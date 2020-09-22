 Skip to content
(Engadget)   Amazon: Check out our $500 PRIME BIKE. Walmart: We already do this, and it's made by the same company. Amazon: PRIME BIKE   (engadget.com) divider line
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Echelon?" Like the name of a government surveillance program?
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: "Echelon?" Like the name of a government surveillance program?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ooh, now you just have to decide which evil corporate overlord you want to financially support!

/I don't actually care either way
//I'd use an exercise bike about as often as a fish would
///Three for flinching
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
For $500, it should move, at minimum.
 
skyotter
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/possibly obscure even for Fark
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
$500 for a bike that requires you to buy a gym membership to use it? Nope.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A $500 exercise bike can only eventually become a $500 laundry hangar.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Echelon

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It costs 499 at Wal Mart - why the outrage over Amazon's price? That 99c premium for the Amazon one got you down?
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Okay, but Walmart demands special low quality runs to mess with suppliers production lines. Whose warranty is better?
 
Bukharin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Ooh, now you just have to decide which evil corporate overlord you want to financially support!

/I don't actually care either way
//I'd use an exercise bike about as often as a fish would
///Three for flinching


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Monty_Zoncolan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There are only about 7 actual bike manufacturing companies in the world (for large scale production, MANY custom builders and brands w/ high end hand made models)...  I think "Look" bikes is all in house... Also, All those WalMart brands are owned or licensed (Schwinn) by Pacific Bikes (and I think those are all made by Giant)
 
bthom37
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

skyotter: [Fark user image image 632x475]
/possibly obscure even for Fark


I think I played that game about 20 years ago.  Had pen & paper damage sheets for the ships, right?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

covfefe: Okay, but Walmart demands special low quality runs to mess with suppliers production lines. Whose warranty is better?


Can you elaborate on that?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Cheaper option:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: (and I think those are all made by Giant)


They might be...
 
Monty_Zoncolan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Aw crap, should have read the article first... YOU DON'T WANT THAT EVER!

You want a bike form Craigslist that fits and a "SmartTrainer"... It's a bike trainer that's Bluetooth/Ant+ enabled that lets you connect to virtual platforms like Zwift. It can automatically control resistance (so it get harder when you go "uphill"). Plus, you can put the rear wheel back on and have an actual bike!
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

DecemberNitro: A $500 exercise bike can only eventually become a $500 laundry hangar.


Before you convince too many hopefuls, an exercise bike for a gamer is the golden ticket to health.

You can just play your normal video games while pedaling away for an hour or two each day.

I used to use a normal style one, but I switched to recumbent in the hopes that it is better for crotch nerves, if you know what I mean.

Ymmv, and I'm not claiming to be the healthiest man on earth, but I've gotten far more out of bikes than I ever got out of treadmills or gym memberships. The cost is relatively low - if a couple hundred bucks to add years to your life is expensive, you have bigger issues.

I get about 1500 to 2500 miles out of each bike I've bought. Ya, I could just jog for cheaper, but I have wonky toes and bunionettes, so too much running can fark me up. Plus I just want to sit in front of the boob tube.

I also kayak, hike, lift weights, have a rowing machine, swim, etc. But if I had to rank exercise equipment it would be:

1. Bands
2. A bike
3. Adjustable dumbbells.
4. Home cable machine.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
For $500, you can buy a good used bike at Good Karma Bike shop for $150+ and buy cold beer at Hapas brewery next door,order tacos from the taco truck out front and ride home with $330 in your wallet. I used to ride a spin bike at the gym before the pandemic. I enjoyed it until someone gets on the spin bike next to me and she smells like ass and crotch sweat.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And honestly, I really think those who hate on exercise equipment are douches.

Yes, healthy people with no issues can jump rope, shadow box, jog, and calisthenic their way to health. But a bike fits an existing lifestyle and has minimal chance of injury. Why shiat all over that?
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BigKaboom: she smells like ass and crotch sweat.


Woah... Fark IS my personal erotica site.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
LOL at all the Farkers in thread who don't realize the difference between stationary and outdoor bikes.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You know, anyone serious about the bike uses resistance wheels and their normal road bike or back up.  Cheaper than 500
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DecemberNitro: A $500 exercise bike can only eventually become a $500 laundry hangar.


I have only witnessed one "home gym" that didn't become a second closet.

Twin girls I met in college begged their father to buy them a Norditrack.

Begged and begged and begged.

Christmas came and there it was for them.....the father hooked it up to a small generator of sorts and if you kept a good speed it powered a portable colour TV.

They switched off at each commercial break while they watched their stories at lunch.
 
Monty_Zoncolan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is what I'm suggesting:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

sirrerun: LOL at all the Farkers in thread who don't realize the difference between stationary and outdoor bikes.


Reading tfa is for jerks?
 
joepennerlives [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm with Pinky and the Brain on this one:

PINKY:  I don't care what it does, as long as it folds up and fits under a bed.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BigKaboom: For $500, you can buy a good used bike at Good Karma Bike shop for $150+ and buy cold beer at Hapas brewery next door,order tacos from the taco truck out front and ride home with $330 in your wallet. I used to ride a spin bike at the gym before the pandemic. I enjoyed it until someone gets on the spin bike next to me and she smells like ass and crotch sweat.


some people pay extra for that.
 
wantingout
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How long before amazon buys Walmart?
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: You know, anyone serious about the bike uses resistance wheels and their normal road bike or back up.  Cheaper than 500


I was going to go that route, but I wore out my last exercise bike and found my usage was high enough I was getting numbness in my junk.

There is no point in being in shape if it makes your dick stop working. And some studies show long term damage is possible.

When I outdoor bike I stand a lot. When I bike indoors I don't. Exercise bikes aren't made for that, and most setups using an outdoor bike don't seem to be either.

So I recently bought a recumbent bike. My goal is a six pack sometime next year. I can't bike outside in the snow very well, and probably wouldn't even if I could.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: DecemberNitro: A $500 exercise bike can only eventually become a $500 laundry hangar.

I have only witnessed one "home gym" that didn't become a second closet.

Twin girls I met in college begged their father to buy them a Norditrack.

Begged and begged and begged.

Christmas came and there it was for them.....the father hooked it up to a small generator of sorts and if you kept a good speed it powered a portable colour TV.

They switched off at each commercial break while they watched their stories at lunch.


I've been lifting at home for 15 years.
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: You know, anyone serious about the bike uses resistance wheels and their normal road bike or back up.  Cheaper than 500


And I certainly debated that.  But as winter fitness, I concluded that a recumbent is far more comfortable, and found a top end Life Fitness model on Craigslist for $500.  Good purchase.  Excellent exercise bike.  I'm more interested in a really good exercise bike than I am about it being "connected".  I'll watch whatever on TV then.

/not that serious about biking, but I did bike across Iowa once.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: DecemberNitro: A $500 exercise bike can only eventually become a $500 laundry hangar.

I have only witnessed one "home gym" that didn't become a second closet.

Twin girls I met in college begged their father to buy them a Norditrack.

Begged and begged and begged.

Christmas came and there it was for them.....the father hooked it up to a small generator of sorts and if you kept a good speed it powered a portable colour TV.

They switched off at each commercial break while they watched their stories at lunch.


A norditrack is not a home gym.

A home gym is a medicine ball, a set of bands, a bench, adjustable freewieghts; dumbell and barbell. At minimum.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NewWorldDan: Turbo Cojones: You know, anyone serious about the bike uses resistance wheels and their normal road bike or back up.  Cheaper than 500

And I certainly debated that.  But as winter fitness, I concluded that a recumbent is far more comfortable, and found a top end Life Fitness model on Craigslist for $500.  Good purchase.  Excellent exercise bike.  I'm more interested in a really good exercise bike than I am about it being "connected".  I'll watch whatever on TV then.

/not that serious about biking, but I did bike across Iowa once.


My thoughts exactly. I'm too new to recumbent to say with certainty, but if it prevents crotch numbness it's worth every penny.

Doing 60 miles sitting down on a bike seat, even with a padded addition to the seat, is brutal on the weiner.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: Echelon

[Fark user image 320x240]


I remember them. The guy who coded the emulator used in Sega Smash Pack for the Dreamcast left a message on the disc with the filename echelon.txt:

To whomever releases this pack..

Let me give you a few bits of info:

- I emulate a U.S. Genesis, including territory lock-out.
- ".sga" files are standard Genesis/Megadrive ".bin" files renamed.
- The emulator is looking for some parameters to be passed via Ginsu.

If you don't know what that is, you'll figure it out:

MDE_US.BIN ALTBEAST.SGA MODE2 SKIP0 SOUND0 MODE0 = standard, fastest video mode settings

MODE1 = slower, supports some extra features
MODE2 = slowest, includes window layers (used by some games)
MODE4 = same as MODE0 with background skewing

SKIP0 = no sprite skipping until maximum reached
SKIP1 = moderate sprite skipping, used to prevent major slowdown
SKIP2 = maximum sprites skipped

SOUND0 = standard sound emulation
SOUND1 = sound tempo increased

And don't forget to pay your respects to Uncle Sonic.
Sony just doesn't get it.

- Gary
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monty_Zoncolan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
First, if your junk is going numb, that's a bike set-up problem, not a problem with bikes... also, they make recumbant bikes that go on the road too! They're actually faster than "regular" bikes which may even embiggen your junk, if you're into that sort of thing.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: This is what I'm suggesting:

[Fark user image 800x600]


If FarkLibruls are to believed, that requires more room than they have in their $3000/month 120sqft closet-sized apartments and anyone who has that much room are rural bumpkins or suburban milquetoast losers.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Smackledorfer:

My thoughts exactly. I'm too new to recumbent to say with certainty, but if it prevents crotch numbness it's worth every penny.

Doing 60 miles sitting down on a bike seat, even with a padded addition to the seat, is brutal on the weiner.

Padded seats are actually worse.
Your sit bones still compress all the way down to the seat frame, while the padding squooges up and restricts circulation to your bits.

A harder saddle, while a lot worse at the beginning, soon provides a much better ride, once your ass breaks in and adjusts.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: First, if your junk is going numb, that's a bike set-up problem, not a problem with bikes... also, they make recumbant bikes that go on the road too! They're actually faster than "regular" bikes which may even embiggen your junk, if you're into that sort of thing.


I used to have a recumbent trike. Homebuilt.
It was FUN.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: First, if your junk is going numb, that's a bike set-up problem, not a problem with bikes... also, they make recumbant bikes that go on the road too! They're actually faster than "regular" bikes which may even embiggen your junk, if you're into that sort of thing.


If you have more knowledge about junk numbness than I do, my internet researching, etc, then provide it.

Don't just say "ur dumb and I know the solution".

That is douchey as fark.

And I have no interest in a recumbent bike outdoors. There are visibility issues, as well as off-road issues. I "stand" a significant amount of time when biking outdoors, and have no issues there.

Plus the ability to hop off it, which I've personally had to use on two occasions, seems lacking with a recumbent road bike.

But by all means educate me. I'm not the master, I'm just discussing my experiences. I'm not trying to be a dick, but why don't you provide actual information?

I've tried all kinds of seats, and anytime I'm seated for a prolonged period I'm putting significant pressure on a nerve system I don't want to. Standing up has never been an option, and hastens the breaking of exercise bikes and stress on conversion systems ime. Plus since I'm gaming while indoor biking, my hands aren't free.
 
Monty_Zoncolan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: Doing 60 miles sitting down on a bike seat, even with a padded addition to the seat, is brutal on the weiner.


Lower your seat post, adjust your saddle to level, at least, and maybe push it forward. After that maybe a shorter handlebar stem... Pro cyclists collectively ride millions of miles a year and pump out babies (both the men and women) possibly above the rate of normal folk, I can think of at least 2 former pro's w/ 7 children. YOU'RE DOING IT WRONG!
 
zeroman987
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: DecemberNitro: A $500 exercise bike can only eventually become a $500 laundry hangar.

Before you convince too many hopefuls, an exercise bike for a gamer is the golden ticket to health.

You can just play your normal video games while pedaling away for an hour or two each day.

I used to use a normal style one, but I switched to recumbent in the hopes that it is better for crotch nerves, if you know what I mean.

Ymmv, and I'm not claiming to be the healthiest man on earth, but I've gotten far more out of bikes than I ever got out of treadmills or gym memberships. The cost is relatively low - if a couple hundred bucks to add years to your life is expensive, you have bigger issues.

I get about 1500 to 2500 miles out of each bike I've bought. Ya, I could just jog for cheaper, but I have wonky toes and bunionettes, so too much running can fark me up. Plus I just want to sit in front of the boob tube.

I also kayak, hike, lift weights, have a rowing machine, swim, etc. But if I had to rank exercise equipment it would be:

1. Bands
2. A bike
3. Adjustable dumbbells.
4. Home cable machine.


I bought a used Gym quality elliptical about 4-5 years ago.  I started at 3x a week, and for the past two years, I Have used it every single day.  It cost me 1500 bucks, which is less than a gym membership would have cost during that time frame.

I have some free weights as well.

Best purchase I've made.
 
Focks
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I love to bike and do not have a stationary bike. I love crashing through ski trails.

This being said, I do this all the time. I buy products identical to more expensive products in my work. Teknik is the same as the old ZB2 Telemecanique. Sprecher-Schu is Allen-Bradley. Solo and Love is the same as Delta. Multicomp Pro and RS Pro Are the same as Europa.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DecemberNitro: A $500 exercise bike can will only

eventually immediately become a $500 laundry hangar.


FTFY
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Smackledorfer: Doing 60 miles sitting down on a bike seat, even with a padded addition to the seat, is brutal on the weiner.

Lower your seat post, adjust your saddle to level, at least, and maybe push it forward. After that maybe a shorter handlebar stem... Pro cyclists collectively ride millions of miles a year and pump out babies (both the men and women) possibly above the rate of normal folk, I can think of at least 2 former pro's w/ 7 children. YOU'RE DOING IT WRONG!


Pro cyclists aren't planted on the seat the majority of their time. I addressed that before you even barfed out your criticism of my complaint. Outdoor biking is no problem for me. Just stand up periodically and there is no issue at all.

I've done over a hundred miles just fine. Indoor biking, specifically the way I do it, is a different animal altogether.

Handlebars? Did you even read my posts? I've got a controller in my hand. You didn't read my posts, did you?

Your comments are worthless garbage. You obviously only skimmed mine, and your advice doesn't apply to any bikes, exercise or otherwise, I've ever used for indoor biking.

If you are going to tell me I'm full of shiat and wrong, at least take the time to read what I'm actually saying.

Do you really think I haven't tinkered with saddle inclination and height?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.