 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(New York Daily News)   Brooklyn Municipal Building to get a new, more notorious name   (nydailynews.com) divider line
7
    More: Spiffy, Supreme Court of the United States, Bader Ginsburg, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Supreme Court, young girls, Bill Clinton, Supreme Court judge, President Clinton  
•       •       •

506 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Sep 2020 at 7:27 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Biggie Smalls?
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
She attended my neighborhood high school (along with Bernie Sanders and Chuck Shumer). They have a little courtroom/mock trial room named after her. When I was in college I taught there for a while.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Righteous Brooklyn Girl Municipal Building
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
When they find out RBG called Gorsuch and Kavanaugh very decent men . . .

   
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, who began pushing for the renaming two years before her death, applauded the move.

Great that they could get this fast-tracked.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Maybe in 150 years, there will be a protest over the name and they'll change it to the Milana A. Vayntrub Municipal Center, because by 2170 her cult following has become the dominant religion worldwide.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.