Criminal justice, Prison, Federal Communications Commission  
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
When assphones are outlawed, only outlaws will have phones shoved up their butt cheeks.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I thought the increasing size of cellphones was already leading to that.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The prisoners have already put an end to their assphones.  Qa'pla!
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I believe the correct term in this new age of technology is "Fartphones"
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Letting inmates have phones greatly reduces the revenue they make from our fellow citizens making phone calls.  That hurts profitability.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So what you're saying is that there is a market for form factors that can be stuffed up one's anus?

Hmm....

Hmmmmmmm....
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bdub77: So what you're saying is that there is a market for form factors that can be stuffed up one's anus?

Hmm....

Hmmmmmmm....


There is.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Airport scannerish things at all prisons and jails should solve it
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. That seems like over kill. WTF
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
evilmousse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i notice none of those bullet points of proposed ways to address this does not include ceasing price-gouging on official prison phones for inmates.

not directly related, but a good jam
Slick Rick - Behind Bars
Youtube AVRv1dA5Byc
 
MasterPython
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WillofJ2: Airport scannerish things at all prisons and jails should solve it


You can hide stuff in rolls of fat from them. The ass is definitely to deep to scan.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, cell phone jammers are illegal in this country, but they exist.  Put them in prisons.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: bdub77: So what you're saying is that there is a market for form factors that can be stuffed up one's anus?

Hmm....

Hmmmmmmm....

There is.

[Fark user image 640x852]


Gross looks like he forgot to wash his hands.
 
MasterPython
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What are the velvet things in the top right? D&D dice?
 
bughunter
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"How can you tell what type of cellphone an inmate uses," he asked, "based on what's in his cell?" He let me think for about two seconds before cheerily giving me the answer: you examine the bar of soap on the prisoner's sink. The safest place for an inmate to store anything is in his rectum, and to keep the orifice supple and sized for the (contraband) phone, inmates have been known to whittle their bars of soap and tuck them away as a placeholder while their phones are in use. So a short and stubby bar means a durable old dumbphone; broad and flat means a BlackBerry or an iPhone. Pity the poor guy whose bar of soap is the size and shape of a Samsung Galaxy Note.

https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/​a​rchive/2014/10/how-gangs-took-over-pri​sons/379330/

Good read.  Long but fascinating.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: Yes, cell phone jammers are illegal in this country, but they exist.  Put them in prisons.


It's around a $50,000 fine if you are caught with one.

That's basically what this proposal does.  That said, I'm not sure if the guards would be excited about this as it would block their cell phones too.
 
Birnone
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It would be easier and cheaper to stop prison employees from bringing the phones into the prisons. That would require admitting that the people who aren't locked up are the problem, so that idea won't go anywhere.
 
crinz83
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We see every day the dangerous ramifications of inmates using contraband cellphones to conduct illegal activities and engage in extortion and fraud schemes from inside the walls of our units.

i got a call from an investment firm. the office sounded very echo-ey, and one of the salemen in the background kept yelling "i an't got nothin up my ass" over and over
 
Sneelock
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
After all, they really are CELLphones, right?
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zimbach
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A big part of the problem is that access to legitimate telecommunications between inmates and their families and legal counsel is so expensive and restricted. Make normal (monitored) calls cheaper and easier, and there will be less demand for mobile phones in prisons. It would virtually guarantee that mobile phones are being put to nefarious use, and those who would claim legitimate purpose would no longer have that excuse.

But, when cruelty is the point, that's not gonna happen.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

zimbach: A big part of the problem is that access to legitimate telecommunications between inmates and their families and legal counsel is so expensive and restricted. Make normal (monitored) calls cheaper and easier, and there will be less demand for mobile phones in prisons. It would virtually guarantee that mobile phones are being put to nefarious use, and those who would claim legitimate purpose would no longer have that excuse.

But, when cruelty is the point, that's not gonna happen.


Why does it cost anything at all? Give them all an hour of skype per week or something.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Expand studies on how prisons can safely use jammers and micro-jammers, including the creation of regulatory guardrails that would assure this technology is strictly limited to a facility's boundaries

.
This has to be the shortest route to solving the ass-phone problem.
 
