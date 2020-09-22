 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Aye, the haggis is in the fire now for sure. Scots canna take anymore and panic-buy toilet paper ahead of lockdown. The jurry-rigging will make ya daft lad   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is there a reason why that headline isn't racist?

/off to have my 11th pint because I'm Welsh/Irish
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Is there a reason why that headline isn't racist?

/off to have my 11th pint because I'm Welsh/Irish


Obligatory ginger people ain't even a race:
Reginald D Hunter compares racism in the UK to the US
Youtube kg6CTFwOalc


But in general, I'd suggest that ethnic/racial tropes can be categorised:

1. Harmless, like subby's headline. Scots can talk incomprehensibly, even to each other at times. But subby comes off looking worse here, because they're just displaying their ignorance of Scots dialects and vernacular. It's not ascribing any negative quality to a large group of people, and the person responsible for it actually comes off looking a bit silly at best.
2. Worn out/borderline offensive. Like France surrenders, the Irish are backwards and drunk, Brits have bad teeth and boil all their food, Poles install screen doors on submarines. There could be elements of truth at this level - British food was terrible in the post-war era while rationing was still in effect - but the basis is still some kind of implication of superiority over the targets of the barbs.
3. Flat out racism/unrestrained bigotry. All black people are stupid monkeys. All Jews are good with money, have big noses and control the media. All Muslims are paedophiles. All Mexicans are lazy.

There are probably more steps between what I've presented as 2 and 3, more levels of subtlety, but the tl;dr version is that I don't find sub's headline offensive in any way.
/And I'm wearing my Scotland hoodie that I bought in the before times, when the Six Nations was happening, and my Irish passport is doon the stairs.
//Six Nations is due to resume in October, AFAIK.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
can't they use their kilt to wipe their arse?
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: British food was terrible in the post-war era while rationing was still in effect


Were they still rationing in 1980 when I was there?  Because the food was inedible.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The only Scots I know of are

1) Scrooge MacDuck, billionaire businessman and adventurer
2) Chief Engineer Montgomery "Scotty" Scott
3) Craig Ferguson (It's a Great Day for America everybody!)

and I'm pretty sure Craig Ferguson is a fictional character. Not sure about the first two.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
jury-built

jerry-rigged
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Aye, but it's nae for stockpilin'.
'Sfer retailin'.
 
morg
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You'd think everyone would have a good idea of how much they consume now. At the beginning I was a bit freaked out by the toilet paper hoarding because I didn't know how much I used. After a month or so I realized I didn't use too much. Has Scotland had no lockdown up to now?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

          R.I.P. - Loo Rolls
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Princess Anne Tupperware party
Youtube 5ipVkR-Oka0
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Someone's gonna get kilt.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: The only Scots I know of are

1) Scrooge MacDuck, billionaire businessman and adventurer
2) Chief Engineer Montgomery "Scotty" Scott
3) Craig Ferguson (It's a Great Day for America everybody!)

and I'm pretty sure Craig Ferguson is a fictional character. Not sure about the first two.


Scotty was Canadian.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size

Made from real Scots!
 
Samsonite Swan [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There were 3 mentions in that article to a woman who couldn't get powdered milk for her newborn. Did they mean baby formula? You don't give a newborn (human) cow milk, even dry.
If they DO mean formula... are they insinuating there are people buying baby formula to use as powdered milk?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: can't they use their kilt to wipe their arse?
[th.bing.com image 291x225]


That's what the sheep are for.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
At this point I'm temped to predict that almost any perceived abberation to everyday life will result in toilet paper panic.

/I'm looking at you, November US election
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's nae "toilet paper" it's "big roll," ye idjit!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
*bog roll.

Fark autocorrect and Fark the fact that we can't edit posts!
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: The only Scots I know of are

1) Scrooge MacDuck, billionaire businessman and adventurer
2) Chief Engineer Montgomery "Scotty" Scott
3) Craig Ferguson (It's a Great Day for America everybody!)

and I'm pretty sure Craig Ferguson is a fictional character. Not sure about the first two.


Does the name Sean Connery not ring bells with you?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: All Jews are good with money, have big noses and control the media.


Well they kind of do. Except for the nose thing. They have Scarlett Johanson, Mila Kunis and Winona Ryder.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: iron de havilland: British food was terrible in the post-war era while rationing was still in effect

Were they still rationing in 1980 when I was there?  Because the food was inedible.


Yeah but America unleashed McDonald's, Burger King, Pizza Hut [...] on the world.

So criticising other country's cuisines is not the best look.
 
fark account name
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
https://www.express.co.uk/videos/6145​3​95309001/Coronavirus-Scottish-man-sing​s-who-s-got-all-the-toilet-roll
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You were TELT
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=HNvWj9O​P​A7k&list=LL&index=8&t=0s
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ach, keep the heid! Dinnea ken there's plenty of wooly lamb's ear for yer arsehole.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Vitamin_R: You were TELT
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=HNvWj9OP​A7k&list=LL&index=8&t=0s


There we go.

I TELT YA, DINNA I?
 
