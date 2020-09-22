 Skip to content
(Science Alert)   Asteroid heading directly for earth might actually be manmade object left over from 1960s space program, presumably demanding to merge with its creator   (sciencealert.com) divider line
20
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well it's going to be in for a big disappointment.
 
advex101
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Welcome home V'ger.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Nothing Compares To You
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Here's hoping it lands on me and my apartment
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

you're roykirk?
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Earth's Lagrange points?
ZZ Top - La Grange
Youtube Vppbdf-qtGU
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Here's hoping it lands on me and my apartment


After passing through the thick smoke from all the wild fires, what's left won't be any larger than a chihuahua's head.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I welcome this asteroid.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
devo - Space Junk (lyrics)
Youtube 1REkejAMnNo
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: I welcome this asteroid.

[Fark user image 787x716]


maybe not the worst episode, but it's up there
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Destructor: waxbeans: Here's hoping it lands on me and my apartment

After passing through the thick smoke from all the wild fires, what's left won't be any larger than a chihuahua's head.


Or Muffin
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's 2020, of course we're going to hit ourselves with something from the 1960s
 
fsbilly
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Makes me wonder if the reason we think we're alone in the universe is simply because other intelligent life doesn't litter and fark up their surroundings like a bunch of shiat-flinging chimps.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
One of the first programs I wrote - on a TRS-80, no less - simulated the effects of gravity just like the animation.

Although now that I think of it ~40 years later, I never factored in the gravity of the object itself.  Shrug.  It was still fun to fuss with and I did the same thing in college for a graphics class.  The instructor was all WooOWOowoO! LOL.

/The school was started with a lot of NASA money, so...
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: Earth's Lagrange points?
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Vppbdf-q​tGU]


As long as it's not LaGrange, Georgia.

/What.  A.  shiathole.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 minute ago  
For those who may be curious, the Surveyor 2 Centaur stage is the section seen between the 2 launch tower umbilicals.


i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Evil Mackerel: I welcome this asteroid.

[Fark user image 787x716]


I still find it somewhat hilarious the lengths TV would go to way back in the day to put a pretty girl in skimpy clothes on screen without actually showing her belly button.
 
pounddawg
‘’ less than a minute ago  

169th Cousin: Destructor: waxbeans: Here's hoping it lands on me and my apartment

After passing through the thick smoke from all the wild fires, what's left won't be any larger than a chihuahua's head.

Or Muffin
[Fark user image 425x185]


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Destructor: waxbeans: Here's hoping it lands on me and my apartment

After passing through the thick smoke from all the wild fires, what's left won't be any larger than a chihuahua's head.


Well at least this has an upside for the complex
 
