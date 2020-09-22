 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Mexico City pulls terrifying dinosaur-sized 'giant rat' from beneath the city after heavy rain washes it out of sewer ...Oh, leftover Halloween prop. Never mind (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
22
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't think it exists.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.huffingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ROUS?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: ROUS?


See above your comment.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: some_beer_drinker: ROUS?

See above your comment.


i didnt believe it.
 
MagicChicken [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Halloween prop or not, someone's pants were ruined by the encounter.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did four turtles follow it out?
 
Interceptor1 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm, I thought they were commonly referred to as "Rodents of unusual size."
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Appears concerned.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
olrasputin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What was a chihuahua doing down there?
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, deeper in the sewer.....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That is an actual plague rat.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's probably just a fatberg made up of old churro grease and armpit hair.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They're always shooting horror movies in the Mexico City sewers. Probably a prop, my fact-based rational mind wants to say.

My horror-movie loving mind wants to say

Willard? Whatcha talking about Willard.

I may have muxed up a few old shows I have watched. Willard, Wilfred, Wilbur, Whitney, Willie, Wonky, it's all good. I mux up everything eventually. And then throw it back as pot-pourri or satire.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
To be honest, I may have seen that rat before. It looks awfully familiar. Was it one of the aliens in Star Wars?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: [Fark user image 501x250]


Patrick? Patrick Star? Stop fooling around. I know it's you! It can't be a giant mutant Dorito in Trump flavour, It just can't!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Mmmmn! Extra Cheezy Doritos! To put on my shopping list!

Did you know that Doritos were invented at Disney Land? Fun facts rule.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
that's just waht they want you to think.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

olrasputin: What was a chihuahua doing down there?


What the hell are you feeding your Chihuahuas, Purina T-Rex Chow® ?
 
