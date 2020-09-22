 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   City of Ann Arbor moves to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms just in time for that orange hippopotamus driving that flying Ford Fiesta   (mlive.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Psychedelic drug, Psilocybin, Psilocybin mushrooms, City Council, council members, Psychedelic, psychedelic plants, D-3rd Ward  
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hmmmm.. my Third Eye could use a good cleaning
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ditto
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds (Remastered 2009)
Youtube naoknj1ebqI
 
Salmon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Good.

Think I'll start another batch this winter.
 
slantsix
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I don't partake but that's great. A step in the right direction. Now keep going!

/this will not be extended to other drugs
//because blacks
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So they've given up all hope on their football team and will just go sit in the woods, high on mushrooms?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Still waiting on cocaine.  Now THAT is a helluva drug.  C'mon Treetown!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I played Doom 3 on mushrooms and I was to freaked out to go into rooms because it was spooky.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I sound fat
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

slantsix: I don't partake but that's great. A step in the right direction. Now keep going!

/this will not be extended to other drugs
//because blacks


I said the same thing about pot.  Now I find myself partaking. oh well.  And if this were legal and my company flat out said that they wont test for it, id probable do this too.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
We are singing a silent choral arrangement to you. Can you hear it?
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxheck
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yeah... I see no problem other than slower traffic with pot smokers, that has to be better than drunks. But shroomers?

Oh lawd what we might see from what they might see! :)
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sounds like a few of y'all have never done  boomers...

Lookin' at you, Subster!

lol
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

maxheck: Yeah... I see no problem other than slower traffic with pot smokers, that has to be better than drunks. But shroomers?

Oh lawd what we might see from what they might see! :)


I don't think I could even get the car started on shrooms.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Cajnik: So they've given up all hope on their football team and will just go sit in the woods, high on mushrooms?


Bermuda59: [Fark user image 275x183]



It may surprise you, but most people don't give a fark about college football and it's not the only thing Ann Arbor offers. U of M is a good school.  Some of the best doctors in the world are in Ann Arbor at University of Michigan Medical, making breakthroughs and doing studies that may save the world. It's one of the nicest towns in the country.

Football? Any shiatty little town can dress boys up in tights and make them grope each other for possession of a ball. I do wish people would stop referring to farkin' football every time any college town is mentioned. If football is all you get out of a college being in a town, you're getting ripped off.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Will they have a stand selling them at the stadium?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
