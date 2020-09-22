 Skip to content
(Vice)   Horror fans are much better equipped mentally to deal with 2020. Stephen King has taught us well   (vice.com) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been reading horror stories since I was a little kid. I started with the old Creepy, Eerie and Vamperilla magazines. Then I advanced to the classics of Poe, Lovecraft, Ambrose Pierce and so on in junior high.

Compared to those stories, Stephen King and so many others, this COVID-19 pandemic remains a cakewalk.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bughunter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Stephen King.  Frank Herbert.  Robert Anton Wilson.  Even Robert Heinlein.

https://­m­edium­*co­m/­[nospam-﹫-backwards]d­iv­ad*b­ri­n/heinle​i​ns-future-history-coming-true-before-o​ur-eyes-10356a95556a

"It is a truism that almost any sect, cult, or religion will legislate its creed into law if it acquires the political power to do so, and will follow it by suppressing opposition, subverting all education to seize early the minds of the young, and by killing, locking up, or driving underground all heretics. This is equally true whether the faith is Communism or Holy-Rollerism; indeed it is the bounden duty of the faithful to do so. The custodians of the True Faith cannot logically admit tolerance of heresy to be a virtue."
 
GoGoGadgetLiver
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Everyone that watched the movie Contagion when it came out back in the day has been 0% surprised by any of this.  It. Nailed. Everything.
 
Pinner
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bring it!
Fake a conversion, infiltrate the ranks and take 'em out from the inside.
 
T.rex [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is why i think the zombie genre has fallen way off in the last decade. 

For me, the intrigue was less about the fact of dead bodies walking around, and more just the concept of an apocalypse.  Where will you go, where will you hide, what will you stockpile, what is safe, how will you treat the impending hoardes, both live and dead?   To me, those life and death choices are more terrifying than the zombie who wants to eat your brains.  And many zombie films ignore it.

The article also mentions alien invasions.  This is why i love Spielberg's War of the World.  It captures the absolute chaos of an apocalypse, and the forthcoming decisions that are required to survive.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Every day is not terrifying.

Get a grip.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sci Fi readers as well.

This was well predicted.
 
payattention
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I was eleven years old when I read my first King novel. I will never forget it. 'Salem's Lot'. Then, 'The Shining', and it was on from there. He will be remembered as one of the literary giants of our time. HUGE fan right here.

/I agree... compared to the image of Christine roaring to life or Cujo ripping at the door... just not too worried yet
//yeah yeah... they were fantasies, but King also included plenty of social observation that was spot on then and is spot on now...
///his wisdom is under appreciated in my book... Kingfucius?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Everything I needed to know about 2020 I learned from The Stand. Stephen King prepared me for the Captain Trump's virus and Randall Flab in the White House. All I'm waiting for now is Don Jr. to come riding up in a golf cart with a nuke in a wagon going "My life for you Daddy!" at which the hand of God will come down and end all our suffering.
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I had recently rewatched The Stand (the 1994 miniseries) when this hit. Was considering re-reading the book for the first time in a long while.

I did not.

/holy fark do I still remember chapter 22
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A bunch of friends and I watched the original "The Stand" miniseries the weekend before Covid came on the news.

We made a lot of "Don't Rear The Reaper" jokes the first couple weeks.
 
Nullav
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Horror films are a good way to unwind nowadays. You can just look at 'em and enjoy how tame most of them are.
 
bughunter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Domesticated primates are always finding and denouncing "no-good shiats" among themselves.  One century it may be adolescents who masturbate, another century it may be ideologists of some new politics, a third century it may be those who smoke the wrong herbs.  Right now, in Unistat, it was Twinkie-eaters.

Twinkies had originally been denounced by Furbish Lousewart, leader of the People's Ecology Party, but Lousewart denounced so many things that Twinkies did not suffer particularly from his anathemas.  But then, in San Francisco in 1979, a primate named Dan White, who had shot and killed two other primates, hired a particularly clever lawyer to defend him.  The lawyer claimed in court, and succeeded in convincing the jury, that White had been temporarily insane due to over-indulgence in Twinkies.

Primate journalists, who have an instinct for ideas that will spook the primate herd, immediately began publicising the dangers of Twinkies.  Many accounts of the White murders were printed in lurid tabloids, describing how the Twinkie-maddened primate had murdered Mayor George Moscone and then, still gripped by the influence of the high sugar content in the confectionery, lurched wildly down the hall to murder Supervisor Harvey Milk.  Within two years, seventeen defendants in other parts of Unistat had been acquitted or given diminished sentences due to the Twinkie Plea.

By then Twinkies were outlawed in fourteen states and Congressional legislation against Twinkies was pending.

-Robert Anton Wilson, Schrödinger's Cat II: The Trick Top Hat (1979)
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I haven't seen a horror movie that's as scary as the real world.

Maybe The Fly when I was seven.
 
billy_chuck
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Bumpty bumpty bump

Trumpt Trumpty Trump

Same tune. Different performer,
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Reading anything by Wilson is a farking chore. He might have been considered funny and bright in the 70s, but he wasn't the first, or the best, and people have been doing that style much better since. The Illuminatus Trilogy was the biggest waste of reading time since Crichton's "Sphere".
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Dystopian science fiction is helpful, whether the darker sort which provides catharsis or the blue sky dystopia that offers an illusion of hope.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 minute ago  

More cannabis helps.
 
