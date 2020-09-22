 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIMA tv)   Protip: The "I have to poop" excuse isn't going to get you out of trouble with the cops, especially when you run from them on your bicycle   (kimatv.com) divider line
14
    More: Dumbass, Drug bust, Law enforcement terminology, bike chase  
•       •       •

298 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Sep 2020 at 3:44 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless you're leaving an oil slick behind the bike.
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mentat: Unless you're leaving an oil slick behind the bike.


Or the bike has no seat.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a friend in high school use this excuse, he got pulled over for speeding, told the cop he had an urgent poo, cop let him walk into McDonalds, so his business, and handed him a speeding ticket when he returned.

/my friend wasnt lying, he did have to go.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It got my father out of a speeding ticket once.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

What a "you bicycle" may look like.

{|B^D>
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poop. It's just fun to say!
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used it once. I wasn't speeding but I hadn't been keeping perfectly straight.

Cop thought I might be drunk, upon finding I wasn't he wished me luck.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i thought i saw this on here the other day? did she do it again?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Aaaand, they fixed the headline.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i thought i saw this on here the other day? did she do it again?


Dysentery's a biatch, ain't it?
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: It got my father out of a speeding ticket once.


My best friend couldn't even manage to get out of a speeding ticket, despite the fact that he was speeding because it was 3 am, nothing was open*, and he was gonna shiat his pants if he didn't get home.  He finally got home and ran for the toilet. Said it sounded like a wildebeest giving birth.  The underpants were a lost cause.

*was over 30 yrs ago, back when that was how almost everywhere but nyc/chi/la rolled
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: It got my father out of a speeding ticket once.


No so CSB: I did too.  My wife and kids were on the car, and the officer saw and smelled the reason for their disgust.  I challenged him before he even said a word, that he could either give a ticket to my wife because I was going to go on the ditch on the side of the road, or he could let me drive to that Shell gas station at 3 miles from where we were talking.  But he had to decide now.

He just pointed me to go.  He did not get a chance to speak a word.

/ I did have to go.  Not capping.
 
Spego
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Beavis and Butthead: Poop
Youtube VYpgbLPsADA
 
stuartp9
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Good way to get out of trouble

pa1.narvii.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.