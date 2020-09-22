 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Family of BBQ cook shot by National Guard files civil suit. Lawyers plan to bring the heat low and slow   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Police, National Guard member, David McAtee's barbecue stand, wrongful death suit, Louisville, Kentucky, State officials, tense Louisville protests, law enforcement officials  
Iworkformsn
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Good. fark 'em.
 
darkone
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Curiously enough, the only thing that went through the mind of the bowl of petunias as it fell was Oh no, not again. Many people have speculated that if we knew exactly why the bowl of petunias had thought that we would know a lot more about the nature of the universe than we do now.
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wtf
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If he did fire a gun at the National Guard, then the National Guard would be justified in returning fire.  However, if the National Guard and Police were illegally cooperating with an illegal militia, especially if said illegal militia was politically motivated and was targeting people of color, then someone is guilty for allowing a dangerous situation to develop where it would have been reasonable for a business owner to think he was under attack by unlawful militia posing as National Guardsmen.  Just my opinion.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

omg bbq: Wtf


We're here for you, man.
This will not go unpunished.
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: If he did fire a gun at the National Guard, then the National Guard would be justified in returning fire.  However, if the National Guard and Police were illegally cooperating with an illegal militia, especially if said illegal militia was politically motivated and was targeting people of color, then someone is guilty for allowing a dangerous situation to develop where it would have been reasonable for a business owner to think he was under attack by unlawful militia posing as National Guardsmen.  Just my opinion.


Would this have been the Democrat Governor or the Democrat Mayor?
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, this thread already has me confused.  I guess that means I should go to bed or something.

Uh. good night,
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: winedrinkingman: If he did fire a gun at the National Guard, then the National Guard would be justified in returning fire.  However, if the National Guard and Police were illegally cooperating with an illegal militia, especially if said illegal militia was politically motivated and was targeting people of color, then someone is guilty for allowing a dangerous situation to develop where it would have been reasonable for a business owner to think he was under attack by unlawful militia posing as National Guardsmen.  Just my opinion.

Would this have been the Democrat Governor or the Democrat Mayor?


How many lies is Trump up to? Is it more than 20,000 now?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: winedrinkingman: If he did fire a gun at the National Guard, then the National Guard would be justified in returning fire.  However, if the National Guard and Police were illegally cooperating with an illegal militia, especially if said illegal militia was politically motivated and was targeting people of color, then someone is guilty for allowing a dangerous situation to develop where it would have been reasonable for a business owner to think he was under attack by unlawful militia posing as National Guardsmen.  Just my opinion.

Would this have been the Democrat Governor or the Democrat Mayor?


Isn't that kind of beside the point?
The person in question is a BBQ chef. We can't have people shooting BBQ chefs - for ANY reason.
In case I'm not making myself clear - we are discussing  a very specific phenomenon.
At a certain point in time, no BBQ exists - then, this person comes along, and does their thing, and there is BBQ.
This is not a telephone sanitizer or a travel agent or a United States Senator we are talking about - it's a deeply, profoundly useful human being, and there has to be some other way.
 
12349876
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Rotten to the core.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

12349876: Rotten to the core.

[Fark user image image 850x969][Fark user image image 850x995][Fark user image image 850x1009]


Like, you didn't expect them to actually know they were the baddies did you?
 
