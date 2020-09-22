 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Britain's wedding industry goes ape after new wedding-guest restrictions, complains that pubs and restaurants are allowed to continue while they themselves can't hold 100-person extravaganzas   (bbc.com) divider line
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just get married down the pub. Everyone sits at a table of 6. Easy enough eh?
 
Mokmo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Your extravaganza can wait, if you absolutely need to marry, you only need the groom, the bride, the celebrant and some witnesses depending on local laws. 5-person wedding!
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mokmo: Your extravaganza can wait, if you absolutely need to marry, you only need the groom, the bride, the celebrant and some witnesses depending on local laws. 5-person wedding!


THis , get a quick and easy marriage ceremony , maybe get the guy from Spaceballs to officiate.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
why does that kid have like 5 elbows ???
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
IT'S A PANDEMIC
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
From what I've read/heard, people who willing create a business exclusively to do wedding stuff are lower on the social totem pole than hookers and strip club owners.

Go visit a Just ot the Peace and throw a shindig at your favorite bar with a $1000 open bar and everyone attending would be just as happy.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Headline could've been 5 words long.
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Is this the UK version of "they get to use the n-word, why can't I?"  With some added Idiocracy thrown in to answer the question "why do you even want to?"  "Because I get paid every time I do!"
 
kbronsito
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

WTP 2: why does that kid have like 5 elbows ???


Deformity for being born out of wedlock. Probably why they're trying to get this done before next kid is born. Idk why God has to be so cruel though. Growing up with parents who biatch about white people problems should had been enough.
 
jzeeb
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: From what I've read/heard, people who willing create a business exclusively to do wedding stuff are lower on the social totem pole than hookers and strip club owners.

Go visit a Just ot the Peace and throw a shindig at your favorite bar with a $1000 open bar and everyone attending would be just as happy.


I have to disagree, I think most people would be far happier
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Just think of the potential disasters you're avoiding.

Rowan Atkinson Live - With friends like these AKA the wedding from hell
Youtube zFxzw7p5u8U
 
