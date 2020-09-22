 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1975, President Ford survived a second assassination attempt, leaving the wolves to wonder what he tasted like   (history.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They planted a banana peel for him to trip on?

/wasn't alive then but longs for the days when the President falling down a lot was a news story.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Where have you gone Sara Jane Moore, our nation turns its lonely eyes to you...
 
too2ez [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always found it odd that both attempts were by women.
 
Frederf [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was delicious.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

too2ez: I always found it odd that both attempts were by women.


Both seen as hippie women at the time, but the Manson family would fit right in with a MAGA rally nowadays.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 70's were a risky time to be president. All those wild animals trying to kill you.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did anyone try to take out Nixon after he resigned? Seems like Ford was a convenient stooge in a lot of ways.
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Picture of the would-be assassin:

images.globalindustrial.comView Full Size
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when some hapless Connecticut youths ran through an intersection that the SS hadn't blocked off in Hartford and broadsided Fords limo. Turns out the kids did not break the law, And President Ford took it all in a fairly good natured way.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's crazy how close you used to be able to get to the POTUS without any security checks, probably until the 80's. Well unless you're top 1% wealthy/Russian/have a country club membership at his property.

They didn't even have a fence up at he White House for a long time. Now their is a fort around it.
 
alto_reed_on_a_tenor_sax [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's a former president, you're telling me he's NOT delicious?
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Where have you gone Sara Jane Moore, our nation turns its lonely eyes to you...


Assassins - Squeaky Fromme and Sara Jane Moore
Youtube dGf--xGPT8A
 
Greg Tolan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.nbc.comView Full Size
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe Squeaky and Sara Jane thought there was only one way out of the timeline they were in.
 
phoenix352
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Greg Tolan: [img.nbc.com image 640x360]


I empathize with those producers.  You want to be ready for ANY situation.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: too2ez: I always found it odd that both attempts were by women.

Both seen as hippie women at the time, but the Manson family would fit right in with a MAGA rally nowadays.


Yeah I... I wonder what they have in common.

The Manson Family about the love to their guns
Youtube EeeYkuvPm9s
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mugato: They planted a banana peel for him to trip on?

/wasn't alive then but longs for the days when the President falling down a lot was a news story.


Ford falling down a lot was news worthy. I remember my dad letting us know Ford fell down again, so he needs to be impeached if he can't watch his step. It's funny when I think about it now.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Gerald Ford held a grudge.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mugato: They planted a banana peel for him to trip on?

/wasn't alive then but longs for the days when the President falling down a lot was a news story.


Gerald Ford played offense, defense and special teams for back to back, undefeated National Champion College Football teams.

Much like the rest Democrat criticism of Republican Presidents, Ford is a klutz was not, in fact, true.
 
Tremolo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
FTA: ...addled Charles Manson cult follower, and Moore, a mentally unstable former FBI informant and accountant who fell into fringe revolutionary politics...

They sure can pick them, huh? It's almost like making informants out of unstable people can lead to violent blowback. Or is that the whole idea?
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

DrD'isInfotainment: Remember when some hapless Connecticut youths ran through an intersection that the SS hadn't blocked off in Hartford and broadsided Fords limo. Turns out the kids did not break the law, And President Ford took it all in a fairly good natured way.


I had never heard of this. Thanks for the fun presidential trivia!
 
MasterPython
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The Secret Service has really upped thier game in the last couple decades.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

DrD'isInfotainment: Remember when some hapless Connecticut youths ran through an intersection that the SS hadn't blocked off in Hartford and broadsided Fords limo. Turns out the kids did not break the law, And President Ford took it all in a fairly good natured way.


I do, or perhaps a different time some rando crashed into the Presidential limo.  I remember the limo had what looked to be minor damage and the car that hit it was all sorts of farked up.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
jbuist
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
People shot at Ford, Lincoln, JFK, the good Roosevelt, Reagan, Clinton (if you want to count shooting at the White House), and more. It's like 24% of US presidents have been shot or shot at.

And nobody's even hit Trump with a friggen golf ball.
 
1funguy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Why the hell does everyone keep trying to kill conservatives..?

Oooohhhh....
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

1funguy: Why the hell does everyone keep trying to kill conservatives..?

Oooohhhh....


/
I think crazy comes in cycles much like clothing trends
 
minorshan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mugato: They planted a banana peel for him to trip on?

/wasn't alive then but longs for the days when the President falling down a lot was a news story.


The past 4 years have made nostalgic for HW Bush vomiting on Japan's prime minister:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Or W Bush choking on a pretzel:
Fark user imageView Full Size


I miss getting to chuckle at a president's human mistakes (and I actively attended protests against W). Trump doesn't even make human mistakes. He just doesn't know his to close umbrellas, walk down ramps, genuinely laugh when it's not at someone else's expense, etc.

He's a golem for the alt-right.
 
minorshan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: The 70's were a risky time to be president. All those wild animals trying to kill you.

[Fark user image image 324x234]


I wish we could re-elect Carter. He got a raw deal and his life post-presidency has been exemplary.
 
JolobinSmokin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

minorshan: Nick Nostril: The 70's were a risky time to be president. All those wild animals trying to kill you.

[Fark user image image 324x234]

I wish we could re-elect Carter. He got a raw deal and his life post-presidency has been exemplary.


He also created more jobs in 5 years (10 million) than both Bushes put together (3.5 million).
 
Bukharin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

minorshan: The past 4 years have made nostalgic for HW Bush vomiting on Japan's prime minister:


https://www.urbandictionary.com/defin​e​.php?term=bushusuru

Japanese slang meaning to literally "to do the Bush" (i.e. puke)
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: DrD'isInfotainment: Remember when some hapless Connecticut youths ran through an intersection that the SS hadn't blocked off in Hartford and broadsided Fords limo. Turns out the kids did not break the law, And President Ford took it all in a fairly good natured way.

I do, or perhaps a different time some rando crashed into the Presidential limo.  I remember the limo had what looked to be minor damage and the car that hit it was all sorts of farked up.

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x711]


To think there was a time when cars crumpled such that the hood went up and straight into the windshield like that.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mugato: They planted a banana peel for him to trip on?

/wasn't alive then but longs for the days when the President falling down a lot was a news story.


I was born over a decade later but my understanding is that he only fell once, and it was enough fodder for the late night comedians to use for years after.

Oh to have a Presidential scandal like that these days.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
President Benson library groundbreaking
Youtube wS5pTyUgfxo
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: Mugato: They planted a banana peel for him to trip on?

/wasn't alive then but longs for the days when the President falling down a lot was a news story.

Gerald Ford played offense, defense and special teams for back to back, undefeated National Champion College Football teams.

Much like the rest Democrat criticism of Republican Presidents, Ford is a klutz was not, in fact, true.


He tripped publicly more than a few times, and was a prop for jokes on one of the best shows on TV at the time. So while your first point about his playing football at UM is valid, your gnashing of teeth and rending of garments over a 40-year joke about him is not, in fact, valid.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

minorshan: Mugato: They planted a banana peel for him to trip on?

/wasn't alive then but longs for the days when the President falling down a lot was a news story.

The past 4 years have made nostalgic for HW Bush vomiting on Japan's prime minister:
[Fark user image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]
Or W Bush choking on a pretzel:
[Fark user image 372x512]

I miss getting to chuckle at a president's human mistakes (and I actively attended protests against W). Trump doesn't even make human mistakes. He just doesn't know his to close umbrellas, walk down ramps, genuinely laugh when it's not at someone else's expense, etc.

He's a golem for the alt-right.


I'm nostalgic for the time people viewed Japan as our greatest foreign rival.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: NotThatGuyAgain: DrD'isInfotainment: Remember when some hapless Connecticut youths ran through an intersection that the SS hadn't blocked off in Hartford and broadsided Fords limo. Turns out the kids did not break the law, And President Ford took it all in a fairly good natured way.

I do, or perhaps a different time some rando crashed into the Presidential limo.  I remember the limo had what looked to be minor damage and the car that hit it was all sorts of farked up.

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x711]

To think there was a time when cars crumpled such that the hood went up and straight into the windshield like that.


It wasn't really a problem as the steering column would punch through your chest before your head got anywhere near the hood. And as a passenger you could be mangled by the steel glove compartment door or your noggin would pop through the windscreen and be torn off like a baby wipe.
 
minorshan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: DrD'isInfotainment: Remember when some hapless Connecticut youths ran through an intersection that the SS hadn't blocked off in Hartford and broadsided Fords limo. Turns out the kids did not break the law, And President Ford took it all in a fairly good natured way.

I do, or perhaps a different time some rando crashed into the Presidential limo.  I remember the limo had what looked to be minor damage and the car that hit it was all sorts of farked up.

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x711]


I'd be surprised if the car that hit the President's car didn't come out damaged like that.

The specs of Ford's vehicle:

A modified, 22-foot (6.7 m),[15] 13,000-pound (5,900 kg)[18] 1972 Lincoln Continental was delivered to the White House in 1974.[15] The six-passenger limousine was leased from the Ford Motor Company for US$5,000 (equivalent to $25,921 in 2019) per year and featured a 460-cubic-inch (7.5 L), 214-horsepower (160 kW) V8 engine. The fully loaded automobile also had external microphones to allow occupants to hear outside noises, full armor plate, bulletproof glass, and racks for the Secret Service to store submachine guns. This presidential state car was the vehicle in which President Gerald Ford was shot at by Sara Jane Moore, and that transported President Ronald Reagan to the hospital after the attempted assassination thereof in March 1981.[15]

Presidents basically roll in stylish tanks.
 
yequalsy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: Mugato: They planted a banana peel for him to trip on?

/wasn't alive then but longs for the days when the President falling down a lot was a news story.

Gerald Ford played offense, defense and special teams for back to back, undefeated National Champion College Football teams.

Much like the rest Democrat criticism of Republican Presidents, Ford is a klutz was not, in fact, true.


He was also a great skier and without question one of the flat out smartest presidents ever. But your lame little partisan smear here hardly holds up as Ford's image came about not because of Dems but because a mediocre comedian figured out he could get mileage out of a bit. (There was a time when people found pratfalls funny. See also Van Dyck, Dick and Stooges, 3.)

The Dems may or may not have benefitted from the "Ford is an oaf" perception, but inflation and the Nixon pardon were Ford's bigger problems.

/Assassins is the Great American Musical
 
minorshan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bukharin: minorshan: The past 4 years have made nostalgic for HW Bush vomiting on Japan's prime minister:

https://www.urbandictionary.com/define​.php?term=bushusuru

Japanese slang meaning to literally "to do the Bush" (i.e. puke)


That's incredibly funny! Thank you for providing my 1 new fact for the day :)
 
MinnesotaJack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ford is bord and Carter is no farter.
 
minorshan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: minorshan: Mugato: They planted a banana peel for him to trip on?

/wasn't alive then but longs for the days when the President falling down a lot was a news story.

The past 4 years have made nostalgic for HW Bush vomiting on Japan's prime minister:
[Fark user image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]
Or W Bush choking on a pretzel:
[Fark user image 372x512]

I miss getting to chuckle at a president's human mistakes (and I actively attended protests against W). Trump doesn't even make human mistakes. He just doesn't know his to close umbrellas, walk down ramps, genuinely laugh when it's not at someone else's expense, etc.

He's a golem for the alt-right.

I'm nostalgic for the time people viewed Japan as our greatest foreign rival.


That too.

...wait, you mean economic and not WWII, right?
 
dittybopper
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mugato: They planted a banana peel for him to trip on?

/wasn't alive then but longs for the days when the President falling down a lot was a news story.


Except he really didn't.   Chevy Chase fell down a lot.

Ford was actually pretty athletic.  He'd played football in college, and was pretty sure footed.   He golfed a lot.  One time, though, he slipped on camera, coming down the steps of Air Force One in the rain during a visit to Austria on June 1st, 1975.   SNL debuted that fall, and Chevy Chase ran with the "Gerald Ford as a klutz" thing.

Ford had a pretty good sense of humor about it, though, and he and Chase were frequent golf partners after his presidency, all the way up until his death.

Oh, and people hated Ford, too, for pardoning Nixon.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
SNL did Fake News when Fake News was still cool. And Trump was still young and not yet a piss yellow Blond(e) Beast
 
