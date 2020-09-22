 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   I can't pay no doctor bill, but a woman's headed to the moon. In 2024 I'll be payin' still, while a woman's on the moon   (bbc.com) divider line
56
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i hope my legs don't break
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$28 billion. We've already been to the moon. What is there left to do?

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A rat done bit my sister Nell.
 
Curseyoukhan [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A rat done bit my sister Nell.
Gil Scott-Heron - Whitey On the Moon (Official Audio)
Youtube goh2x_G0ct4
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: $28 billion. We've already been to the moon. What is there left to do?

[media1.tenor.com image 636x370]


Possible moon base to launch stuff from/ land stuff on would be my guess.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will it be televised?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is America.  We can afford to do both.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a physicist and lover of astronomy, all I can say is, why?  Robots are cheaper and safer.
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is her name Alice?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: This is America.  We can afford to do both.


Can but won't.  Rich people decided they need the money more
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: This is America.  We can afford to do both.


We can't afford to do either.

Marcos P: Mugato: $28 billion. We've already been to the moon. What is there left to do?

Possible moon base to launch stuff from/ land stuff on would be my guess.


A moon base to launch to where? Can't we fix this planet first?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slypork: Is her name Alice?


He was just using that as a metaphor for beating his wife!
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: $28 billion. We've already been to the moon. What is there left to do?

[media1.tenor.com image 636x370] [View Full Size image _x_]


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: A moon base to launch to where? Can't we fix this planet first?


Its too late we have to start over!
 
Curseyoukhan [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Isitoveryet: Will it be televised?


You will not be able to stay home, brother
You will not be able to plug in, turn on and cop out
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Space program pioneers.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as anyone is ever poor or hungry or unhoused or has anything bad happening to them we can never ever spend a dime on anything amazing, inspiring, or aspirational.

That's the proposition there.

Is that what you really think?

Is that how you actually live?

Is that how you manage your own limited budget?

I doubt it on all counts.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next on the list: universal health care... on the moon!
 
Saiga410
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dont worry funding will be cut next year because dems hate science.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Saiga410: Dont worry funding will be cut next year because dems hate science.


What alternative reality do you live in?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: Mugato: $28 billion. We've already been to the moon. What is there left to do?

[media1.tenor.com image 636x370]

Possible moon base to launch stuff from/ land stuff on would be my guess.


So nukes and ppl heading to Mars.

/
If we move to  Mars, I bet they leave poor people here and nuke us.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In 1969, we sent people to the moon, America actually did have the best health care system in the world, and people could afford their medical bills.  But that's when Democrats were running things, not Republicans.  Coincidence?  You be the judge.
 
Curseyoukhan [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iniamyen: Next on the list: universal health care... on the moon!


Gil-Scott knew.

Was all that money I made las' year
(for Whitey on the moon?)
How come there ain't no money here?
(Hm! Whitey's on the moon)
Y'know I jus' 'bout had my fill
(of Whitey on the moon)
I think I'll sen' these doctor bills,
Airmail special
(to Whitey on the moon)
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: This is America.  We can afford to do both.


True, but far more importantly, we can afford not to.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregInIndy: As long as anyone is ever poor or hungry or unhoused or has anything bad happening to them we can never ever spend a dime on anything amazing, inspiring, or aspirational.


Yeah but we've been to the moon. What is there that's amazing or inspiring or aspirational about doing it again?

Mr Show - America Blows Up The Moon/You're Fired
Youtube VdT2HqoV198
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got insurance, I'm good with spending money on a trip to the moon. As long as it isn't at government prices.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Marcos P: Mugato: $28 billion. We've already been to the moon. What is there left to do?

[media1.tenor.com image 636x370]

Possible moon base to launch stuff from/ land stuff on would be my guess.

So nukes and ppl heading to Mars.

/
If we move to  Mars, I bet they leave poor people here and nuke us.


Nah. We will get the "B Ark".

With the Telephone Sanitizers.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's send Betsy DeVos. And leave her there.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZMugg: waxbeans: Marcos P: Mugato: $28 billion. We've already been to the moon. What is there left to do?

[media1.tenor.com image 636x370]

Possible moon base to launch stuff from/ land stuff on would be my guess.

So nukes and ppl heading to Mars.

/
If we move to  Mars, I bet they leave poor people here and nuke us.

Nah. We will get the "B Ark".

With the Telephone Sanitizers.


That so sounds like a sausage fest
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would less gravity make giggity like a water-bed?
 
Sasquach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Project Artemis?
 
gyruss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: $28 billion. We've already been to the moon. What is there left to do?

[media1.tenor.com image 636x370]


Prove to the world that America isn't a nation of has-beens.

/Good luck
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: $28 billion. We've already been to the moon. What is there left to do?

[media1.tenor.com image 636x370]


That's $56 billion well spent.  American tax payers will really value this achievement, especially after the hundreds of jobs created to perform mining exploration.  It will eventually "cost" $500 billion to send three people to the moon in order to open the doors for a dozen wealthy investors to start to make maybe $50 million each from mining the moon.
Also, what could possibly go wrong from strip-mining the stupid moon.  Not like it's doing anything anyway.  Suck it libs.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Orion?  16 years, billions of dollars and fark-all to show for it Orion?  Now a cost-plus contract Orion?

Wanna buy a bridge?
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: This is America.  We can afford to do both.


Of course we can.  But one goes to the military industrial complex and the other doesn't go directly to the rich.  You figure it out.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: NM Volunteer: This is America.  We can afford to do both.

True, but far more importantly, we can afford not to.


How is that more important?  Nobody ever got ahead in life by not doing things.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: NM Volunteer: This is America.  We can afford to do both.

Can but won't.  Rich people decided they need the money more


We'd just fritter it away on science, food and healthcare anyway.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hear that suburban housewives?

Please don't vote for Biden.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: NM Volunteer: This is America.  We can afford to do both.

Can but won't.  Rich people decided they need the money more


Exactly. "We" does not exist. It's every person for themselves.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Saiga410: Dont worry funding will be cut next year because dems hate science.

What alternative reality do you live in?


The one where for 50 years dems cut space funding whenever they get in charge
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Sasquach: [Fark user image image 425x318]Project Artemis?


I'll get the bleach.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Saiga410: NM Volunteer: Saiga410: Dont worry funding will be cut next year because dems hate science.

What alternative reality do you live in?

The one where for 50 years dems cut space funding whenever they get in charge


Who was President when we got to the moon?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

elaw: In 1969, we sent people to the moon, America actually did have the best health care system in the world, and people could afford their medical bills.  But that's when Democrats were running things, not Republicans.  Coincidence?  You be the judge.


The Democrats needed a diversion from Vietnam, where we were cleaning up France's mess.  

In 1969, Nixon was President.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: NM Volunteer: This is America.  We can afford to do both.

Of course we can.  But one goes to the military industrial complex and the other doesn't go directly to the rich.  You figure it out.


Once you start talking about "the military industrial complex" , you sound like a conspiracy theorist.

Defense contractors do indeed hold great sway, but that term(MIC)  is so tired and charged that you're not helping to make any points among "the peoples"
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Saiga410: NM Volunteer: Saiga410: Dont worry funding will be cut next year because dems hate science.

What alternative reality do you live in?

The one where for 50 years dems cut space funding whenever they get in charge


This is the first I heard of it.  Do you have a link to a shiatty right-wing blog that makes up "information" to "prove" that?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: elaw: In 1969, we sent people to the moon, America actually did have the best health care system in the world, and people could afford their medical bills.  But that's when Democrats were running things, not Republicans.  Coincidence?  You be the judge.

The Democrats needed a diversion from Vietnam, where we were cleaning up France's mess.  

In 1969, Nixon was President.


Technically, Eisenhower got the ball rolling on that, but he was a RINO compared to the modern GOP.  Plus Truman wanted American scientists to do space stuff before anybody else.  And JFK and LBJ really pushed the military and NASA to get people into space.  So Nixon just inherited decades of work.  He didn't even have a full year in office when humans landed on the Moon.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You understand that the reasons your healthcare is so expensive is because Republicans are ripping you off, right submitter?
 
Saiga410
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mugato: Saiga410: NM Volunteer: Saiga410: Dont worry funding will be cut next year because dems hate science.

What alternative reality do you live in?

The one where for 50 years dems cut space funding whenever they get in charge

Who was President when we got to the moon?


Nixon
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I understand the notion of "the government can't spend money on anything else until every citizen is fed, clothed, and sheltered".

It just doesn't survive contact with reality. Other things are important too.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I can't pay no doctor bill, but a woman's headed to the moon. In 2024 I'll be payin' still, while a woman's on the moon

Is this sarcasm?  Because people who complain about the space program usually do say things like "I can't pay no".
 
