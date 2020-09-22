 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   I'm not saying this body modification fan has gone off the extreme edge and become an alien ...but he's become an alien (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
36
    More: Weird, Tattoo, Anthony Loffredo, Body modification, Human body, Body piercing, extreme surgeon, grisly body modifications, jaw-dropping op  
•       •       •

markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size


"How you doin'??"
 
educated [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I admire dedication like this.
 
educated [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Taking his nose off is really something else though.
That's just not practical.
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What's going on here, three of the last five GL links are from the Sun's trending page
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

IbiEvacua: What's going on here, three of the last five GL links are from the Sun's trending page


the sun is there
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
And like most TV aliens, he ends up just looking like an ugly human with some makeup. Disappointing.
 
bughunter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
And in 2020, he's unremarkable.
 
whosits_112 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Anyway I can see this shiat without having to accept cookies and geotracking from The Sun?
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Does he now breathe methane so that he can now probe cows from up close?
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I wonder where he works?

/DNRTFA
 
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He sure showed those, "You wouldn't cut off your nose to spite your face" people

Whatever makes him happy I guess /shrug
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
brianpas.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
oops. wrong thread.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: I wonder where he works?

/DNRTFA


My question as well and I did RTFA.

I was thinking I hope he comes from a rich family otherwise he's living off gov't tit.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Maybe we shouldn't celebrate people who are clearly having severe mental health problems?
 
whosits_112 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ok, never mind, got it to work now.

That's just... unfortunate. Cut off the ears and nose?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Esroc
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The lack of symmetry in the implants bothers me. Don't give a toss about what he's doing. You do you, you incredible what the fark. But if you're gonna do it at least keep it high quality.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I find it confusing, and I don't personally know anyone with very extreme bodyods, but I've met some who've gone this personal route quite a bit, if more reversible than his work. One was a dick, but he'd have been regardless, and I still enjoyed drinking with his ... friends, if that is what they considered themselves (he's kinda famous adjacent). The rest I've met were pretty cool. I did run into Houston's "lizard guy." I've friends 2ho know him and who attest he's pretty cool. I was startled to see him shopping in produce at the disco Kroger, but he grinned and went about his day, ignoring my surprise. What struck me is he was dressed like a summer preppy square ... Linen dress madras shorts, boat shoes, and a popped collar polo. And a lizard face.
 
sat1va
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Doesn't fool me, he still poses like a douche bag human in his selfies.
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: [i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk image 615x615]

"How you doin'??"


Hey wait I've seen that look before
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Esroc: The lack of symmetry in the implants bothers me. Don't give a toss about what he's doing. You do you, you incredible what the fark. But if you're gonna do it at least keep it high quality.


It's reverse phrenology, so it's dependent on what character traits he was going for.  Although I'm sure he was going for a pretty big dose of, "Hold my beer and watch this".
 
derio42
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Still relevant:
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Esroc
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Maybe we shouldn't celebrate people who are clearly having severe mental health problems?


It being the result of mental illness doesn't really matter if the best cure for this illness is to let him do what he wants. If you think he should be disallowed to modify himself and get treatment to not want to modify himself then that treatment is for you, not him. It would be just so you don't have to feel uncomfortable.

Dude ain't hurting anybody and it's his body. Maybe step in if he tries something life threatening. But even then I might argue to mind your own damn business, depending on my mood.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Gee, if he wanted to look like an alien, then all he needed to do was to go to a hair stylist.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whosits_112 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jmr61: KRSESQ: I wonder where he works?

/DNRTFA

My question as well and I did RTFA.

I was thinking I hope he comes from a rich family otherwise he's living off gov't tit.


- Circus sideshow
- Social media influencer
- Musician
- Tattoo artist
- Body piercer
- Scarecrow
- Bridge troll
- Haunted house worker
- Sewer inspector

And that's all I can think of for right now.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: I wonder where he works?

/DNRTFA


From a different article it sounds like maybe he's a tattoo artist now, or plans to focus on eyeball tattoos in the future, so at least he's appropriately themed for the job.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stalkin​g​_Cat

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
janzee
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Remember that guy who grafted his twins arm to his chest? People just want to be weird.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mybluemake: I find it confusing, and I don't personally know anyone with very extreme bodyods, but I've met some who've gone this personal route quite a bit, if more reversible than his work. One was a dick, but he'd have been regardless, and I still enjoyed drinking with his ... friends, if that is what they considered themselves (he's kinda famous adjacent). The rest I've met were pretty cool. I did run into Houston's "lizard guy." I've friends 2ho know him and who attest he's pretty cool. I was startled to see him shopping in produce at the disco Kroger, but he grinned and went about his day, ignoring my surprise. What struck me is he was dressed like a summer preppy square ... Linen dress madras shorts, boat shoes, and a popped collar polo. And a lizard face.


Lizardman used to bartend at a bar in Albany in the mid-90s. I met him a few times. A totally normal guy except for all the tattoos and body modifications.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Maybe we shouldn't celebrate people who are clearly having severe mental health problems?


Seriously. The worst part of this is knowing that he will likely commit suicide the same way the Tiger Cat Mod person did a few years back. People who mod themselves to extremes aren't trying to prove anything to anyone other than the self-loathing image in the mirror that they are trying to erase.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

whosits_112: jmr61: KRSESQ: I wonder where he works?

/DNRTFA

My question as well and I did RTFA.

I was thinking I hope he comes from a rich family otherwise he's living off gov't tit.

- Circus sideshow
- Social media influencer
- Musician
- Tattoo artist
- Body piercer
- Scarecrow
- Bridge troll
- Haunted house worker
- Sewer inspector

And that's all I can think of for right now.


- The accused.
 
Gramma
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

turbocucumber: oops. wrong thread.


Best looking critter in the thread.
 
bughunter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

turbocucumber: oops. wrong thread.


There is never a wrong thread on Fark for a kitty in a box.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
how long before the final body mod...a bullet hole in the side of his head....
 
loworbit
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Lemon Demon - Modify FAN ANIMATION
Youtube f0g0jzm0mYA
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ad targeting just gets better all the time

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
