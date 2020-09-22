 Skip to content
(ABC News)   German Hospital cyberattack trail leads to Russia. Man, if I know soap operas, the hacker will turn out to be the long-lost evil twin of some character who died in season four   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The sooner the world cuts ties with Russia, the better. Literally everyone is in an abusive relationship with them, and it needs to stop.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Die Schakal will help Jason and Sonny take down Putin.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The Russian hacker, the.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If Benedict Donald "wins" re-election, the USA will invade Europe while Pooty poot snaps up NovoRossia before 2022.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Was one named Novo and the other Chuk?
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
To be fair, US cyber-attacks also lead to Russis, probably China's too.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Russia's such a bizarre mashup of "sinister criminal mastermind," "bungling first-time convenience-store robber," and "bandits who just want to watch the world burn."
 
