(Boston.com)   Driving School Instructor charged with running a meth smuggling ring. Students said something seemed off about how often he insisted they "check for cops" while driving, and his exhaustive lectures on when police are permitted to search a vehicle   (boston.com) divider line
    More: News, Cocaine, Lawrence, Massachusetts, Andover, Massachusetts, Automobile, search warrants, North Andover, Massachusetts, Essex County, Massachusetts, North Andover  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
No wonder why he says he can't sleep at night and has nothing to do with his students.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The driving school vehicle being an Aztek should have been the first tip off.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Politics tab?

Is that cuz meth is relevant to the interests of the denizens of the pol tab?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣👯
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, was ue still running the driving school?

Why bother, I always assume those places are laundering cash.
 
radiovox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a damn good idea.  Why didn't I think of that?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess that could work as a "business" model.
Have your students be your mules and make deliveries.
"No, I don't have to be in the vehicle.  This is a test. Go to this place marked on the map. Pop the trunk and when it is shut, leave."
"If you have an accident or get pulled over.  Run.  I don't know you."

DEXYS MID-DAY RUNNERS

DRIVING "SCHOOL"
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Now, for today's lesson, we're going to drive to every single Walgreen's."
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Walter White angry he didn't come up with this scheme first.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard that every morning he would ask each child "are you a cop?" And wait for their answer before letting them on.
 
Precious Roy's Horse Dividers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His certificate as a champion pizza-thrower was the dead giveaway
 
Monty_Zoncolan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For today's lesson we're gonna drive to Roxbury then sit outside a convenience store for a couple hours until I see 'my man'... then we'll drive home REALLY carefully obeying all traffic rules.
 
TheEdibleSnuggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His students were noted for their expertise in driving on ice.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When my driver's ed instructor used us as wheelmen robbing banks, we only made about $10,000 per job with the students getting a 5% cut. This person's pretty forward thinking.
 
abitofbuffalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshMonkey: Politics tab?

Is that cuz meth is relevant to the interests of the denizens of the pol tab?


Maybe it ties into the earlier link about Trump's pupils?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the term "Breaking Bad" is usually applied to Massachusetts drivers because we drive like crap, not because we deal meth!
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah why is this political and we all can do without the obligatory BB references.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Told you this was happening, just the other day.
Fark user imageView Full Size

I wish Nevada wasn't so far away. I want to eat some fresh paleolithic sushi at Area 51.

Have you ever stopped to consider that near future humans are going to use synthetic heavy elements to siphon in edible animals from a different past era through a time bridge?

Ready your hot sauce.
 
Brandi Morgan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: For today's lesson we're gonna drive to Roxbury then sit outside a convenience store for a couple hours until I see 'my man'... then we'll drive home REALLY carefully obeying all traffic rules.


My instructor told to drive to Alvarado Street - by the Pioneer Chicken stand do wait for his.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police said Michael Larocque, 56, was arrested at his home Friday as investigators executed search warrants at his Colonial residence...

If I would have been one of the investigators on site that day, I would have turned to my partner and said, "Do you smelllellell what Larocque is cookin'?!"
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure this a Ben Affleck movie in the making, Matt Damon as the cop
 
DrKnow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Braking bad?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

FleshMonkey: Politics tab?

Is that cuz meth is relevant to the interests of the denizens of the pol tab?


Who do you think writes Trump Tweets -- sane people with all their teeth?
 
Monty_Zoncolan
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Told you this was happening, just the other day.
[Fark user image 425x352]
I wish Nevada wasn't so far away. I want to eat some fresh paleolithic sushi at Area 51.

Have you ever stopped to consider that near future humans are going to use synthetic heavy elements to siphon in edible animals from a different past era through a time bridge?

Ready your hot sauce.


OMG, Buffalo Pterodactyl wings!
 
StevieWonder_DrivingInstructor
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I certainly didn't see this coming.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Purple_Urkle: Told you this was happening, just the other day.
[Fark user image 425x352]
I wish Nevada wasn't so far away. I want to eat some fresh paleolithic sushi at Area 51.

Have you ever stopped to consider that near future humans are going to use synthetic heavy elements to siphon in edible animals from a different past era through a time bridge?

Ready your hot sauce.

OMG, Buffalo Pterodactyl wings!


Fire up the particle accelerator, I need to cane 3 bricks of E115.

Then we're going to eat those damn dinosaurs.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Boston.

So I assume drivers ed typically involves tips like:
'Never use your blinker, other Massholes will block if you do.'
'When driving drunk the key is avoiding distraction.'
'That school zone is a double apex turn. You can't drift it and be fast. For sure not in a FWD.'
etc

The clear rules as to when cops could and couldn't search would have been useful.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: For today's lesson we're gonna drive to Roxbury then sit outside a convenience store for a couple hours until I see 'my man'... then we'll drive home REALLY carefully obeying all traffic rules.


What else are you going to do with $26 in your hand?

/Either way, the next step is to drive past the Stop 'n' Shop with the radio on.
 
Monty_Zoncolan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I mean, you drive OK but you really gotta flip the bird when you shout "GO SCREW!"
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: Boston.

So I assume drivers ed typically involves tips like:
'Never use your blinker, other Massholes will block if you do.'
'When driving drunk the key is avoiding distraction.'
'That school zone is a double apex turn. You can't drift it and be fast. For sure not in a FWD.'
etc

The clear rules as to when cops could and couldn't search would have been useful.


Merrimack Valley

So the instructor says something like "there used to be lines painted on this road, bro.  This lane is left turn only but I want you to cut across and take a right.  My bookie lives up there and I put it all on the Lions last week so we're doin lessons behind the roast beef place.  We're gonna jerk off homeless guys under the Marston and Merrimack Bridge for $5 apiece until Matt Stafford can learn to cover, kid.
Then I'm gonna show you conjugal visits at the jail. We can sell the cigarettes I bought in New Hampshire at full Mass prices.  Plus, you know, we can jerk them off, too."
 
kobrakai
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Teen Titans Go did it
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rocket333d
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: For today's lesson we're gonna drive to Roxbury then sit outside a convenience store for a couple hours until I see 'my man'... then we'll drive home REALLY carefully obeying all traffic rules.


Roxbury? The school is in North Andover. Lawrence and Methuen as well as the NH border are right there.
 
