 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Here's a switch, now Turkey probes you   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
6
    More: Followup, Turkey, Andre Vltchek, Turkish authorities, death of an American author, Black Sea, Sri Lanka, dozens of war zones, Western Imperialism  
•       •       •

563 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Sep 2020 at 2:29 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hey buddy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will they at least use real stuffing or that Stove Top crap?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
There will be an investigation of his death by authorities in Istanbul, not Constantinople, been a long time gone, Constantinople, now it's Turkish delight on a moonlit night.

/Why did Constantinople get the works?
//That's nobody's business but the Turks
///slashies for Constantinople
 
bughunter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
No thank you.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.