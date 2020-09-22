 Skip to content
Old and busted: 'Jack O Lanterns'. New hotness: "Thankful Pumpkins'
RodneyToady [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Thankful Pumpkins is my muzak-inspired Smashing Pumpkins cover band.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My kids rather enjoy gutting and slicing them up.  Although last year we painted some so they would keep longer.  I painted scenes from Beowulf on mine.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm doing carved turnips this year.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm so grateful for Trump and c19 and evictions during a pandemic, that outrageous is a huge $1,200 check, wildfires, tropical storms, killer hornets, antibiotic resistance gonorrhea and TB, human trafficking, cops killing people with impunity, and racist. Mmmmmm so yummy and grateful as I.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
No thanks. I don't want to give 2020 an easily accessible list of more things to take away from me.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
lame
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

grokca: [Fark user image 261x193]


Christians hijacking our precious pagan rituals, that's what it is.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Carve me up one like this
Fark user imageView Full Size


Terrifying.
 
Mock26
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Forget pumpkins. Pineapples are the way to go!

bakingbites.comView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I'm so grateful for Trump and c19 and evictions during a pandemic, that outrageous is a huge $1,200 check, wildfires, tropical storms, killer hornets, antibiotic resistance gonorrhea and TB, human trafficking, cops killing people with impunity, and racist. Mmmmmm so yummy and grateful as I.


Don't forget the about the folks ICE is holding near the border.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
dkulprit
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: lame


This

And then some more of this

Add a little extra this.

"We write on pumpkins, so cool.  I'm in a Christian rock band.  Saving myself for marriage is cool my fellow kids."
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Evil Mackerel: waxbeans: I'm so grateful for Trump and c19 and evictions during a pandemic, that outrageous is a huge $1,200 check, wildfires, tropical storms, killer hornets, antibiotic resistance gonorrhea and TB, human trafficking, cops killing people with impunity, and racist. Mmmmmm so yummy and grateful as I.

Don't forget the about the folks ICE is holding near the border.


Right?
/
I hope we're holding them. Because at this point I would not be surprised if they doing something worse.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That is absolute trash. Carve the f*cking pumpkin FFS.
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Here is my pumpkin of hope:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
