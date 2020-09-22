 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Drunk British man channels Mike Tyson on flight   (nypost.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The injured passenger - described as the drunken suspect's friend - was taken to a local for treatment, as were officers who were hurt in a scuffle during the arrest.

there is some random guy in town that treats people?  or 'local' as in they went to the pub
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Call it a hunch, but I don't think they're friends  any more.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wonder what set of the ear biting? A tone deaf comment maybe? Or perhaps his mate gave him an ear bashing about his behaviour. Who got to lug their baggage of the plane?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Bite one ear, two ears and people never forget
 
