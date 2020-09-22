 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Well what was He SUPPOSED to do with his winnings? (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Reading through that, I don't think he blew a goddamn cent.
 
tfwiki.netView Full Size
 
Die having spent that much money?  Good for him.  It's not like he can take it with him.
 
Sliding Carp: Reading through that, I don't think he blew a goddamn cent.


he blew it on a dumb sports team. hookers and blow is the way to go. 2 chicks at the same time. come on
 
$40M in 8 years? Amateur.
 
Weren't they the couple that put lots of money into the Scottish independence referendum?
 
He'd probably still be alive if it weren't for all the hookers and blow.

/just sayin'
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sounds like he had fun and took care of some people.  If I had that much I would something similar.  Money is like manure, if it sits in a big pile it begins to really stink up the joint, but if you spread it around it can help things grow and do a lot of good.
 
So he still had 40m left when he died?  What a waste.
 
If I read the article right then, at least indirectly, President Trump made money off this guy's death.

That's not an accusation, just saying this is a weird world.
 
"Bought my mamma a car and I spent the rest on PCP"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S2i3R​H​g566Y
 
I'm disappointed hookers and blow didn't make the list.
 
WhackingDay: $40M in 8 years? Amateur.


We need this stunt more than ever now...
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Seems like he did all the right stuff to me.  Odd that the article attempts to shame him for it.
 
His stable of cars is surprisingly humble for that kind of money, but looking at the picture I guess they had to be able to fit into them.
 
If I ever won a big lottery, I would have a problem to spend it. I am cheap. I hate waste. It does not take much money to sit and game and post on Fark. Moving to a new house takes a lot of effort. Even if you pay people to do it all. Even paying people to set up an ultimate gaming room is effort. I still need to decide thing like what size the monitors/TVs should be and how they should be placed, etc.
 
According to FARK having wealth means you're evil and you should throw it away in shame. Sounds like he went the party route and made use of it. Good for him!
 
FarkingChas: If I ever won a big lottery, I would have a problem to spend it. I am cheap. I hate waste. It does not take much money to sit and game and post on Fark. Moving to a new house takes a lot of effort. Even if you pay people to do it all. Even paying people to set up an ultimate gaming room is effort. I still need to decide thing like what size the monitors/TVs should be and how they should be placed, etc.


You.know, you can avoid all those money troubles by just not playing the lottery.
 
Priapetic: So he still had 40m left when he died?  What a waste.


Nope, he had $100m left.  He just made a good run at it.
 
Even though I'm slightly disappointed there were no hookers and blow mentioned, I hope he had a blast and was able to buy everything he always wanted. Good for him.
 
Priapetic: So he still had 40m left when he died?  What a waste.


Other way around.
He only spent 40m.

Leaving 120m to wife and kids.
I see no problem.
 
some_beer_drinker: Sliding Carp: Reading through that, I don't think he blew a goddamn cent.

he blew it on a dumb sports team.


He bought a 55% interest in a sports team and gave it to the fans. That's actually pretty nice.
 
hagopiar: "Bought my mamma a car and I spent the rest on PCP"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S2i3RH​g566Y


Just a car?

The Teddybears - Get Mama a House (Studio Version)
Youtube TXp0RM1ZMcg
 
Hookers and blow and away we go!

And Rest In Peace, mate!
 
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
"I spent a lot of money on booze, birds and fast cars. The rest I just squandered."
-- George Best
 
spacechecker: Even though I'm slightly disappointed there were no hookers and blow mentioned, I hope he had a blast and was able to buy everything he always wanted. Good for him.


He and his wife divorced, so I assumed she got half.
 
teto85: Sounds like he had fun and took care of some people.  If I had that much I would something similar.  Money is like manure, if it sits in a big pile it begins to really stink up the joint, but if you spread it around it can help things grow and do a lot of good.


This. That kind of money allows you to be eccentric rather than plain old odd & philanthropic rather than just occasionally charitable. SHare the wealth... but only on your terms.

Make sure you engage the services of a good lawyer, financial advisor, accountant, secretary (the better to filter out the bullshiattery that comes your way) and a security consultant. Consult with several to gauge a broader picture. Change them every three to five years.

Set up trusts for charities to fund the things you like. Never sign a cheque to donate from yourself, make sure it's from the trust.


FarkingChas: If I ever won a big lottery, I would have a problem to spend it. I am cheap. I hate waste. It does not take much money to sit and game and post on Fark. Moving to a new house takes a lot of effort. Even if you pay people to do it all. Even paying people to set up an ultimate gaming room is effort. I still need to decide thing like what size the monitors/TVs should be and how they should be placed, etc.


It's your wealth & you're under no obligation to spend it. Just leave it in one or more savings accounts & live of the interest. The problem you will find, well one of the many problems you will find, is there will be no end of people trying to persuade you how to spend your money. Filtering out those - assuming you can't keep quiet about your windfall - will keep you plenty busy.
 
Good on you, dude!!
 
ottebx: WhackingDay: $40M in 8 years? Amateur.

We need this stunt more than ever now...
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 225x225]


Was there ever a porn version of Brewster's Millions?  Because banging high end call girls and/or supermodels would so obviously be the optimal way of achieving his goal.
 
bfh0417: FarkingChas: If I ever won a big lottery, I would have a problem to spend it. I am cheap. I hate waste. It does not take much money to sit and game and post on Fark. Moving to a new house takes a lot of effort. Even if you pay people to do it all. Even paying people to set up an ultimate gaming room is effort. I still need to decide thing like what size the monitors/TVs should be and how they should be placed, etc.

You.know, you can avoid all those money troubles by just not playing the lottery.


This IS what I do. Especially now. I used to buy some a couple of times a year while I was in a 7-11. But I have not been to a 7-11 since March.
 
I see the more-common articles about people who win the lottery and run out in a few years, and have absolutely nothing to show for it (not like this guy), and I just can't quite get how that works.

I mean, with $100 million or more in the bank, I'd probably be losing ground, and end up with even more to spend every year after the initial splurge.
 
Good on him.

Doesn't sound anything like the lotto guy who kept getting held up at strip clubs because he carried $200K in a briefcase and ended up completely broke.

Skimmed this one, but he blew 40MM pounds on stuff he wanted, left money for his kids, helped out folks, and the problem is...?
 
BMFPitt: Was there ever a porn version of Brewster's Millions? Because banging high end call girls and/or supermodels would so obviously be the optimal way of achieving his goal.


You know, I think there was, back in the late 80s, after the Pryor film. One of those low-budget soft porn things, anyway. "You uncle died and now you have to use this money to sleep with a bunch of women to win the rest," or something like that.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size

Well, 322 chicks at the same time just sounds exhausting.
 
X-Geek: [Fark user image image 304x166]
Well, 322 chicks at the same time just sounds exhausting.


2 at a time for 6 months with a few days in there for rest & recovery sounds good.
 
