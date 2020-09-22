 Skip to content
(Counton 2)   School lunch that will make you want to stay home   (counton2.com) divider line
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My daughter is in kindergarten. She's been to school two days. They're doing all free lunches for everybody right now. First day was mac n cheese.

Second day I ask her what she had for lunch and she said it was "cereal fun lunch". WTF? Did they just give her cereal?

I don't even mind, it is a fun thing to do. But on day two? Save that shiat for the doldrums of February.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: My daughter is in kindergarten. She's been to school two days. They're doing all free lunches for everybody right now. First day was mac n cheese.

Second day I ask her what she had for lunch and she said it was "cereal fun lunch". WTF? Did they just give her cereal?

I don't even mind, it is a fun thing to do. But on day two? Save that shiat for the doldrums of February.


They're feeding your kid the cheapest shiat they can get.  If Purina marketed Kid Chow, that's what your kid would be eating.  Soylent Green, if their distributor offers it.  It's not about nutritious meals for you kid, it's about whatever the market will bear.

If I had kids, they'd take their lunch.
 
MBooda
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: My daughter is in kindergarten. She's been to school two days. They're doing all free lunches for everybody right now.


TANSTAAFL
 
skyotter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Raynor said the meals are being provided to students free-of-charge through the end of the year thanks to a program through the USDA amid the coronavirus pandemic

plus

the district began contracting meals through a company that provides meals for school districts across the country, Sudexo, at the beginning of the school year

equals GRIFT

(someone check my math)
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: jaylectricity: My daughter is in kindergarten. She's been to school two days. They're doing all free lunches for everybody right now. First day was mac n cheese.

Second day I ask her what she had for lunch and she said it was "cereal fun lunch". WTF? Did they just give her cereal?

I don't even mind, it is a fun thing to do. But on day two? Save that shiat for the doldrums of February.

They're feeding your kid the cheapest shiat they can get.  If Purina marketed Kid Chow, that's what your kid would be eating.  Soylent Green, if their distributor offers it.  It's not about nutritious meals for you kid, it's about whatever the market will bear.

If I had kids, they'd take their lunch.


And they'd quickly ditch that fancy Purina stuff for the Walmart store brand Pure Balance kiddy kibble.
 
Electrode [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: If Purina marketed Kid Chow, that's what your kid would be eating.


Ralston (same company) did indeed make breakfast cereals at one point. They were actually pretty good.
 
