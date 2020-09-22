 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News 13 Orlando)   Donkey sculpture burned in act of political terrorism, no doubt enacted by agents of the Shrek Movement   (mynews13.com) divider line
7
    More: Strange, Copyright, Richmond, Maine, Sagadahoc County, Maine, Associated Press, donkey sculpture, Violence, Topsham, Maine, Bowdoinham, Maine  
•       •       •

105 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Sep 2020 at 3:16 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Terrorism? Sometimes it's just vandalism.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
But is the Tijuana stripper ok?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Arson as a Christmas Tradition: The Gävle Goat
Youtube -zjJpFYtx9s
 
Green_Knight
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
maybe it was just really ugly? a photo would have been nice.
 
Two16
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"For 51 years, I have felt safe in Bowdoinham. It has always been a place where doors are unlocked, and acts of violence only happen in the news. But not anymore," Berry wrote.

Relax Pollyanna, your town is not a hotbed of criminal activity. Just some moron that though he was stiggin it to the libs by burning a wooden donkey.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.