(KUTV Utah)   Utah sheriff gives surprisingly well thought out response to why he won't strongly enforce mask mandates. Bonus: Doesn't include "I can't breathe" or "Own the libs"   (kutv.com) divider line
italie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I find it interesting that the nation is demanding police reform, yet every time there is any crisis the response is, pass a law and let the police worry about it. Then, the only resource provided to the police is arrest or citation. I believe we can do better than that. "

The reform we want is seeing the police uphold the law fairly. Judging by that very statement, this is still an issue for you.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what part of this response was "well thought out" subby?


The part where he says he won't arrest people for not wearing masks, even though no such mandate exists?

The Utah County Sheriff took to Facebookto give a deeper explanation about prior statements that he will not have his deputies arrest people for violating mask mandates, should any such mandates be ordered.

The part where he clearly shows he doesn't understand how COVID-19 spread all around the world?

The spikes in the positive COVID tests are coming out of our 2 major universities in the county that recently started upbringing approximately 60,000 new students into the area. Both universities already have very strict mask mandates. The response should be concentrated on the problem area, not the entire population of the county as is being suggested.


Or the part where he complains about what it's like to be Sherriff in Utah County?

He added, "The issue for me is not the mask, it is the approach. When we first entered into this pandemic a health order was issued that restricted gatherings larger than 10 people. We had citizens calling the police on fellow citizens for holding family gatherings in public places as well as private property. We had incidents of public disorder between citizens due to the order. A mask mandate will generate the same responses."
 
A Cave Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're for mandatory hand-washing for surgeons, but against mandatory masks in public places during a pandemic, quit pretending you know anything about health care.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

italie: "I find it interesting that the nation is demanding police reform, yet every time there is any crisis the response is, pass a law and let the police worry about it. Then, the only resource provided to the police is arrest or citation. I believe we can do better than that. "


I have to disagree here.  The laws are passed and many times it's the businesses that have to enforce those laws, especially mask mandates.  The police are only called when someone decides to violate the law and doesn't leave or continues to refuse to wear a mask. (only if the biz decides to go that far)
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA

Smith went on to say that wearing facial masks is a health issue, a community issue, and should be addressed as such. He said, "It should not be criminalized. The federal government has given Utah hundreds of millions of dollars to address this issue, Utah County received over $100 million of that, and still, the best we can do with the resources and options that money could provide is dump the problem on the police by criminalizing it."

fark you, asshole. It is a community issue.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rev.K: So what part of this response was "well thought out" subby?



I'm not subby, but I'd like to take a crack at it. Basically, the police uphold the dumb laws our idiot elected leaders create. Then, the population, instead of directing their ire at politicians (or themselves), direct it at the police.

That said, yeah, the police need to hone their being-fair-to-everyone-equally skills.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do your job asshole. No one asked for your opinion on why you won't do your job. Just do it, or be fired. That's how jobs work.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
maybe im reading that wrong...but it sounds like that sheriff just came out in support of defund the police
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well thought-out, subby? Show me a single f****** point right there that was well thought out. He wants to treat masks like a health issue, meanwhile they're going to beat the s*** out of every black kid with a joint and make it a legal problem, even though, at best, it's a medical issue. Then he whines and says people want to defund the place, yet they turn to the police to solve all their problems. People want the police to stop acting like a goddamn military organization. They're there to protect and serve, they should start acting like it. What is basic argument is, is that we want to act the way we want to act and do what we want to do and how dare you people expect us to do something we don't want to do. That is the least well thought-out thing I've ever heard, he should be removed from office immediately for being a massive dick head. He is the personification of what the problem is with police in this country.
 
question_dj [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I find it interesting that the nation is demanding police reform, yet every time there is any crisis the response is, pass a law and let the police worry about it. Then, the only resource provided to the police is arrest or citation. I believe we can do better than that."

Cops: For public safety only if it means beating and shooting people.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess he also does not enforse prostitution laws, speeding violations, or drug possession charges for the same reasons?
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real mandate should be to our elected officials to address the specific problem in the specific areas that are affected with a community-based approach that promotes buy-in and acceptance from the community.

You mean it's not smart for the POTUS to politicize the issue and run up a flag around which the idiots can rally?
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LesserEvil: I guess he also does not enforse prostitution laws, speeding violations, or drug possession charges for the same reasons?


Or enforce... How the farl did I make that typo and why didn't autocrack fix it?
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is a lucid, intelligent, well-thought out objection.

Thank you, your honor.

Overruled.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think all police should be able to pick and choose which laws they want to enforce.

I notice he didnt mention any quibbles about area drug laws which routinely destroy the lives of thousands of people every year for what is basically a victimless crime.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A Cave Geek: If you're for mandatory hand-washing for surgeons, but against mandatory masks in public places during a pandemic, quit pretending you know anything about health care.


I respect your decision to wash your hands, you should respect my decision not to.  I don't wash my hands because I am not a sheep, and I refuse to live in fear. And furthermore I have a medical condition that prevents me from washing my hands (but you are not allowed to ask me about it).
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LesserEvil: LesserEvil: I guess he also does not enforse prostitution laws, speeding violations, or drug possession charges for the same reasons?

Or enforce... How the farl did I make that typo and why didn't autocrack fix it?


Crap. It's only Tuesday
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

italie: "I find it interesting that the nation is demanding police reform, yet every time there is any crisis the response is, pass a law and let the police worry about it. Then, the only resource provided to the police is arrest or citation. I believe we can do better than that. "

The reform we want is seeing the police uphold the law fairly. Judging by that very statement, this is still an issue for you.


If I did my job based on how much hero worship I got from the public and how little I heard about how well I did or didn't do my job - well, there'd be a lot of dead people and I'd be without a job or a license.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Selective enforcement of the law is the main problem.  The police shouldn't be allowed to pick and choose what laws they enforce, just like they shouldn't be allowed to decide on who to enforce the law based on race.  All laws should apply to everyone equally, and all laws need to be enforced, whether the "sheriff" likes those laws or not.  That the cops don't seem to get it is scary.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That reads like this guy does not want to arrest his buddies so he decided to not arrest anyone so to avoid showing favoritism.
 
Thisbymaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he thinks that an airborn disease is just going to say in one area and not move around?
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  

italie: "I find it interesting that the nation is demanding police reform, yet every time there is any crisis the response is, pass a law and let the police worry about it. Then, the only resource provided to the police is arrest or citation. I believe we can do better than that. "

The reform we want is seeing the police uphold the law fairly. Judging by that very statement, this is still an issue for you.


The reform I want is having the police treat people fairly, but also get rid of a lot of laws. Drug and prostitution laws to start, then other laws that penalize people for putting their own safety at risk, and not the safety of others. Like punching someone in the dark.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: respect your decision to wash your hands, you should respect my decision not to.  I don't wash my hands because I am not a sheep, and I refuse to live in fear. And furthermore I have a medical condition that prevents me from washing my hands (but you are not allowed to ask me about it).


I've actually had one of those cards that people buy off the internet about "religious rights and HIPPA" handed to me on an EMS call where a family told me that we couldn't come in wearing a mask, and they wouldn't wear one in our ambulance.

Their eyeballs bulged out of their head when I explained how utterly useless that piece of paper was.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's the real point: "The real mandate should be to our elected officials to address the specific problem in the specific areas that are affected with a community-based approach that promotes buy-in and acceptance from the community."

You are an elected official, dumbass. You help build community-based buy-in and acceptance by publicly supporting the policies and, as the elected law enforcement official, you back up that support by being firm in the law's enforcement. By being wishy-washy about it, you are undermining community acceptance of masks as a preventative measure.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I agree, don't arrest people for it.

Instead, write them a ticket like you would with people who jaywalk or people who park in front of a fire hydrant.  Levy substantial fines against businesses and property owners who refuse to follow mask requirements, the same way you would if they didn't meet the applicable fire codes or building codes.

Not everything needs to be an arrestable offense.  However, there are other ways of enforcing these requirements.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldJames: laws that penalize people for putting their own safety at risk, and not the safety of others.


Good, we both agree that an infectious disease spread by droplets and airborne contact in areas of human population, and which can be grossly curbed by the use of a surgical mask to capture droplets are not a matter of putting one's own safety at risk.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LesserEvil: LesserEvil: I guess he also does not enforse prostitution laws, speeding violations, or drug possession charges for the same reasons?

Or enforce... How the farl did I make that typo and why didn't autocrack fix it?


I find it interesting that posters demand autocorrect, yet every time they make a typo the response is to criticize autocorrect and pass on their responsibility to proofread.  I think we can do better than that.  ;-)
 
thewebguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

italie: "I find it interesting that the nation is demanding police reform, yet every time there is any crisis the response is, pass a law and let the police worry about it. Then, the only resource provided to the police is arrest or citation. I believe we can do better than that. "

The reform we want is seeing the police uphold the law fairly. Judging by that very statement, this is still an issue for you.


Right, this was still an extremely low brain cell count reason to not enforce.
 
Fat Man Of La Mancha
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buy-in isn't made any easier when the presidents trash spewing mouth made mask wearing a political issue.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He thinks it's a problem at the universities and his people ae OK because they don't go to universities. And the university kids (and staff) apparently don't come from his area. Or eat there. Or shop there. Or buy gas there. Or get a hotel room with their girl there. He acts like the university people are some weird cult that doesn't interact with the rest of the world.

That would be a good place to commit crime. The cops would just keep circling around the crime scene looking for the suspect, not considering that he might have moved on to somewhere else to commit more crimes.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy made one of the most well stated cases for the 'defund police' movement I have read yet

"I find it interesting that the nation is demanding police reform, yet every time there is any crisis the response is, pass a law and let the police worry about it. Then, the only resource provided to the police is arrest or citation. I believe we can do better than that. "

This is exactly the point that people are making.  We pass laws out of convenience or fear, then dump the problem on police, who have limited training and limited tools.  To offset this, we grant them greater latitude and less accountability, which only makes the problem worse.   

Defunding police is actually not an anti-police initiative.  If it is basically giving them more options, and keeping them from being put in no win situations that they cannot win.

The Defund Police people should be using this officers quote every chance they can.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wasn't "fark you librul [attractive and successful homosexual males] cucks," but it was whiny and reductive. He may be okay, really, but had he not added that bit about national sentiments about police reform, I'd be agreeing with subby. It was a failure of SOME of our elected and appointed officials. He, as a presumably elected sheriff, could have taken a moral stand here and state he believed in the science behind wearing masks and responsibly social distancing. I get he doesn't want his deputies spying over every privacy fence with barbecue smoke wafting above it counting to 10, but he could have stated he believes in this health crisis and the easy ways we could improve it.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Things this person is ignorant about

1.) Viruses do not know where the University property ends.
2.) College students leave campus to do things
3.) Shutting the barn door after the horse got out does not help save the herd
4.) When you don't know you're contagious for up to 14 days you live your life normally and interact with many people on a daily basis.
5.) Police are hired to enforce the law passed by our politicians no matter how stupid they think it is.
6.) Police do not get to selectively enforce laws, as they keep repeating, that's for the judge to decide.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bla bla bla

a long winded excuse for refusing to do his job.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep doing nothing, it'll be o.k.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the difference between a sheriff (elected) and a police chief (appointed employee) is in play here. A sheriff feels they have more latitude to do as they see fit since they answer to voters, whereas a police chief answers to the mayor or commissioners.
 
LaRoach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry Subby, you thought that people didn't want authoritarian goons.  Instead what they want is *their* flavor of authoritarian goons.

/Armed agents of the state!  For the win!
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LaRoach: FAAAAAAAAAAARRRRRRRRTTTTTTT


Goddamnit, at least open a window.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

italie: "I find it interesting that the nation is demanding police reform, yet every time there is any crisis the response is, pass a law and let the police worry about it. Then, the only resource provided to the police is arrest or citation. I believe we can do better than that. "

The reform we want is seeing the police uphold the law fairly. Judging by that very statement, this is still an issue for you.


The follow up question should have been "so, you agree with the movement to defund police and move these responsibilities to more logical teams (some will need to be established)?"
 
bfh0417
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A Cave Geek: If you're for mandatory hand-washing for surgeons, but against mandatory masks in public places during a pandemic, quit pretending you know anything about health care.


No one is saying the "know about health care." The average person also didn't take the hippocratic oath, nor do they spend the day extremely close.to.others.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He lost me at "i fiND iT inTEResTinG tHaT tHE natiON IS DeMaNDIng poLICe rEForm..."
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the internet has taught me anything, it's that most monologues which begin with "I find it interesting that" are never interesting and can be safely ignored.
 
lizyrd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: MythDragon: respect your decision to wash your hands, you should respect my decision not to.  I don't wash my hands because I am not a sheep, and I refuse to live in fear. And furthermore I have a medical condition that prevents me from washing my hands (but you are not allowed to ask me about it).

I've actually had one of those cards that people buy off the internet about "religious rights and HIPPA" handed to me on an EMS call where a family told me that we couldn't come in wearing a mask, and they wouldn't wear one in our ambulance.

Their eyeballs bulged out of their head when I explained how utterly useless that piece of paper was.


Ya know, the rare times that I collect someone not already wearing a mask, they are eager to be given one. I have never encountered one of these "religious freedom" cards.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In case you ever wondered where the term copout came from.
 
incendi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Surprisingly" is carrying a lot of weight in the phrase "surprisingly well," but the bar has been very low for a vey long time.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: LesserEvil: LesserEvil: I guess he also does not enforse prostitution laws, speeding violations, or drug possession charges for the same reasons?

Or enforce... How the farl did I make that typo and why didn't autocrack fix it?

I find it interesting that posters demand autocorrect, yet every time they make a typo the response is to criticize autocorrect and pass on their responsibility to proofread.  I think we can do better than that.  ;-)


I think my autocorrect was set on "British"

I normally don't post on my phone, but did in that case. I'm usually a bit better at spelling, even if I get the occasional typo from a transposition or a sticky shift... but I hate typing on my phone. The "s" and "c" aren't even that close on my Android screen keyboard.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A thoughtful statement by a law enforcement officer that isn't based on the idea that a police crackdown should be the solution to all of societies problems.  Perhaps a health crisis should be tackled by providing people better access to health care, education regarding what safety measures can best protect themselves and others, and the economic mobility to allow them to make healthy decisions. Mandate paid sick leave for employees who aren't feeling well; mandate paid health insurance so that they can get testing and treatment when they need it.  Educate people where, when and why personal protective equipment should be worn instead of bullying them.  Educate people of the multiplicative risks of gatherings instead of sending a policeman to every wedding.  We don't have enough police to do this, and if we did, would that actually be a good thing?

Maybe,we should be spending our limited public resources enacting such measures instead of treating every crisis as a reason for police action.   Not every problem is a nail that needs to be hammered.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The spikes in the positive COVID tests are coming out of our 2 major universities in the county that recently started upbringing approximately 60,000 new students into the area.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
There's a degree of social push-off in the mask mandate. If you enter a business that wishes to enforce the mandate to protect the staff and refuse to wear a mask, they have a right to refuse service. If you make a fuss, you become a criminal trespasser. That's actionable. Refusal to bear to current modesty standards doesn't make you a protected class.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm tired of being told I have to consider someone a "hero" because of the clothes they put on when they go to work.
 
