(SoraNews24)   Time to ditch that harem, settle down and make some cool cash   (soranews24.com) divider line
fusillade762
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
-> single
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Unless they are going to change culturally (which is unlikely), it's not going to make a bit of difference.
Seeing women as equals, not pressuring women with children to stay at home, not having the "salary man"
type of working situations where people are expected to work absurd hours, then go drinking..Etc..

That's a LOT of change..And it would have to change for this to make a bit of difference..
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Brynden Rivers
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
$5,660 is a drop in the bucket compared to what it costs to raise a child. Do they really think such a pittance will make a difference? It might, might encourage more marriages, it's not gonna encourage more babbies.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
1. Marry.
2. Collect yen.
3. Divorce.
4. Remarry.
5. Goto 2.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
But do I choose between the space pirate, the princess, the ditzy galactic policewoman, or the 900-year old mad scientist?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.