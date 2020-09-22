 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(New Delhi TV)   Have you been horrified today? Well now's your chance   (ndtv.com) divider line
13
    More: Scary, Spider, disturbing video, Tarantula, large spider, Twitter, Daily Mail, Spider bite, hairy spider  
•       •       •

427 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Sep 2020 at 9:30 PM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You get that sum'b*tch trained to go after seagulls or pigeons, and you got a guaranteed moneymaker. Just sayin'.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nope nope Nope nope  Nope nope  Nope nope  Nope nope  Nope nope  Nope nope  Nope nope  Nope nope  Nope nope  Nope nope  Nope nope  Nope nope  Nope nope  Nope nope  Nope nope  Nope nope  Nope nope  Nope nope  Nope nope  Nope nope  Nope nope  Nope nope  Nope nope  Nope nope  Nope nope  Nope nope  Nope nope  Nope nope  Nope nope  Nope nope  Nope nope  Nope nope  Nope nope  Nope nope  Nope nope  Nope nope  Nope nope  Nope nope  Nope nope  Nope nope  Nope nope  Nope nope  Nope nope  Nope nope  Nope nope  Nope nope  Nope nope ...
 
Pure Weapons-Grade Bolonium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I pity anyone who ISN'T horrified every day of 2020.  Comparatively speaking, the spider is comic relief.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pure Weapons-Grade Bolonium: I pity anyone who ISN'T horrified every day of 2020.  Comparatively speaking, the spider is comic relief.


Okay that was pretty funny (in a funny but true way)!!

/I was born in Mountainview
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Just in case that was not enough, here is a video of a giant centipede eating a giant spider.

giant centipede vs tarantula
Youtube Qf8pAwGsuF4
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Have I been horrified today?  Subby, look at the calendar!  It's 2020!   I was horrified from the moment I woke up this morning!

But, seriously, I had to nope right out of a giant spider video.  That's a different kind of horror that I am not yet ready for.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Clicks, reads headline.....

travelmedia.ieView Full Size
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Noping right out of here..

/enoughinternetfortoday.gif
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pure Weapons-Grade Bolonium: I pity anyone who ISN'T horrified every day of 2020.  Comparatively speaking, the spider is comic relief.


I'm more frightened by stuff on the front page of the New York Times every single day than I am of that spider.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Have I been horrified today?  Subby, look at the calendar!  It's 2020!   I was horrified from the moment I woke up this morning!

But, seriously, I had to nope right out of a giant spider video.  That's a different kind of horror that I am not yet ready for.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Subby

///
 
Jgok [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The video? Pretty interesting

The website? fark any website that hijacks your browser to say "Check out this great content before you leave"
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There's a reason why giant spiders are D&D monsters.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.