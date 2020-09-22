 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Trick-or-treating is a high risk activity according to the CDC. I'll say, you could run into one of those people that hand out Jack Chick tracts, or even worse, candy corn   (abc7.com) divider line
51
    More: Sick, Day of the Dead, America's health protection agency, top scientists, United States, high-risk, effective treatments, traditional Halloween activities, new holiday guidance  
•       •       •

51 Comments     (+0 »)
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well then what the fark am I supposed to do with this sexy ACE2 receptor costume now, hmm?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't worry.  Chances are Trump will babble about how Trick or Treaters are the bigliest part of the economy and the CDC will disappear that page, claiming it was a mistake.
 
bughunter
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
When I was a kid, the high risk activity was the point.

/and not just on halloween
 
bambi121899 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
My husband loves candy corn. For some reason. He also willingly eats Necco wafers. Wtf, dude?
 
Cythraul
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I must be the only person in the world who thinks candy corn is okay.

I also like peeps.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I don't think this is a good move by the CDC. I mean i'm not denying the science, but i would have rather them say, "While the safest thing to do is stay home, and we certainly encourage that, to reduce your risk, we recommend that you stay in your family group while celebrating, limit it to outdoor activities, keep distance, wash\sanitize hands frequently, let your candy sit for several days before touching it, etc..."

People, and kids particularly, need to blow off some steam.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
scontent-lax3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Seems to me the risk wouldn't be too bad if you just left some individually wrapped candy outside on your porch but otherwise stayed in your house, and refilled it between trick or treaters.

/Although a fair number will probably take the whole bowl worth, so you'll probably need more candy.
//Or some sort of trap door.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Every year I buy a bag of candy corn. Usually in September when it's fresh.

The first three pieces are amazing and delicious.

The second three pieces are alright.

After that, it's disgusting and I hate myself. I still manage to finish the bag over the next few days, though.

As far as Chick tracts go: Haw Haw Haw.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AeAe
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Why risk it? Stay at home or do something else.
 
Friend_Computer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
We've got a plan.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Cythraul: I must be the only person in the world who thinks candy corn is okay.

I also like peeps.


I like about 2 pieces of candy corn.  Any more and..blech.  I've never been a big fan of super sweet things, although I'll cut you over a piece of birthday cake.

Cake story:
When I was a kid and it got down to the last piece of leftover birthday cake the rule was "one of you cuts it in half, the other gets to choose which piece they get."  I laugh my ass of about it now but it was a major calamity back then when my asshole older brother cut the last piece in like a 15/85 split and promptly licked the 85% piece.  MOMMMMMMMM!  lol
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

bughunter: When I was a kid, the high risk activity was the point.

/and not just on halloween


It is our duty to sample as much peril as we can on Halloween.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

pounddawg: [scontent-lax3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x637]


Brilliant.  No snark.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Cythraul: I must be the only person in the world who thinks candy corn is okay.

I also like peeps.

I like about 2 pieces of candy corn.  Any more and..blech.  I've never been a big fan of super sweet things, although I'll cut you over a piece of birthday cake.

Cake story:
When I was a kid and it got down to the last piece of leftover birthday cake the rule was "one of you cuts it in half, the other gets to choose which piece they get."  I laugh my ass of about it now but it was a major calamity back then when my asshole older brother cut the last piece in like a 15/85 split and promptly licked the 85% piece.  MOMMMMMMMM!  lol


That's funny.  I can only eat about two candy corns at a time as well.
 
sp1dey73
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bambi121899: My husband loves candy corn. For some reason. He also willingly eats Necco wafers. Wtf, dude?


Ewww gross! Didn't necco go out of business years ago? Are they the same product produced in the 80's circulating today? I mean, would you even notice?
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Every year I buy a bag of candy corn. Usually in September when it's fresh.

The first three pieces are amazing and delicious.

The second three pieces are alright.

After that, it's disgusting and I hate myself. I still manage to finish the bag over the next few days, though.

As far as Chick tracts go: Haw Haw Haw.

[Fark user image image 361x187]


I'm slightly disappointed but not at all surprised that they didn't stop making Chick Tracts, or even writing new Chick Tracts, when Jack Chick died.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

akya: Seems to me the risk wouldn't be too bad if you just left some individually wrapped candy outside on your porch but otherwise stayed in your house, and refilled it between trick or treaters.

/Although a fair number will probably take the whole bowl worth, so you'll probably need more candy.
//Or some sort of trap door.


I mean i can see the argument. if you are infected and touching the candy you are handing out, you are potentially spreading it. If you let other people take from the bag or whatever, and someone else infected reaches in, again, they are potentially spreading it.

But i mean, a pair of gloves or some purell between trick or treaters does a pretty good job of knocking that shiat down.

I think by not at least throwing out a "safe" way of doing it, people are just going to ignore them all together.
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's way I stick with the good stuff.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Armyrec1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

bambi121899: My husband loves candy corn. For some reason. He also willingly eats Necco wafers. Wtf, dude?


Shut your cakehole.  Necco wafers are the bestest.
 
Salmon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
One of my friends had to have candy corn removed from his nose by the doctor after a school yard contest over how many we could jam up there.

They're not bad to eat but terrible to snort.
 
bughunter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Cythraul: NotThatGuyAgain: Cythraul: I must be the only person in the world who thinks candy corn is okay.

I also like peeps.

I like about 2 pieces of candy corn.  Any more and..blech.  I've never been a big fan of super sweet things, although I'll cut you over a piece of birthday cake.

Cake story:
When I was a kid and it got down to the last piece of leftover birthday cake the rule was "one of you cuts it in half, the other gets to choose which piece they get."  I laugh my ass of about it now but it was a major calamity back then when my asshole older brother cut the last piece in like a 15/85 split and promptly licked the 85% piece.  MOMMMMMMMM!  lol

That's funny.  I can only eat about two candy corns at a time as well.


I eat candy corn about once every 10 years.

That's how long it takes me to forget how gross it is...
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
But it's okay for kids to go to school?
I'm tired of this double standard shiat.
 
claytonemery [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My sweetie would knock people down to grab candy corn.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

LineNoise: I don't think this is a good move by the CDC. I mean i'm not denying the science, but i would have rather them say, "While the safest thing to do is stay home, and we certainly encourage that, to reduce your risk, we recommend that you stay in your family group while celebrating, limit it to outdoor activities, keep distance, wash\sanitize hands frequently, let your candy sit for several days before touching it, etc..."

People, and kids particularly, need to blow off some steam.


Why don't they blow that steam into their own face?
What kind of weak little cucks are we?
If we'd actually take this serious and avoid each other religiously we might actually save ourselves a whole bunch of money and misery but instead we're idiots and weak
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

akya: Seems to me the risk wouldn't be too bad if you just left some individually wrapped candy outside on your porch but otherwise stayed in your house, and refilled it between trick or treaters.

/Although a fair number will probably take the whole bowl worth, so you'll probably need more candy.
//Or some sort of trap door.


Hey here's a good idea a Candy Cannon?


What does Matt groening have against wives?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Cythraul: I must be the only person in the world who thinks candy corn is okay.

I also like peeps.

I like about 2 pieces of candy corn.  Any more and..blech.  I've never been a big fan of super sweet things, although I'll cut you over a piece of birthday cake.

Cake story:
When I was a kid and it got down to the last piece of leftover birthday cake the rule was "one of you cuts it in half, the other gets to choose which piece they get."  I laugh my ass of about it now but it was a major calamity back then when my asshole older brother cut the last piece in like a 15/85 split and promptly licked the 85% piece.  MOMMMMMMMM!  lol


I'm so happy I grew up a only child
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The5thElement: That's way I stick with the good stuff.[Fark user image 425x425][Fark user image 191x265]


Hell yes. Although I'd prefer my Lucky Strikes unfiltered. Like god intended.
 
Branniganslaw
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This year have the kids sit on the front step and the adults wander around handing out candy.

With gallons of alcohol and a wagon.

Maybe in costume.
 
Coach McGirk [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

LineNoise: akya: Seems to me the risk wouldn't be too bad if you just left some individually wrapped candy outside on your porch but otherwise stayed in your house, and refilled it between trick or treaters.

/Although a fair number will probably take the whole bowl worth, so you'll probably need more candy.
//Or some sort of trap door.

I mean i can see the argument. if you are infected and touching the candy you are handing out, you are potentially spreading it. If you let other people take from the bag or whatever, and someone else infected reaches in, again, they are potentially spreading it.

But i mean, a pair of gloves or some purell between trick or treaters does a pretty good job of knocking that shiat down.

I think by not at least throwing out a "safe" way of doing it, people are just going to ignore them all together.


I will gloved and using long bbq tongs to hand it out. We were also thinking of tacking treat bags on the ceiling of our porch, so the kids could reach up and grab 'em.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bughunter: Cythraul: NotThatGuyAgain: Cythraul: I must be the only person in the world who thinks candy corn is okay.

I also like peeps.

I like about 2 pieces of candy corn.  Any more and..blech.  I've never been a big fan of super sweet things, although I'll cut you over a piece of birthday cake.

Cake story:
When I was a kid and it got down to the last piece of leftover birthday cake the rule was "one of you cuts it in half, the other gets to choose which piece they get."  I laugh my ass of about it now but it was a major calamity back then when my asshole older brother cut the last piece in like a 15/85 split and promptly licked the 85% piece.  MOMMMMMMMM!  lol

That's funny.  I can only eat about two candy corns at a time as well.

I eat candy corn about once every 10 years.

That's how long it takes me to forget how gross it is...


That's how I feel about salad tossing
 
Coach McGirk [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Coach McGirk: LineNoise: akya: Seems to me the risk wouldn't be too bad if you just left some individually wrapped candy outside on your porch but otherwise stayed in your house, and refilled it between trick or treaters.

/Although a fair number will probably take the whole bowl worth, so you'll probably need more candy.
//Or some sort of trap door.

I mean i can see the argument. if you are infected and touching the candy you are handing out, you are potentially spreading it. If you let other people take from the bag or whatever, and someone else infected reaches in, again, they are potentially spreading it.

But i mean, a pair of gloves or some purell between trick or treaters does a pretty good job of knocking that shiat down.

I think by not at least throwing out a "safe" way of doing it, people are just going to ignore them all together.

I will gloved and using long bbq tongs to hand it out. We were also thinking of tacking treat bags on the ceiling of our porch, so the kids could reach up and grab 'em.


*be gloved

/put yer damn glasses on Coach!!
 
bughunter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I actually have all the materials to make this:

tshirtgunstore.comView Full Size


/except co2
//refill tank is empty
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Primarily an outdoor activity?

Easy to segregate into a group per household?

Built-in mask wearing?

Yeah CDC, this is the epitome of high risk. Go get farked.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Where do people hand out chick tracts and how many times do their houses have to be TP'ed before they learn not to?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

bughunter: I actually have all the materials to make this:

[tshirtgunstore.com image 850x206]

/except co2
//refill tank is empty


Farkin' neighbors kids.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Going to church:  High risk activity.   Banned.

Going trick or treating:  High risk activity.  Banned.

Going to riots for 100 days in a row, where hundreds and thousands of people cram together in the street, shoulder to shoulder, many without masks?  Totally fine.

Nope, no politicization happening here.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Friend_Computer: We've got a plan.

[Fark user image 225x225]

[Fark user image 233x216]


Eat jolly ranchers and nail any plague rat that comes near your house with a steel ball?
That was my plan too.
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I think the greatest COVID risk is NOT giving trick-or -treaters something good to eat.. Otherwise, you're at risk of catching the airborne virus when you have to smell their feet.
 
gretzkyscores [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Trick or treating: dangerous activity that should probably be canceled.

Protesting and rioting: Don't forget your masks! Have fun!
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Going to church:  High risk activity.   Banned.

Going trick or treating:  High risk activity.  Banned.

Going to riots for 100 days in a row, where hundreds and thousands of people cram together in the street, shoulder to shoulder, many without masks?  Totally fine.

Nope, no politicization happening here.


I know, right? The huge, maskless Trump rallies are out of control!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So what would happen if someone tosses a few candy corns into a crock pot as a stew thickener.  Would it work?
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The one time we could have gotten the never maskers to mask up.
 
scalpod
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

waxbeans: LineNoise: I don't think this is a good move by the CDC. I mean i'm not denying the science, but i would have rather them say, "While the safest thing to do is stay home, and we certainly encourage that, to reduce your risk, we recommend that you stay in your family group while celebrating, limit it to outdoor activities, keep distance, wash\sanitize hands frequently, let your candy sit for several days before touching it, etc..."

People, and kids particularly, need to blow off some steam.

Why don't they blow that steam into their own face?
What kind of weak little cucks are we?
If we'd actually take this serious and avoid each other religiously we might actually save ourselves a whole bunch of money and misery but instead we're idiots and weak


Sigh....so.....as the predicate...i really need to just throw this as a hotkey....

I HATE TRUMP LIKE ONLY A NATIVE NYER CAN. My earliest memories of the guy in the 80s as a child were, that guy is a jackass. I'm not a republican. I support probably 90% of progressive causes, and i like your ideals on almost all of the rest, but my ability to do math keeps me from getting all the ways on board. I understand the thread of covid, get why its different and we need to take it seriously. I'm educated, I have a family i care about that includes high risk people. I have no problems with mask mandates, encourage their use, and support reasonable measures to stop the spread. I think the current administration completely botched this,

But if you think we can just lock shiat down for a few weeks and this goes away, you are wrong. #1 you are a moron for not recognizing there are ALOT of your fellow morons out there, who aren't going to abide, and it will have very limited effect. #2 EVEN if we did it perfectly, its still  going to be out there, and until we have an effective vaccine with widespread adoption its something we need to live with. #3 While i get its fark, and a good number of people here think that staying inside and avoiding people and playing fortnite 24/7 counts as a life, most reasonable people don't agree.

As you refuse to loosen the valve a bit, you start losing those reasonable people, because they start thinking that another year easy of this is BS, while businesses fail, kids fall behind in educational and emotional development, and we all just turn on eachother, and you end up with idiots like me yelling at morons like you on the internet doing no good and just driving wedges for no good reason.

What you propose is a reasonable course of action, but its not reasonable to expect that you will get the compliance you need to make a dent no matter how much you want it to be the case, unless you start lining people up against the wall.
 
phenn
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: But it's okay for kids to go to school?
I'm tired of this double standard shiat.


They're just farking with you now. No one knows what the other one is doing or saying. Bunch of horseshiat.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: But it's okay for kids to go to school?
I'm tired of this double standard shiat.


It's all about control. If someone is being controlled it is permissable.

The yoke keeps getting tighter but you will get used to it.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i'm giving any kids i see on Halloween a cigarette
 
