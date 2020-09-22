 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Ren sentenced to 18 years in prison for criticizing Chinese leader. Stimpy inconsolable   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    Followup  
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Straight outta legal defenses
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Making her Palpatine's grand daughter was stupid.
 
jtown
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'll bet that story gave Trump a boner.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He's lucky they didn't execute him for "corruption."
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Now that's a face-off I'd want to see: Empire versus People's Liberation Army...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
To be able to do something like this in the US is Barr's wet dream.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Recall that the GOP platform includes making this more likely in the U.S.

/they don't give a fark about the First Amendment, among other things
 
cabal_man
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
His mistake was calling him a clown; he's obviously a beloved early twentieth century literary character that was then co-opted by a corporation to make lots of money.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Robert Palmer - Simply Irresistible (Official Video)
Youtube UrGw_cOgwa8


Read that as Simply Irresistible
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

foo monkey: Making her Palpatine's grand daughter was stupid.


Considering that Kathleen whatserface was already called out by damn near everyone, including the Actors, for the fact that the last movie basically had no plan or solid script even through the shooting of it tells you all you need to know about it.

Hint: They're already Retconning shiat, and is about on the same level of "cannon" as the Star Wars Christmas Special.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jtown: I'll bet that story gave Trump a boner.


I bet he'd let them kidnap and jail an american.

Change my mind.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ElecricalPast: Now that's a face-off I'd want to see: Empire versus People's Liberation Army...

[Fark user image image 850x425]


People's liberation army? Splitters. The people's army of the empire!
 
dittybopper
‘’ less than a minute ago  
See, here is the thing about the government in China:   It's all corrupt.   That's just the way China is run.   Bribes, kickbacks, etc.   You think the US is corrupt?  We're pure as the driven snow compared to China.  You want the government to do something for you, generally you don't have to walk into the office with a red envelope stuffed with cash to get it done.  That's pretty much required in China.

And everybody just accepts it.  "Mei banfa".

So if you piss off the boss, they've got a way to get you without actually accusing you of political crimes.    All they have to do is look at your past interactions, and there's gonna be something that's technically illegal under Chinese law but is universally accepted as the way to do business.   You can't get ahead and be squeaky clean.  So they charge you with corruption-related crimes, when your real crime was opposing the dictator in power.
 
