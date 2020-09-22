 Skip to content
(The Drive)   Russia: "Our bomber just set a world record for longest non-stop flight." USAF: "Ahem"   (thedrive.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No worries, Russia, that tweet will be removed shortly.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
B*tch, please.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian engineering is crap.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Russian engineering is crap.


Stolen US technology built on the cheap usually is.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it already time to pull our dicks out?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Is it already time to pull our dicks out?


mine was out the whole time
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In fairness the Russians set their record in 1920, which was impressive for the time, and not totally made up propaganda mission that never actually happened.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: In fairness the Russians set their record in 1920, which was impressive for the time, and not totally made up propaganda mission that never actually happened.


Okay, I may have misread that date
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Is it already time to pull our dicks out?


When isn't it time to pull our dicks out?

I'm a bit of a history buff, and I honestly can't think of a time when it wasn't appropriate.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Russian engineering is crap.


The AK-47 would beg to differ.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In 1958, a Cessna 172 stayed up for almost 65 days.

https://www.aopa.org/news-and-media/a​l​l-news/2008/march/01/endurance-test-ci​rca-1958
 
Name_Omitted [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some poor crew spent 45 hours in a Stratofortress?

Oy.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Is it already time to pull our dicks out?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep.
Russians prepping for a flight like this takes months.

USAF, thats a typical Tuesday.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: B*tch, please.

[Fark user image image 850x551]


That's not sexy rexy!
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Name_Omitted: Some poor crew spent 45 hours in a Stratofortress?

Oy.


They had bunks, a galley, and spare crew to rotate in. Was probably boring as well for most of the trip
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmmmm go-pills.
Okay for this not okay for my exams. Okay?
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Voyager 1 has been going for more than 43 years.
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russians being lying sacks of shiat?  Unpossible.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mega Steve: Name_Omitted: Some poor crew spent 45 hours in a Stratofortress?

Oy.

They had bunks, a galley, and spare crew to rotate in. Was probably boring as well for most of the trip


Yup...they flew around the world...literally.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: Mr. Fuzzypaws: Is it already time to pull our dicks out?

mine was out the whole time


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should give them a confederate flag, in honor of being the losing side.
 
SonOfSpam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: winedrinkingman: In fairness the Russians set their record in 1920, which was impressive for the time, and not totally made up propaganda mission that never actually happened.

Okay, I may have misread that date


Username checks out.
 
jaytkay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The TU-160 is a monster. It looks similar to a B-1B, until you compare sizes. The Tupolev is larger than a B-52.

qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
hej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems more relevant to measure the flights in terms of distance, rather than time in the air.  My hot air balloon bomber has them all beat.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've flying high non stop since high school.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Jake Havechek: Russian engineering is crap.

The AK-47 would beg to differ.


The AK is good precisely because its tolerances and engineering suck. If you have proper mating surfaces, a handful of dust will stop it working. If you have a ton of slop, it'll work despite that. That's the AK.

You see the same in automatic watches. I've a Russian-built Vostok Amphibia, dive watch. Love the thing. Incredibly poor tolerances- in an area where a good automatic watch (say, Rolex, Omega, Tag Heuer) should get time accurate within 5 seconds a day (and an average one like my Seiko hits 10 tops), that Vostok is consistently 45-50 seconds fast. It's a slow-beat watch (4Hz when most are 6-8, and Breitling makes a 10Hz)

But that brings a benefit. Maintenance.

A Rolex needs serviced about every 5 years, My Seiko, about 7. The Vostok? 10, if not longer.
 
jaytkay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mollari: Russians being lying sacks of shiat?  Unpossible.


You misspelled "Fark headlines being wrong?"

"Russian state news agency TASS had reported that the Russian supersonic bombers set "a world record for [the] longest non-stop flight" for the Tu-160 on September 19, 2020. "
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mollari: Russians being lying sacks of shiat?  Unpossible.


The Russian claim is accurate.

"Two crews of the Long-Range Aviation have set a new record for distance and duration on Tu-160 supersonic strategic missile-carrying bombers. The pilots of the Russian Aerospace Forces were in the air for more than 25 hours, covering a distance of more than 20,000 kilometers," Kobylash said adding that "nobody has flown this type of aircraft longer."

They claimed the distance and duration record for the Tu-160. Not for any aircraft, nor even for any bomber. Just the Tu-160 in particular.
 
MoparPower
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hej: Seems more relevant to measure the flights in terms of distance, rather than time in the air.  My hot air balloon bomber has them all beat.


Dirigibles are making a comeback! Hej, förresten.
 
Fano
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: the money is in the banana stand: Jake Havechek: Russian engineering is crap.

The AK-47 would beg to differ.

The AK is good precisely because its tolerances and engineering suck. If you have proper mating surfaces, a handful of dust will stop it working. If you have a ton of slop, it'll work despite that. That's the AK.

You see the same in automatic watches. I've a Russian-built Vostok Amphibia, dive watch. Love the thing. Incredibly poor tolerances- in an area where a good automatic watch (say, Rolex, Omega, Tag Heuer) should get time accurate within 5 seconds a day (and an average one like my Seiko hits 10 tops), that Vostok is consistently 45-50 seconds fast. It's a slow-beat watch (4Hz when most are 6-8, and Breitling makes a 10Hz)

But that brings a benefit. Maintenance.

A Rolex needs serviced about every 5 years, My Seiko, about 7. The Vostok? 10, if not longer.


Yeah, I'm pretty sure I'd never take a watch that's 45 seconds off consistently on for maintenance because at that point you might as well be wearing a sundial on your wrist for the accuracy you care about
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

hej: Seems more relevant to measure the flights in terms of distance, rather than time in the air.  My hot air balloon bomber has them all beat.


Not necessarily. Look up "Operation Chrome Dome." Back when SAC was on airborne alert, B-52s were in the air continuously 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in continuous alert status for 8 full years. Duration was more important than distance for those missions.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: the money is in the banana stand: Jake Havechek: Russian engineering is crap.

The AK-47 would beg to differ.

The AK is good precisely because its tolerances and engineering suck. If you have proper mating surfaces, a handful of dust will stop it working. If you have a ton of slop, it'll work despite that. That's the AK.

You see the same in automatic watches. I've a Russian-built Vostok Amphibia, dive watch. Love the thing. Incredibly poor tolerances- in an area where a good automatic watch (say, Rolex, Omega, Tag Heuer) should get time accurate within 5 seconds a day (and an average one like my Seiko hits 10 tops), that Vostok is consistently 45-50 seconds fast. It's a slow-beat watch (4Hz when most are 6-8, and Breitling makes a 10Hz)

But that brings a benefit. Maintenance.

A Rolex needs serviced about every 5 years, My Seiko, about 7. The Vostok? 10, if not longer.


Please learn the difference between clearances and tolerances.

AKs have entirely reasonable tolerances. They have wide clearances in a number of places, they're deliberately engineered so, and there's nothing wrong with that.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Lol wait'll they see what Trump's favorite Russian bomber can do:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Mollari: Russians being lying sacks of shiat?  Unpossible.

The Russian claim is accurate.

"Two crews of the Long-Range Aviation have set a new record for distance and duration on Tu-160 supersonic strategic missile-carrying bombers. The pilots of the Russian Aerospace Forces were in the air for more than 25 hours, covering a distance of more than 20,000 kilometers," Kobylash said adding that "nobody has flown this type of aircraft longer."

They claimed the distance and duration record for the Tu-160. Not for any aircraft, nor even for any bomber. Just the Tu-160 in particular.


So they hold the world record for the longest flight in an aircraft only they fly.  Who is supposed to be impressed?
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

JesseL: Sword and Shield: the money is in the banana stand: Jake Havechek: Russian engineering is crap.

The AK-47 would beg to differ.

The AK is good precisely because its tolerances and engineering suck. If you have proper mating surfaces, a handful of dust will stop it working. If you have a ton of slop, it'll work despite that. That's the AK.

You see the same in automatic watches. I've a Russian-built Vostok Amphibia, dive watch. Love the thing. Incredibly poor tolerances- in an area where a good automatic watch (say, Rolex, Omega, Tag Heuer) should get time accurate within 5 seconds a day (and an average one like my Seiko hits 10 tops), that Vostok is consistently 45-50 seconds fast. It's a slow-beat watch (4Hz when most are 6-8, and Breitling makes a 10Hz)

But that brings a benefit. Maintenance.

A Rolex needs serviced about every 5 years, My Seiko, about 7. The Vostok? 10, if not longer.

Please learn the difference between clearances and tolerances.

AKs have entirely reasonable tolerances. They have wide clearances in a number of places, they're deliberately engineered so, and there's nothing wrong with that.


There have been many versions of the AK. The early ones did indeed have crap tolerances. They were designed to be stamped out of sheet metal during a world war. Stamp dies wear, so do folded sheet metal receivers. Gun works anyhow, which is what makes it good.

Later versions are much better, but the sheet metal design is still out there. How the dude made an AK out of a shovel.

There's nothing wrong with sloppy, unless you want an accurate rifle. Which an AK will never be. Which is fine. It's designed to have a 100 meter effective range.

Don't judge an AK by Dragunov standards. I think a Dragunov will be my next rifle. They're like an M1 in the sense they will almost never go down in value.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: Yep.
Russians prepping for a flight like this takes months.

USAF, thats a typical Tuesday.


From what I could read, USAF has beaten that exactly once, and only barely.

So, no. Probably no on both.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

hej: Seems more relevant to measure the flights in terms of distance, rather than time in the air.  My hot air balloon bomber has them all beat.


Unfortunately you can only take up a couple cases of Snaps and one grenade.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: YouPeopleAreCrazy: Yep.
Russians prepping for a flight like this takes months.

USAF, thats a typical Tuesday.

From what I could read, USAF has beaten that exactly once, and only barely.

So, no. Probably no on both.


Key qualification.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: YouPeopleAreCrazy: Yep.
Russians prepping for a flight like this takes months.

USAF, thats a typical Tuesday.

From what I could read, USAF has beaten that exactly once, and only barely.

So, no. Probably no on both.


Tu-160 - 25 hours
B-1 - 30 hours
B-2 - 44 hours
B-52 - 45 hours
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: JesseL: Sword and Shield: the money is in the banana stand: Jake Havechek: Russian engineering is crap.

The AK-47 would beg to differ.

The AK is good precisely because its tolerances and engineering suck. If you have proper mating surfaces, a handful of dust will stop it working. If you have a ton of slop, it'll work despite that. That's the AK.

You see the same in automatic watches. I've a Russian-built Vostok Amphibia, dive watch. Love the thing. Incredibly poor tolerances- in an area where a good automatic watch (say, Rolex, Omega, Tag Heuer) should get time accurate within 5 seconds a day (and an average one like my Seiko hits 10 tops), that Vostok is consistently 45-50 seconds fast. It's a slow-beat watch (4Hz when most are 6-8, and Breitling makes a 10Hz)

But that brings a benefit. Maintenance.

A Rolex needs serviced about every 5 years, My Seiko, about 7. The Vostok? 10, if not longer.

Please learn the difference between clearances and tolerances.

AKs have entirely reasonable tolerances. They have wide clearances in a number of places, they're deliberately engineered so, and there's nothing wrong with that.

There have been many versions of the AK. The early ones did indeed have crap tolerances. They were designed to be stamped out of sheet metal during a world war. Stamp dies wear, so do folded sheet metal receivers. Gun works anyhow, which is what makes it good.

Later versions are much better, but the sheet metal design is still out there. How the dude made an AK out of a shovel.

There's nothing wrong with sloppy, unless you want an accurate rifle. Which an AK will never be. Which is fine. It's designed to have a 100 meter effective range.

Don't judge an AK by Dragunov standards. I think a Dragunov will be my next rifle. They're like an M1 in the sense they will almost never go down in value.



Tolerances aren't good or bad. They're simply what's specified, as a compromise between function and manufacturability.

An engineer who demands +/- 0.0 tolerance is a shiatty engineer.

I've got some clue what goes into an AK and what goes into an accurate rifle, being a person who actually has a machine shop, an 07 Federal Firearms License, and has built a few AKs.

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
TheWaldo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Nice to see Castle AFB mentioned. B-52s flew out of there until the base closed in mid-90s after supporting the Gulf War. BUFFS are still in service today which is crazy.
 
knbwhite [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

JesseL: In 1958, a Cessna 172 stayed up for almost 65 days.

https://www.aopa.org/news-and-media/al​l-news/2008/march/01/endurance-test-ci​rca-1958


Have you been to the airport in Las Vegas and seen the Hacienda plane?  I've spent plenty of time waiting on family there, and upstairs is a small exhibit. Not sure why any tourist would spend time there unless their flight got delayed and they were broke and not too tired/hungover. link
 
Daer21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Russian engineering is crap.


Their engineering is as good or better than ours. Their manufacturing is generally laughable. This makes for weird design choices.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: From what I could read, USAF has beaten that exactly once, and only barely.


If only we had a link to an article at the top of this discussion that would explain how wrong you are.

If only.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Fano: Sword and Shield: the money is in the banana stand: Jake Havechek: Russian engineering is crap.

The AK-47 would beg to differ.

The AK is good precisely because its tolerances and engineering suck. If you have proper mating surfaces, a handful of dust will stop it working. If you have a ton of slop, it'll work despite that. That's the AK.

You see the same in automatic watches. I've a Russian-built Vostok Amphibia, dive watch. Love the thing. Incredibly poor tolerances- in an area where a good automatic watch (say, Rolex, Omega, Tag Heuer) should get time accurate within 5 seconds a day (and an average one like my Seiko hits 10 tops), that Vostok is consistently 45-50 seconds fast. It's a slow-beat watch (4Hz when most are 6-8, and Breitling makes a 10Hz)

But that brings a benefit. Maintenance.

A Rolex needs serviced about every 5 years, My Seiko, about 7. The Vostok? 10, if not longer.

Yeah, I'm pretty sure I'd never take a watch that's 45 seconds off consistently on for maintenance because at that point you might as well be wearing a sundial on your wrist for the accuracy you care about


your fSunShadowUpdateTime is totally out of whack
 
delsydsoftware [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Jake Havechek: Russian engineering is crap.


A friend from I knew who lived in Ukraine and grew up in the Soviet Union used to say "In the Soviet Union, it looked like all things were engineered with an axe". That still make me chuckle when I think of it.
 
delsydsoftware [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

delsydsoftware: Jake Havechek: Russian engineering is crap.

A friend from I knew who lived in Ukraine and grew up in the Soviet Union used to say "In the Soviet Union, it looked like all things were engineered with an axe". That still make me chuckle when I think of it.


Bah, typo hell. But that quote is the funny part.
 
