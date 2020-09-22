 Skip to content
(AP News) The US Covid death toll has officially crossed 200,000, a one second moment of silence for each person lost would last 55 and half hours
97
•       •       •

edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: [Fark user image 425x241]


farking losers
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Every 60 seconds in the U.S. a minute passes.
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Donald J Death is responsible for everyone
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I once said the US is dog eat dog.
And people disagreed.
Well, sorry. It is. Just look at how 40% of America is completely okay with people dying, unnecessarily in order for everyone to keep making that money money baller baller bling bling.
And I have to say if you're going to feel like it's about people dying then I don't want to hear people irate when a criminal kills somebody because it's the exact same mentality.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"I don't take responsibility at all."  --Donald Trump
 
Murflette
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Make sure you're registered to vote

Make sure you know your polling place

Dont forget to research local elections

And vote.
 
FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It not like it's death panels or anything.  It's just the free market deciding who lives and who dies.

Lighten up, Francis.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AbortionsForAll [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Weeeeeeeeird .... that's the exact amount of time it's going to take me to badblocks check this garbage harddrive I'm working on.

Doesn't matter, though, because there's literally nothing else to do, now.

This is what happens when you vote for Republicans.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Murflette: Make sure you're registered to vote

Make sure you know your polling place

Dont forget to research local elections

And vote.


I'm more excited to get my ballot (dropping it at the clerk, WA state) than I ever was for Christmas presents when I was a yute.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AbortionsForAll: This is what happens when you vote for Republicans.


Username does not check out.
 
demonfaerie
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
People are numb to the deaths now. People are flying again, vacationing, and acting like nothing is wrong. Some people wear masks, and others don't while doing all of this. Places are opening up like it is over, and it is not. People have accepted death, and are going on with their daily lives. I find it kind of concerning that a lot of places in this world have accepted death like that, when a lot of these deaths can be avoided. They rather seek out death than prevent it.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Charles of York: Donald J Death is responsible for everyone


This doesn't have to be true and he would still be guilty of negligent homicide.
 
Swiss Colony
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
And if the moment of silence lasted an actual moment it would take 5,000 hours.
 
halotosis [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

demonfaerie: People are numb to the deaths now. People are flying again, vacationing, and acting like nothing is wrong. Some people wear masks, and others don't while doing all of this. Places are opening up like it is over, and it is not. People have accepted death, and are going on with their daily lives. I find it kind of concerning that a lot of places in this world have accepted death like that, when a lot of these deaths can be avoided. They rather seek out death than prevent it.


No, they seek community, family, meaning, purpose, happiness.  Life before death.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: Charles of York: Donald J Death is responsible for everyone

This doesn't have to be true and he would still be guilty of negligent homicide.


It actually isn't true.  Andrew Cuomo is personally responsible for at least 7,000 of those deaths with his Elderly Kill-Off Plan.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ElecricalPast: [Fark user image 850x478]


And that was infections, not deaths.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cptrios
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

halotosis: demonfaerie: People are numb to the deaths now. People are flying again, vacationing, and acting like nothing is wrong. Some people wear masks, and others don't while doing all of this. Places are opening up like it is over, and it is not. People have accepted death, and are going on with their daily lives. I find it kind of concerning that a lot of places in this world have accepted death like that, when a lot of these deaths can be avoided. They rather seek out death than prevent it.

No, they seek community, family, meaning, purpose, happiness.  Life before death.


All of those things can be had while wearing a mask, and tens of thousands of people would be alive to seek them now had everyone done so from the beginning.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: yakmans_dad: Charles of York: Donald J Death is responsible for everyone

This doesn't have to be true and he would still be guilty of negligent homicide.

It actually isn't true.  Andrew Cuomo is personally responsible for at least 7,000 of those deaths with his Elderly Kill-Off Plan.


I see you are unfamiliar with logic.
 
halotosis [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

cptrios: halotosis: demonfaerie: People are numb to the deaths now. People are flying again, vacationing, and acting like nothing is wrong. Some people wear masks, and others don't while doing all of this. Places are opening up like it is over, and it is not. People have accepted death, and are going on with their daily lives. I find it kind of concerning that a lot of places in this world have accepted death like that, when a lot of these deaths can be avoided. They rather seek out death than prevent it.

No, they seek community, family, meaning, purpose, happiness.  Life before death.

All of those things can be had while wearing a mask, and tens of thousands of people would be alive to seek them now had everyone done so from the beginning.


No shiat sherlock, I have blood cancer and have been wearing masks long before the rest of you.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cptrios: halotosis: demonfaerie: People are numb to the deaths now. People are flying again, vacationing, and acting like nothing is wrong. Some people wear masks, and others don't while doing all of this. Places are opening up like it is over, and it is not. People have accepted death, and are going on with their daily lives. I find it kind of concerning that a lot of places in this world have accepted death like that, when a lot of these deaths can be avoided. They rather seek out death than prevent it.

No, they seek community, family, meaning, purpose, happiness.  Life before death.

All of those things can be had while wearing a mask, and tens of thousands of people would be alive to seek them now had everyone done so from the beginning.


And stayed away from each other. And not entered places that already had ppl in it. And didn't make lines. And didn't make crowds.

At this point, I'm going to start laughing at the dead. Because it's clear people don't care. I keep seeing people in groups. Enjoy dying f++k sticks.
 
TastyEloi
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
No, they seek community, family, meaning, purpose, happiness.  Life before death.

They can easily have all those things while slightly modifying their behavior, like wearing a mask and social distancing. And doing those simple things won't last forever, only a year or so, very likely. Earlier generations actually made real sacrifices for their communities and families.
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My mom just got diagnosed with it yesterday. She's 74. I haven't seen her in person since Christmas.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

demonfaerie: People are numb to the deaths now. People are flying again, vacationing, and acting like nothing is wrong. Some people wear masks, and others don't while doing all of this. Places are opening up like it is over, and it is not. People have accepted death, and are going on with their daily lives. I find it kind of concerning that a lot of places in this world have accepted death like that, when a lot of these deaths can be avoided. They rather seek out death than prevent it.


No one is seeking out death.  They're living their lives.  Anyone that thinks that this is going to go away if you just stay inside for some yet to be determined length of time is living in a fantasy land.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I once said the US is dog eat dog.
And people disagreed.
Well, sorry. It is. Just look at how 40% of America is completely okay with people dying, unnecessarily in order for everyone to keep making that money money baller baller bling bling.
And I have to say if you're going to feel like it's about people dying then I don't want to hear people irate when a criminal kills somebody because it's the exact same mentality.


No it's not
 
pearls before swine [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I once said the US is dog eat dog.
And people disagreed.
Well, sorry. It is. Just look at how 40% of America is completely okay with people dying, unnecessarily in order for everyone to keep making that money money baller baller bling bling.
And I have to say if you're going to feel like it's about people dying then I don't want to hear people irate when a criminal kills somebody because it's the exact same mentality.



Criminals generally know that they're actually going to make money, at least until they get caught.  That 40% got the plague and they're paying the economic cost anyway.

But don't tell them that.  They won't believe it.
 
pearls before swine [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

waxbeans: cptrios: halotosis: demonfaerie: People are numb to the deaths now. People are flying again, vacationing, and acting like nothing is wrong. Some people wear masks, and others don't while doing all of this. Places are opening up like it is over, and it is not. People have accepted death, and are going on with their daily lives. I find it kind of concerning that a lot of places in this world have accepted death like that, when a lot of these deaths can be avoided. They rather seek out death than prevent it.

No, they seek community, family, meaning, purpose, happiness.  Life before death.

All of those things can be had while wearing a mask, and tens of thousands of people would be alive to seek them now had everyone done so from the beginning.

And stayed away from each other. And not entered places that already had ppl in it. And didn't make lines. And didn't make crowds.

At this point, I'm going to start laughing at the dead. Because it's clear people don't care. I keep seeing people in groups. Enjoy dying f++k sticks.



Yeah, if only it was them that died.
 
halotosis [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TastyEloi: No, they seek community, family, meaning, purpose, happiness.  Life before death.

They can easily have all those things while slightly modifying their behavior, like wearing a mask and social distancing. And doing those simple things won't last forever, only a year or so, very likely. Earlier generations actually made real sacrifices for their communities and families.


You are asking people to sacrifice their basic humanity.  I said nothing about not taking precautions, just that life can't be stopped forever.
 
pmdgrwr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Charles of York: Donald J Death is responsible for everyone


You mean to tell me that going to China Town was a bad idea after all? Has anyone told the protesters that Covid is dangerous?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: Dr Jack Badofsky: yakmans_dad: Charles of York: Donald J Death is responsible for everyone

This doesn't have to be true and he would still be guilty of negligent homicide.

It actually isn't true.  Andrew Cuomo is personally responsible for at least 7,000 of those deaths with his Elderly Kill-Off Plan.

I see you are unfamiliar with logic.


I see you are unfamiliar with placing blame at the feet of those who are really responsible for it.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: demonfaerie: People are numb to the deaths now. People are flying again, vacationing, and acting like nothing is wrong. Some people wear masks, and others don't while doing all of this. Places are opening up like it is over, and it is not. People have accepted death, and are going on with their daily lives. I find it kind of concerning that a lot of places in this world have accepted death like that, when a lot of these deaths can be avoided. They rather seek out death than prevent it.

No one is seeking out death.  They're living their lives.  Anyone that thinks that this is going to go away if you just stay inside for some yet to be determined length of time is living in a fantasy land.


You don't have to stay inside. You have to stay away for lines of people, and crowds.
WTF? This isn't complicated. And it isn't impossible.
Before c19 women were more than able to stay away from me.
Where are all those same people that same stupid mentality?
Because After this crap started people no longer try to avoid me they're now drawn to me for some reason????????? Serious question why is that happening?
 
thehobbes
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

waxbeans: cptrios: halotosis: demonfaerie: People are numb to the deaths now. People are flying again, vacationing, and acting like nothing is wrong. Some people wear masks, and others don't while doing all of this. Places are opening up like it is over, and it is not. People have accepted death, and are going on with their daily lives. I find it kind of concerning that a lot of places in this world have accepted death like that, when a lot of these deaths can be avoided. They rather seek out death than prevent it.

No, they seek community, family, meaning, purpose, happiness.  Life before death.

All of those things can be had while wearing a mask, and tens of thousands of people would be alive to seek them now had everyone done so from the beginning.

And stayed away from each other. And not entered places that already had ppl in it. And didn't make lines. And didn't make crowds.

At this point, I'm going to start laughing at the dead. Because it's clear people don't care. I keep seeing people in groups. Enjoy dying f++k sticks.


I'm a paramedic and a teacher. I picked up extra shifts when the schools locked down to cover for the full timers with health problems and family concerns.

I've taken care of COVID patients. Was diligent about PPE and staying away from elderly family.

Then they farking decided to put us back to in person teaching putting lots of my coworkers in danger with a thin cloth mask. These are people who literally can't wear an N95 all day.The only area they can catch their breath is outside because we're all breathing the same recirculated air. 

I agree. Enjoy dying f++k sticks.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

chitownmike: waxbeans: I once said the US is dog eat dog.
And people disagreed.
Well, sorry. It is. Just look at how 40% of America is completely okay with people dying, unnecessarily in order for everyone to keep making that money money baller baller bling bling.
And I have to say if you're going to feel like it's about people dying then I don't want to hear people irate when a criminal kills somebody because it's the exact same mentality.

No it's not


all the people demanding everybody go back to work and not care about getting c19 is NOT the same mentality as someone saying give me your watch?
They both sound like f++k you!
So F you?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

halotosis: TastyEloi: No, they seek community, family, meaning, purpose, happiness.  Life before death.

They can easily have all those things while slightly modifying their behavior, like wearing a mask and social distancing. And doing those simple things won't last forever, only a year or so, very likely. Earlier generations actually made real sacrifices for their communities and families.

You are asking people to sacrifice their basic humanity.  I said nothing about not taking precautions, just that life can't be stopped forever.


My life isn't stopped just because I don't go shopping and I stay six feet away from everybody at all times.  I'm loving masks.  People won't recognize me at Walmart.
 
pmdgrwr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

demonfaerie: People are numb to the deaths now. People are flying again, vacationing, and acting like nothing is wrong. Some people wear masks, and others don't while doing all of this. Places are opening up like it is over, and it is not. People have accepted death, and are going on with their daily lives. I find it kind of concerning that a lot of places in this world have accepted death like that, when a lot of these deaths can be avoided. They rather seek out death than prevent it.


You are not familiar with how life works, are you? How do you even make it out the door everyday before covid?
 
halotosis [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: My life isn't stopped just because I don't go shopping and I stay six feet away from everybody at all times.  I'm loving masks.  People won't recognize me at Walmart.
 
TastyEloi
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

halotosis: TastyEloi: No, they seek community, family, meaning, purpose, happiness.  Life before death.

They can easily have all those things while slightly modifying their behavior, like wearing a mask and social distancing. And doing those simple things won't last forever, only a year or so, very likely. Earlier generations actually made real sacrifices for their communities and families.

You are asking people to sacrifice their basic humanity.  I said nothing about not taking precautions, just that life can't be stopped forever.


Soldiers in war are asked to sacrifice a great deal more in terms of their personal freedoms, for the good of society. And the cost of this virus is very much like a war. The sacrifices we're being asked to make, however are are trivial, hardly "basic humanity."
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Covid deaths or Covid related deaths ?
 
caljar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Over 20 millions US citizens died while Obama was President.   We should all hold a second of silence for each of those, too.
 
demonfaerie
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: demonfaerie: People are numb to the deaths now. People are flying again, vacationing, and acting like nothing is wrong. Some people wear masks, and others don't while doing all of this. Places are opening up like it is over, and it is not. People have accepted death, and are going on with their daily lives. I find it kind of concerning that a lot of places in this world have accepted death like that, when a lot of these deaths can be avoided. They rather seek out death than prevent it.

No one is seeking out death.  They're living their lives.  Anyone that thinks that this is going to go away if you just stay inside for some yet to be determined length of time is living in a fantasy land.


New Zealand did that, and pretty much got rid of the virus there, and they are not the only ones. The US needs a nationwide stay at home order. At least 6 weeks of that, and we could actually control this damn virus. People are seeking out death. A lot of people are saying if I die, I die. They do no care if they are infected, and spreading it to others. A lot of people do not think this virus is that big of a deal, and only the weak die from it. They do not care if they get it, they will end up caring though once they realize that they are actually dying from it.

We are selfish. If we all just stayed at home for about 2 months, obeyed social distancing rules, and wear a mask, we would not have this issue. All that would have helped if we had competent leaders, but we don't.
 
halotosis [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TastyEloi: halotosis: TastyEloi: No, they seek community, family, meaning, purpose, happiness.  Life before death.

They can easily have all those things while slightly modifying their behavior, like wearing a mask and social distancing. And doing those simple things won't last forever, only a year or so, very likely. Earlier generations actually made real sacrifices for their communities and families.

You are asking people to sacrifice their basic humanity.  I said nothing about not taking precautions, just that life can't be stopped forever.

Soldiers in war are asked to sacrifice a great deal more in terms of their personal freedoms, for the good of society. And the cost of this virus is very much like a war. The sacrifices we're being asked to make, however are are trivial, hardly "basic humanity."


We aren't all cut out to be soldiers.  Nor do I put soldiers on pedestals of undeserved respect.
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

thehobbes: waxbeans: cptrios: halotosis: demonfaerie: People are numb to the deaths now. People are flying again, vacationing, and acting like nothing is wrong. Some people wear masks, and others don't while doing all of this. Places are opening up like it is over, and it is not. People have accepted death, and are going on with their daily lives. I find it kind of concerning that a lot of places in this world have accepted death like that, when a lot of these deaths can be avoided. They rather seek out death than prevent it.

No, they seek community, family, meaning, purpose, happiness.  Life before death.

All of those things can be had while wearing a mask, and tens of thousands of people would be alive to seek them now had everyone done so from the beginning.

And stayed away from each other. And not entered places that already had ppl in it. And didn't make lines. And didn't make crowds.

At this point, I'm going to start laughing at the dead. Because it's clear people don't care. I keep seeing people in groups. Enjoy dying f++k sticks.

I'm a paramedic and a teacher. I picked up extra shifts when the schools locked down to cover for the full timers with health problems and family concerns.

I've taken care of COVID patients. Was diligent about PPE and staying away from elderly family.

Then they farking decided to put us back to in person teaching putting lots of my coworkers in danger with a thin cloth mask. These are people who literally can't wear an N95 all day.The only area they can catch their breath is outside because we're all breathing the same recirculated air. 

I agree. Enjoy dying f++k sticks.


It's something that those of us in the museum field are fretting about.  Especially the municipal small-town museum part of the field.  Some jackasses decided the perfect building for a museum would be a historic structure, and didn't bother to install HVAC in the building.  Only part of the historic building has air vents, the rest relies on window units for cooling and good intentions for heating.  One colleague in a different town has a building with no air vents, but steam pipe radiators for winter heating.  Zero air flow.  So now all I can do is hope that the mayor doesn't override my decision and force us to reopen.  Same story that multiple colleagues have across the state.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Remember this when the silent majority elects Trump in a landslide in November.

I was blue most of my life.  But this entire "shut up and do as your told" BS needs to stop.  A govt mandate evoked once a century should be heavily scrutinized.

If liberals are so smart why do they lose so farking often??
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

caljar: Over 20 millions US citizens died while Obama was President.   We should all hold a second of silence for each of those, too.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

halotosis: NM Volunteer: My life isn't stopped just because I don't go shopping and I stay six feet away from everybody at all times.  I'm loving masks.  People won't recognize me at Walmart.


I'm not shopping at Walmart, I am acquiring the basic necessities for existence.  Quick in and out.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: demonfaerie: People are numb to the deaths now. People are flying again, vacationing, and acting like nothing is wrong. Some people wear masks, and others don't while doing all of this. Places are opening up like it is over, and it is not. People have accepted death, and are going on with their daily lives. I find it kind of concerning that a lot of places in this world have accepted death like that, when a lot of these deaths can be avoided. They rather seek out death than prevent it.

No one is seeking out death.  They're living their lives.  Anyone that thinks that this is going to go away if you just stay inside for some yet to be determined length of time is living in a fantasy land.


Actually, if everyone stays inside it will go away.

That's how viruses work.
 
