(Courier-Journal)   It's pretty clear he thinks he's about to get away with it: Cop in the Breonna Taylor case sends out a long rant to all 1,000 of his fellow cops about how THEY are the REAL victims in this case and denouncing the "thug protesters" asking for justice   (courier-journal.com) divider line
111
•       •       •

111 Comments
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Thug protesters" is not what he normally calls BLM protesters.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jonathan Mattingly  like other police have stated if they cannot  kick in a door an killed an unarmed woman in her own bed for no reason other than he felt like they do not feel they are being supported in do their "job".
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He also warned that the department and the FBI, which he said "aren't cops and would piss their pants if they had to hold the line" would open civil rights investigations against officers for making a mistake during a stressful time.

You get zero mistakes. Zero. I'm this country, we err on the side of innocent. If that's not acceptable to you, find another career or a other country.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, you'd think that cops would stop killing unarmed black people if only for the PR boost.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Your civil rights mean nothing," he wrote, "but the criminal has total autonomy."

memecrunch.comView Full Size
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: He also warned that the department and the FBI, which he said "aren't cops and would piss their pants if they had to hold the line" would open civil rights investigations against officers for making a mistake during a stressful time.

You get zero mistakes. Zero. I'm this country, we err on the side of innocent. If that's not acceptable to you, find another career or a other country.


Any LEO who fires their weapon for any reason should never be allowed to serve in law enforcement again.  Not a desk job, just out.  Gone.  Never to serve in law enforcement ever in the future.

If it was a legitimate shooting in self-defense they can keep their pension. If not, they can go to jail.  But either way there should be consequences.
 
Earguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He just doesn't get it. His mind is too clouded by his experience. It's pretty obvious, he needs to go.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Regardless of the outcome today or Wednesday, I know we did the legal, moral and ethical thing that night," Mattingly wrote to his colleagues. "It's sad how the good guys are demonized, and the criminals are canonized."

You shot an unarmed woman in her own home, you f*cking pig. You and your brothers in blue sprayed gunfire into an apartment and didn't give a f*ck if it hit anyone, as long as you got your ejaculatory high from it and you felt potent and powerful in the face of your pants-shiatting fear.

F*ck you pig.  F*ck anyone who defends you.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What an arrogant prick escaping justice.
 
Heamer [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paraphrasing from elsewhere:

Blue lives don't exist. You chose to be a LEO. Black people don't choose to be black.
 
Znuh [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent-ort2-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


So, the cops are literal nazis. You shot an EMT worker over 70 times, while she was in her own home, SLEEPING.

SHE DID NOTHING WRONG. NOTHING. 

You wanted her home and property, as the owner, she said no. You came back and no-knocked her into the GODDAMNED AFTERLIFE.

But, you're totes OK. You did nothing wrong. 

Guys, this is extermination. They don't have a problem with it. The pig above just said, in his words, they did nothing wrong.

Next time it will be either you or me or us both. Think it can't happen to you? Think again.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rozotorical
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Now go be the Warriors you are"

They think of themselves as Warriors fighting the American Public.

ACAB and clearly they are the enemy of the Public, regardless if you believe that or not they believe it.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: He also warned that the department and the FBI, which he said "aren't cops and would piss their pants if they had to hold the line" would open civil rights investigations against officers for making a mistake during a stressful time.

You get zero mistakes. Zero. I'm this country, we err on the side of innocent. If that's not acceptable to you, find another career or a other country.



Pussy cops would wet themselves if they joined the FBI and had to arrest Fluke Man, the Peacock Family, that little Hindu guy who crawls out of fat guy's assess, or Kathy Griffin
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess that "innocent until proven guilty" doesn't register in this pea brain.  Also, it isn't the cops job to decide that, they just make the arrests, not randomly shoot someone

Even the guilty deserve their day in court, and do not deserve to be shot dead in their beds, unarmed.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The protesters can't stand that Rand Paul introduced a bill to stop no-knock warrants. Not sure why.
 
Rozotorical
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: You know, you'd think that cops would stop killing unarmed black people if only for the PR boost.


They are targeting PR from White nationalist.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: He also warned that the department and the FBI, which he said "aren't cops and would piss their pants if they had to hold the line" would open civil rights investigations against officers for making a mistake during a stressful time.

You get zero mistakes. Zero. I'm this country, we err on the side of innocent. If that's not acceptable to you, find another career or a other country.


During a citizens academy that our local police put on last year, the officers teaching the class bluntly said that if cops make mistakes that kill innocent people, they should go to jail.  They emphasized that it is a responsibility that not everyone is cut out for.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Earguy: He just doesn't get it. His mind is too clouded by his experience. It's pretty obvious, he needs to go.


He was SHOT IN THE LEG by savages for innocently entering the home without announcing that he was with the police and responded by killing one of the residents because they thought a drug dealer that was already in police custody might be there. Clearly he deserves a ticker tape parade for his behavior, not people questioning how it got to that point.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OptionC: koder: He also warned that the department and the FBI, which he said "aren't cops and would piss their pants if they had to hold the line" would open civil rights investigations against officers for making a mistake during a stressful time.

You get zero mistakes. Zero. I'm this country, we err on the side of innocent. If that's not acceptable to you, find another career or a other country.

Any LEO who fires their weapon for any reason should never be allowed to serve in law enforcement again.  Not a desk job, just out.  Gone.  Never to serve in law enforcement ever in the future.

If it was a legitimate shooting in self-defense they can keep their pension. If not, they can go to jail.  But either way there should be consequences.


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Rozotorical
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldJames: The protesters can't stand that Rand Paul introduced a bill to stop no-knock warrants. Not sure why.


No people just can't stand Rand Paul.

By people I mean humans, and most Lizard people.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So whats the difference between a regular warrant and a no knock warrant?

Cuz if the only difference is the "Police we have a warrant" then instantly kicking down your door and just up and kicking down your door once they get there.
Whats the difference?
Its not like you can accomplish much in the 15 seconds it takes some guy in Seal Team 6 body armor to yell out their intentions.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As you know, he was shot and severely wounded during the serving of this search warrant.

A warrant that they lied to obtain. And he never ID'd himself. Got what was coming, really.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Znuh: [scontent-ort2-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 529x960]

So, the cops are literal nazis. You shot an EMT worker over 70 times, while she was in her own home, SLEEPING.

SHE DID NOTHING WRONG. NOTHING. 

You wanted her home and property, as the owner, she said no. You came back and no-knocked her into the GODDAMNED AFTERLIFE.

But, you're totes OK. You did nothing wrong. 

Guys, this is extermination. They don't have a problem with it. The pig above just said, in his words, they did nothing wrong.

Next time it will be either you or me or us both. Think it can't happen to you? Think again.


And then after the people riot, they'll be blamed for being "lawless."

Even though the law was not followed here.
 
ubermensch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Znuh: So, the cops are literal nazis. You shot an EMT worker over 70 times, while she was in her own home, SLEEPING.


Citation needed. Spoiler: she was shot 8 times. It's bad enough, you don't have to make up facts to make it worse. You look bad for doing it.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell me again why hating all cops is the wrong decision?
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Regardless of whether it is wrong or right to not file an indictment (it's wrong to not), the shiatshow that is sure to follow is going to get Trump reelected.  So thanks.

/they're already boarding up the courts and downtown
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep in mind a competent prosecutor can indict a ham sandwich if they want to.

Imagine a trial where only one side gets to call witnesses, and the defense MAYBE gets a chance t a closing argument if you are feeling generous, and you have a grand Jury proceeding.   Coward AGs and DAs often use them rather than criminal information" filings in the case of cop misconduct because they can tank the case behind close doors in front of people sworn to secrecy and then blame the grand jury when "no true bill" is returned
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My advice to people looking to violently clash in protests with the cops: don't. Protesting won't do sh*t.

Mobilize and vote in November. In a few months, when the election is over... DOT DOT DOT.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldJames: The protesters can't stand that Rand Paul introduced a bill to stop no-knock warrants. Not sure why.


Even his neighbors can't stand him. I don't think it's his legislation that's the problem.
 
Darfur Parkour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Thin Blue Line is a gang.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh good, yet another Republican self-inflicted slow motion disaster.

We're f*cking embarrassed with riches on these this year.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: "Regardless of the outcome today or Wednesday, I know we did the legal, moral and ethical thing that night," Mattingly wrote to his colleagues. "It's sad how the good guys are demonized, and the criminals are canonized."

You shot an unarmed woman in her own home, you f*cking pig. You and your brothers in blue sprayed gunfire into an apartment and didn't give a f*ck if it hit anyone, as long as you got your ejaculatory high from it and you felt potent and powerful in the face of your pants-shiatting fear.

F*ck you pig.  F*ck anyone who defends you.


I've always lived far from big cities, and while I've  been on the receiving end of a few odd calls by an officer, I've never felt like it couldn't be easily sorted out with time and patience.

In some places, THAT IS NOT TRUE (Chicago comes to mind).
In other places, it remains true until Rambo comes and they draw first blood (Hope, WA).
In yet other places, it remains genuinely true, and doesn't even depend on your skin color.

Having said all of that:  I am tired of hearing about police officers doing stupid shiat like this.  "The people you are trying to hunt down are killing less people than you are. Stop it. Catch them another way. You're not allowed to do it this way, anymore."

They used all of the same arguments for high-speed chases.  No.  It's time to stop.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Znuh: [scontent-ort2-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 529x960]

So, the cops are literal nazis. You shot an EMT worker over 70 times, while she was in her own home, SLEEPING.

SHE DID NOTHING WRONG. NOTHING. 

You wanted her home and property, as the owner, she said no. You came back and no-knocked her into the GODDAMNED AFTERLIFE.

But, you're totes OK. You did nothing wrong. 

Guys, this is extermination. They don't have a problem with it. The pig above just said, in his words, they did nothing wrong.

Next time it will be either you or me or us both. Think it can't happen to you? Think again.


Honestly surprised they aren't trying to resurrect the charges against Kenneth Walker for her death at this point.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: OldJames: The protesters can't stand that Rand Paul introduced a bill to stop no-knock warrants. Not sure why.

Even his neighbors can't stand him. I don't think it's his legislation that's the problem.


Rand Paul can only be counted on to be a predictable hypocrite like the rest of his political party.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: So whats the difference between a regular warrant and a no knock warrant?

Cuz if the only difference is the "Police we have a warrant" then instantly kicking down your door and just up and kicking down your door once they get there.
Whats the difference?
Its not like you can accomplish much in the 15 seconds it takes some guy in Seal Team 6 body armor to yell out their intentions.


Knock and announce might have kept Taylor's boyfriend from grabbing a gun and firing at what he thought were intruders which means everyone might be alive right now
 
Darfur Parkour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one can be for law and order and also be above the law.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Oh good, yet another Republican self-inflicted slow motion disaster.

We're f*cking embarrassed with riches on these this year.


We were warned that we would get sick of all the winning.  I mean ... that's winning?  Okay...
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump and Barr want to set off an Intifada, just like Sharon visiting the Temple Mount. This is deliberate provocation.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bdub77: "Your civil rights mean nothing," he wrote, "but the criminal has total autonomy."

[memecrunch.com image 400x534]

[memecrunch.com image 400x534]


"Autonomy"
sentencingproject.orgView Full Size


Yeah, those criminals are totally running around running the streets.
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: So whats the difference between a regular warrant and a no knock warrant?

Cuz if the only difference is the "Police we have a warrant" then instantly kicking down your door and just up and kicking down your door once they get there.
Whats the difference?
Its not like you can accomplish much in the 15 seconds it takes some guy in Seal Team 6 body armor to yell out their intentions.


Friend of our family worked SWAT for about 3 years. He said that no knocks that he went to were for only the worst of the worst that openly would try to kill officers or were wanted for something from another jurisdiction. The county he was in only did them like 3 or 4 times in his time on swat. He hated them because the guys he was with were basically there for a killing spree if anyone looked at them weird. Everything else was the normal warrants.
He said that no knocks were always requested by the higher ups in the police because "it looked badass" in the media and was good for press. Few were given because the exact same reason.
 
obl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OptionC: koder: He also warned that the department and the FBI, which he said "aren't cops and would piss their pants if they had to hold the line" would open civil rights investigations against officers for making a mistake during a stressful time.

You get zero mistakes. Zero. I'm this country, we err on the side of innocent. If that's not acceptable to you, find another career or a other country.

Any LEO who fires their weapon for any reason should never be allowed to serve in law enforcement again.  Not a desk job, just out.  Gone.  Never to serve in law enforcement ever in the future.

If it was a legitimate shooting in self-defense they can keep their pension. If not, they can go to jail.  But either way there should be consequences.


So a LEO that goes into a school and takes down a school shooter is instantly out of a job?  That doesn't make any sense.

We certainly need major reform, particularly in the attitude of officers.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: So whats the difference between a regular warrant and a no knock warrant?

Cuz if the only difference is the "Police we have a warrant" then instantly kicking down your door and just up and kicking down your door once they get there.
Whats the difference?
Its not like you can accomplish much in the 15 seconds it takes some guy in Seal Team 6 body armor to yell out their intentions.


15 seconds?

With a rate of fire of 45 rounds per minute for an AR-15 semi-auto, that's enough time to get off 11 rounds if you are holding the gun.

If you aren't holding a gun, that gives you enough time to get one and still get off 3-4 rounds.

15 seconds is an eternity in an altercation if weapons are involved.

If you watch footage of any traffic stops that go wrong, there's usually at most 30 seconds between "uh-oh" and RIP.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's talk about expectations, justice, and Breonna Taylor....
Youtube KKq_ZEstxw0
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nijika
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RussianPotato: Regardless of whether it is wrong or right to not file an indictment (it's wrong to not), the shiatshow that is sure to follow is going to get Trump reelected.  So thanks.

/they're already boarding up the courts and downtown

/they're already boarding up the courts and downtown


Not your best alternate earth fanfic.

/ Defund
// Take pensions
/// Remove immunity
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the FBI, which he said "aren't cops and would piss their pants if they had to hold the line,"

Well, at least he was right about one thing.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: OldJames: The protesters can't stand that Rand Paul introduced a bill to stop no-knock warrants. Not sure why.

Even his neighbors can't stand him. I don't think it's his legislation that's the problem.


I think that was supposed to be sarcastic. Nobody could be seriously that stupid.
 
