(CBS Pittsburgh)   BLM mural vandalized by men with paintballs. You will never guess what one of the men was wearing   (pittsburgh.cbslocal.com) divider line
26
    Downtown Pittsburgh, Black Lives Matter mural, Allegheny River, river walk, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, surveillance cameras, Point State Park  
•       •       •

26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
sozelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A police uniform?
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

sozelle: A police uniform?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What kind of sizes does economic anxiety run in?
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, I was expecting a swastika.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A shirt that reads "I'm with stupid" and an arrow pointing up.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: A shirt that reads "I'm with stupid" and an arrow pointing up.


A distinction without a difference in this case.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Snack holsters?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fedora?
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Klan hood?  MAGA cap?  Oh wait, those are the same thing.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sozelle: A police uniform?


Done.
 
Gonzo317
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: A shirt that reads "I'm with stupid" and an arrow pointing up.


A Confederate flag shirt, so you are basically right.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A KKK hood?

A Hitler mustache?

A David Duke mustache?
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Work boots?
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: Work boots?


whdh.comView Full Size

Anybody seen Vermin Supreme lately?
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Truck nutz.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I don't get it.
Nope.
Being racist is really odd.
Like do they ever stop and think about how much of their food is touched by none white people?
Seriously.
Like, for example, a company that chopped produce. Hires like literally anyone that'll show up and do the work.
I know because I used to be on their bus line.
Or how about other factory and service industry jobs . Do they just don't think about it?
How they not just curl up in a circle and cry like a baby?
Maybe they do, and that is why they are  so violent about their hate??????
I'd ask one of them personally but they're not even able to communicate in any type of intelligible speech. Meh.
 
way south
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hundreds of millions in damages, thousands of arrests, fifty dead.
Yea, paintballs and tee shirts are a big problem.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In my limited experience, most paintball paint turns to powder about the time it dries and can barely even stain your clothes. Got it on my car's upholstery once and was relieved to learn that.

Paintballing Farkers: Was this the exception, the rule, or just the general rule but not always the case? Could it actually act like real paint in this case?
 
Felgraf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

way south: Hundreds of millions in damages, thousands of arrests, fifty dead.
Yea, paintballs and tee shirts are a big problem.


Fifty dead?

What?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
in libby lib Pittsburgh, I guarantee everyone noticed that guy. I'm glad they got such a clear picture.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Fireproof: In my limited experience, most paintball paint turns to powder about the time it dries and can barely even stain your clothes. Got it on my car's upholstery once and was relieved to learn that.

Paintballing Farkers: Was this the exception, the rule, or just the general rule but not always the case? Could it actually act like real paint in this case?


It's been a minute, but from what I remember it is pretty much dyed vegetable oil and should come off with a hose.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
...like a klan hood but dumber because we can see your face.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Like do they ever stop and think about how much of their food is touched by none white people?


Racists don't stop and think.  They just fear anything that's different than they are.
 
inner ted
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: in libby lib Pittsburgh, I guarantee everyone noticed that guy. I'm glad they got such a clear picture.


aww
not one "yinz" yet

also : the proud heritage of the confederacy in Pennsylvania
o0
 
Hobbess
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Iamos: Huh, I was expecting a swastika.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ less than a minute ago  

lindalouwho: in libby lib Pittsburgh, I guarantee everyone noticed that guy. I'm glad they got such a clear picture.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

