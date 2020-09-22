 Skip to content
 
(IFL Science) Boobies
34
    More: Boobies, Artificial intelligence, Brain, Cognitive science, Neuroscience, novel brain-computer interface, Electroencephalography, Mind, Human  
posted to Main » on 22 Sep 2020 at 5:18 PM



34 Comments
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Yeah, I don't see this ending well.  First thing came to mind.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Busted!
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbfcomics.comView Full Size
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jim32rr: I'm in
[Fark user image image 300x300]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cue the horror movie about an image that can transfer from person to person infecting minds, repeating itself infinitely.

Well call it.  The Meme
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
South Park did it!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lovely interrogation tool. Should be lots of fun.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd love ti if that actually worked. I can picture an image and be able to see all the details and facets of it but everything falls apart somewhere between my brain and the paper.

As for dreams, I'd get sued because for some bizarre reason I have lots of celebrity cameos. No, not always in the sexy way. The other night I dreamt that i was sheltering with a bunch of evacuees in an old Toys 'R' Us and Judd Hirsch was an employee there, passing out toys to frightened children. Why? I don't know. I haven't seen him in anything in literally years and can't imagine what could have dredged him up.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*closes eyes, presses enter*

Fark user imageView Full Size


f*ck me that is amazing
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

WoooHoooo!
 
GatorHater
‘’ 1 hour ago  
iv1.lisimg.comView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unoriginal_Username [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This is how we find out who Batman is right?
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
There is an unusual number of pretty girls with big but natural-looking boobs in this thread.  Shouldn't there be a plethora of anorexic plastic surgery victims in a Fark boob thread?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Well I'll be damned.  There may be something to this.
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Unoriginal_Username: This is how we find out who Batman is right?





Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
enhance!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Destructor: Lovely interrogation tool. Should be lots of fun.


I'm pretty sure there's going to be bipartisan support to outlaw this
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Can AI create an effective bookmark, though? We may never know.
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: [media.tenor.com image 220x124] [View Full Size image _x_]


Annnnd now Moving In Stereo is playing on the mental jukebox.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: [Fark user image image 637x412]

Well I'll be damned.  There may be something to this.


1, 3, 4, 2, 5
 
SirMadness
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh good, thoughtcrime wasn't on its way fast enough.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Can AI create an effective bookmark, though? We may never know.


Or transfer them to a new device.
(Well it can, but it's so ugly why bother?)
 
genner
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Destructor: Lovely interrogation tool. Should be lots of fun.

I'm pretty sure there's going to be bipartisan support to outlaw this


Breasts?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Why would you need this? The internet is full of enough n00dz without my thoughts adding to it.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's all becoming real.

Cold Lazarus (Dennis Potter 1996) E01
Youtube nx5U8o7PJZ4
 
danceswithcrows [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
crow202.orgView Full Size

crow202.orgView Full Size

I... guess it's working? Aeon.co article that touches on the reverse of this, having big-ass magnets attached to computers make you think thoughts about X.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jim32rr: I'm in
[Fark user image 300x300]


I'd certainly like to be.
 
