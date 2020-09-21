 Skip to content
 
It's 2020 and time for zombie hurricanes. Welcome back, Paulette
    Atlantic Ocean, post-tropical low pressure system, Tropical cyclone, tropical cyclone, North Atlantic, National Hurricane Center, tropical depression, Hurricane Paulette  
somedude210 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Z-z-z-zombie hurricanes!?!?
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fitting end to 2020 will be Hurricane Omega.
 
stealingisbad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In pog form?
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sharknado.  Zombiecane.

Next up, Octocano.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better put the nukes on standby.
 
theToadMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: Sharknado.  Zombiecane.

Next up, Octocano.


You might be into copyright territory on the last one. Re: Japanese tentacle porn
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This has happened quite a few times in recent history. This is nothing new.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: This has happened quite a few times in recent history. This is nothing new.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
goatharper
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I remember Ivan in 2004: I was on vacation, visiting family in Birmingham, AL. We fled to Huntsville, which was shut down. We couldn't get dinner. Ivan came through that night, with no great damage. Next day we drove to Chattanooga and went up onto Signal Mountain, where my grandparents had a home years before. The power was out from the storm. Trees were down. The place was a mess. Far and away the farthest inland I have ever seen that kind of damage from a hurricane.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

somedude210: Z-z-z-zombie hurricanes!?!?


Let's see what else I can come up with:

Werewolf tornados
Killer whale earthquakes
Radioactive lightning
Interdimensional thunder
Nuclear flooding
 
billstewart
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

somedude210: Z-z-z-zombie hurricanes!?!?


"Just When You Thought It Was Safe To Go Back In The Water"

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Geotpf: somedude210: Z-z-z-zombie hurricanes!?!?
Let's see what else I can come up with:
Werewolf tornados
Killer whale earthquakes
Radioactive lightning
Interdimensional thunder
Nuclear flooding


Dude, Murder Hornets have been done...
 
Dodo David
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Paulette may be a zombie, but if she reaches Washington, D.C., then she will starve.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Geotpf: somedude210: Z-z-z-zombie hurricanes!?!?

Let's see what else I can come up with:

Werewolf tornados
Killer whale earthquakes
Radioactive lightning
Interdimensional thunder
Nuclear flooding


Japan had nuclear flooding. They are still trying to figure out what to do with the water I think.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

downstairs: The fitting end to 2020 will be Hurricane Omega.


Where's the "I don't care if you're correct, fark you!" button.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

downstairs: The fitting end to 2020 will be Hurricane Omega.


Oh-MAY-guh or Oh-muh-guh?
 
