 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WRCB)   Could your marriage pass this test from 1939? Wives get demerits for being slow in going to bed, delaying until husband is asleep   (wrcbtv.com) divider line
39
    More: Asinine, Copyright, All rights reserved, Openings Jobs, Privacy, Chattanooga News, Public file, Privacy Policy, Tropical cyclone  
•       •       •

1677 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 22 Sep 2020 at 3:59 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty dated, yeah. I thought the last part where the wife should be at church while hubby sleeps in was a nice touch.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gets rid of roach in bathroom (+7455 points).
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Pretty dated, yeah. I thought the last part where the wife should be at church while hubby sleeps in was a nice touch.


That struck me too.  The highest scoring item for women - 10 points as opposed to 5 for the other high score items - was that she is religious and takes the kids.  Hub is allowed to sleep in. That's pretty-much what I've seen in practice.
 
Murflette
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many points do we score for the regular pegging?
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, so I leave my shoes in the living room!  It's not a very big apartment!
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't stop laughing at "puts her cold feet on husband at night to warm them."
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you see the nail polish bit you know it's complete garbage. Whoever wrote these just doesn't like red nail polish. It's not like this was a standard thing or they consulted a pile of people. They just threw their own preferences into a list.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...putting their cold feet on their husband at night to warm them."

Checks out.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Was 1939 before or after the "rule of thumb" law?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Cythraul: Was 1939 before or after the "rule of thumb" law?


Is this another pegging question?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wait. Shouldn't "Dresses for breakfast" be a demerit?
 
jsnbase
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm getting a dirty look from the wife just from reading this.

And she doesn't know I'm reading it.

She isn't even here.
 
whitroth
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I don't think my mother would have passed this "test".
 
IAmRight
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I mean, those should be pretty easy for anyone to get a pretty decent score on. Obviously I can quibble about a few, but those are basic standards for not being a garbage human, for the most part.
 
Salmon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Wait. Shouldn't "Dresses for breakfast" be a demerit?


Yes, thought the same thing.  More like, undresses and is breakfast.

BafflerMeal: "...putting their cold feet on their husband at night to warm them."

Checks out.


I've called my wife The Heat Mooch since we first started dating. "I just want to snuggle" yeeeeeeeah,right.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jsnbase: I'm getting a dirty look from the wife just from reading this.

And she doesn't know I'm reading it.

She isn't even here.


You're good, I warming her .... feet now. Yeah that's the ticket
 
dittybopper
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well, I gotta be honest.  I'm a better husband than the distaffbopper is a wife.

I think the only demerits I get are for snoring, and possibly leaving shoes in living room, *BUT* we all do that because that's the main entrance to the house, and we take our shoes off when coming inside.

We don't have date nights anymore, and I don't read stuff aloud to her, but I think that's a plus because I read stuff she's not interested in.  Maybe I don't compliment her as much as I could.

Other than that, I'm solid.

The distaffbopper, on the other hand, can't sew to save her life, can't play a musical instrument (I play several, none of them particularly well), she goes to bed much later than I, she is an admitted "backseat driver", isn't religious, doesn't always have meals ready on time, isn't always "jolly and gay", and sometimes goes to bed mad.

Oh, and when she was going through menopause, back 20+ years ago, she was *NOTORIOUSLY* suspicious and jealous.   Like, insanely so.

Heh, maybe I'll print these out and have us both do them...    :-)
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
FTA:Wife Merit:Good Sense of Humor, Jolly and Gay

I would think having a gay wife would be more of a problem then a benefit.

/Assuming a heterosexual marriage
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What's the proper way to dress as a woman according to this test?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Wrong.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Wrong.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Correct!
 
G. Tarrant [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It says they need something like 75 points to be a superior spouse, but adding up all the points doesn't get anywhere close to that if you use their scoring system of everything being worth one except the things marked 5 (or for the wife, 10 for church).

So much like real life, no matter how perfect I am, I can't actually measure up.

/not a euphemism
//or maybe it is
///do gay couples like us use the husband one twice?
 
IAmRight
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Like, "Hey, don't leer at other potential mates" or "consult your spouse when making important decisions."

Obviously the pantyhose stuff is useless and nail polish is dumb, but the other stuff makes sense in an era where women do run the household (and the community, tbh - a portion of the disintegration of communities has been women joining the workforce, because men haven't picked up the slack (and in many cases, the two incomes are necessary for maintaining a household))

It could be updated a bit, but it would be nice to value some level of decorum as a society.
 
Heamer [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

IAmRight: it would be nice to value some level of decorum as a society.


Many people do. Peoples' "levels" are just very different.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Russ1642: When you see the nail polish bit you know it's complete garbage. Whoever wrote these just doesn't like red nail polish. It's not like this was a standard thing or they consulted a pile of people. They just threw their own preferences into a list.


That's all these types of suggestions for women have ever been. Religious assholes confusing their own personal preferences with some sort of natural law.
 
godxam
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

G. Tarrant: /do gay couples like us use the husband one twice?


well duh use the one that gets you the most points.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Here's a more ancient and reliable one: Happy Wife, Happy Life.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Doesn't like children" and "wears red nail polish" are merits for me. "Dressing for breakfast" is a demerit for both of us.
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Marriage is the test
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

G. Tarrant: It says they need something like 75 points to be a superior spouse, but adding up all the points doesn't get anywhere close to that if you use their scoring system of everything being worth one except the things marked 5 (or for the wife, 10 for church).

So much like real life, no matter how perfect I am, I can't actually measure up.

/not a euphemism
//or maybe it is
///do gay couples like us use the husband one twice?


I believe the test is missing some items.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: Marriage is the test


an no cheating!
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Russ1642: When you see the nail polish bit you know it's complete garbage. Whoever wrote these just doesn't like red nail polish. It's not like this was a standard thing or they consulted a pile of people. They just threw their own preferences into a list.


nah... only whores wear red nail polish
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

UberDave: Gets rid of roach in bathroom (+7455 points).


What is the conversion rate on spiders?
 
Monty_Zoncolan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
FTA: "Men lose points for ... leaving drawers open"

Honestly, since Covid, I mostly don't even wear drawers, cuts down on laundry and I always have a clean pair (and a spare).
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I've been married for over 20 years now. Know what I've learned?

That anyone who thinks that they get to, never mind can, "judge" whether you or your partner is somehow "very superior" to "very poor" based on a farking written test with a scoring system you wouldn't use in a child's board game can take that piece of yellowed paper, fold it twice, roll it up into a tight cylinder, douse it liberally with chili oil for lubrication, and shove it up their goddamned ass.

To quote a reasonably appropriate aphorism, "only the wearer knows where the shoe pinches."
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: "Doesn't like children" and "wears red nail polish" are merits for me. "Dressing for breakfast" is a demerit for both of us.


Depends on what she's dressed in, TBH. I prefer melted ice cream over syrups or honey - not as sticky, more fun to wash off.
 
Ms. Hushpuppy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Can't stop laughing at "puts her cold feet on husband at night to warm them."


I ask first, but yeah, I do that.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Russ1642: When you see the nail polish bit you know it's complete garbage. Whoever wrote these just doesn't like red nail polish. It's not like this was a standard thing or they consulted a pile of people. They just threw their own preferences into a list.


No, women who wear red nail polish are sluts and therefore bad wives. It is known.

Duh.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Salmon: iamskibibitz: Wait. Shouldn't "Dresses for breakfast" be a demerit?

Yes, thought the same thing.  More like, undresses and is breakfast.

BafflerMeal: "...putting their cold feet on their husband at night to warm them."

Checks out.

I've called my wife The Heat Mooch since we first started dating. "I just want to snuggle" yeeeeeeeah,right.


My wife is also a thermal vampire. Running around, claiming to feed on the infrared emissions of the living, like an entropic temptress, with her brace of complicit cats to slow my headlong flight from her foul embrace.

Sooooooo foul. We're talkin' "Bad, naughty Zoot!" foul.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Can't stop laughing at "puts her cold feet on husband at night to warm them."


That's +10 to the husband for allowing it.

/didn't mind
 
genner
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Murflette: How many points do we score for the regular pegging?


It was 1939 no ones going to put that into words. It's just politely assumed that this is part of not showing up for bed late.
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.