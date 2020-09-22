 Skip to content
(News 13 Orlando)   Execution planned for killer who claimed witchcraft drove him. To be fair, anyone could have a few screws loose after being turned into a newt   (mynews13.com) divider line
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He'll get better.

Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'd be scared of being turned into a Newt too...

TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Witchcraft drove him, and now he's going to be put to death.

That's why I stick to Uber and Lyft.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
We're killing a human, to punish them for killing a human. LOL. We're stupids.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Witchcraft drove him, and now he's going to be put to death.

That's why I stick to Uber and Lyft.


Witchcraft has a better app.
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: TommyDeuce: Witchcraft drove him, and now he's going to be put to death.

That's why I stick to Uber and Lyft.

Witchcraft has a better app.


And those broomstick views are to die for
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

waxbeans: We're killing a human, to punish them for killing a human. LOL. We're stupids.



The death penalty is always an admission of the failure of the system.

When Jay Insley, my Governor quietly did away with it--I celebrated.

It is barbarous that a so-called (well, previously) enlightened country kills people.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The Ice Queen: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: TommyDeuce: Witchcraft drove him, and now he's going to be put to death.

That's why I stick to Uber and Lyft.

Witchcraft has a better app.

And those broomstick views are to die for


In this case, literally.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: waxbeans: We're killing a human, to punish them for killing a human. LOL. We're stupids.


The death penalty is always an admission of the failure of the system.

When Jay Insley, my Governor quietly did away with it--I celebrated.

It is barbarous that a so-called (well, previously) enlightened country kills people.


Inslee? I would've thought WA got rid of it long before him. It's like when Maryland got rid of the death penalty and I was like "wait, we still have that?"
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Xai: I'd be scared of being turned into a Newt too...

done in two
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Zevon's Evil Twin: waxbeans: We're killing a human, to punish them for killing a human. LOL. We're stupids.


The death penalty is always an admission of the failure of the system.

When Jay Insley, my Governor quietly did away with it--I celebrated.

It is barbarous that a so-called (well, previously) enlightened country kills people.

Inslee? I would've thought WA got rid of it long before him. It's like when Maryland got rid of the death penalty and I was like "wait, we still have that?"



No, and when the "hang-em-high" contingent found out they were pissed.
(I can't believe I spelled his name wrong, more coffee needed.)

There are some real rednecks in this state. The letters to the Editors almost made me lose what little faith I sill had in humanity.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Frank Sinatra - Witchcraft (Welcome Home Elvis)
Youtube Oflfkdk2nGk
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

waxbeans: We're killing a human, to punish them for killing a human. LOL. We're stupids.


The principle?  Meh.  Some people aren't fit to be on this planet.

In practice?  The more you see how the injustice system works in the US the more you think it is the prosecutors and cops that aren't fit to be on the planet.  And it isn't like the court's system of finding truth has improved all that much since the middle ages.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: waxbeans: We're killing a human, to punish them for killing a human. LOL. We're stupids.


The death penalty is always an admission of the failure of the system.

When Jay Insley, my Governor quietly did away with it--I celebrated.

It is barbarous that a so-called (well, previously) enlightened country kills people.


locking someone away until they die is equally nasty. what is one to do? if you're not going to use someone as an organ donor they should be doing something positive. maybe cashier at Tim Horton's.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: waxbeans: We're killing a human, to punish them for killing a human. LOL. We're stupids.

The principle?  Meh.  Some people aren't fit to be on this planet.

In practice?  The more you see how the injustice system works in the US the more you think it is the prosecutors and cops that aren't fit to be on the planet.  And it isn't like the court's system of finding truth has improved all that much since the middle ages.


All I know is we didn't fire a DA that said it isn't his job to care if innocent people get convicted.
And he said this in regards to a DNA exonerated individual.
He basically refused to apologize in any way shape or form instead insisted that it wasn't his job to care.
And the world did not implode from him saying this.
It should have.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

sinko swimo: Zevon's Evil Twin: waxbeans: We're killing a human, to punish them for killing a human. LOL. We're stupids.


The death penalty is always an admission of the failure of the system.

When Jay Insley, my Governor quietly did away with it--I celebrated.

It is barbarous that a so-called (well, previously) enlightened country kills people.

locking someone away until they die is equally nasty. what is one to do? if you're not going to use someone as an organ donor they should be doing something positive. maybe cashier at Tim Horton's.


Personally, I think it's odd that we still use prisons. Most crime can be a ticket/loss of a privilege/asset seizure/house arrest/ and lastly Death.
(Of course we need to fix jury Voir dire, end conviction with only eye witness identification, and educate people to not talk to the police. )
 
