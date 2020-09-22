 Skip to content
 
(Vice)   Aaand now you know where those tropical fish in your aquarium came from   (vice.com) divider line
    Coral reef, Fish, Mang Cito, trade of aquarium fishing, bountiful reefs of Cebu, Mang Cito's source, placid waters of the bay, apex of the Coral Triangle  
HempHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Kinda sad really.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I had to stop reading when I got to the part where they refered to the correct plural of aquarium.  Seeing "aquaria" in print did my Latin-major heart good.
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's time to wake up.

Dear God, I am really dreaming about reading Vice articles?
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Annnnnnnnnddddd.......this is why I only own rescue cats.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I always assumed it was other tropical fish.  Ya see, Harry.  When a guy tropical fish and a chick tropical fish fall in love and the chick tropical fish's hips don't spread, they decide to do a little horizontal folk dancing and soon there's a bunch o' baby fishes. Now here's where tropical fish got us beat, Harry.  The dude fish and the chick fish eat a couple of them babies. Now, you would have gone good as a BBQ, Harry. No lie there.  More than once, I thought about turning you in to veal but the relatives would have asked about you. Can't tell them you're at camp. Who'd believe a 6 month old went to camp? Well, everyone on your mom's side. That's for sure.  Go to her parents house not a speck of paint left on those window sills.  They ate it all.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: Annnnnnnnnddddd.......this is why I only own rescue cats.


so you can feed them aquarium fish ?
 
algman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Clownfish are one of the few aquarium fish that are mostly captive raised now.  But, most marine fish that you see in a tank are captured in places like the Philippines, using techniques like cyanide poisoning and dynamiting, as described in the article.
 
phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

WTP 2: bucket_pup: Annnnnnnnnddddd.......this is why I only own rescue cats.

so you can feed them aquarium fish ?


Sometimes. And sometimes they get regular old dry cat food. A balanced diet.

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
