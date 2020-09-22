 Skip to content
(YouTube)   A story that defies logic, confounds belief. It's the Equinox folks   (youtube.com) divider line
TwoHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Saw this as a boy in the mid 70s on late night TV when my sister made me watch it with her. I'd finally put the horror behind me. Now I keep seeing the final scene and hearing that desperate plea from a doomed man. Thanks a lot subby, I won't sleep for a few years now.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nothing is as confounding about that trailer as the random, last minute shoehorned reference to Rosemary's Baby.
 
dennysgod [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Lost Skeleton of Cadavra kind of ruined bad B movies for me, because watching one just makes me watch The Lost Skeleton of Cadavra instead.
The Lost Skeleton Of Cadavra Trailer
Youtube j8D0PQQDptM
 
bambi121899 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The scariest part of the movie is the title font.
 
Bot v2.38beta [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilgigamesh: Nothing is as confounding about that trailer as the random, last minute shoehorned reference to Rosemary's Baby.


Yes there is, the part about "four teenagers". Those look like UPN or Netflix "teens". Or maybe the part where a VW Sqaureback is going fast enough to run over someone... or yeah maybe the font.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Horror film or just a video preview of the year 2020?
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It gets real the moment they put an egg down on a table, and it balances on end! The horror! You all thought it was urban legend, an old wives' tale... until it happens to you and you can no longer deny the reality. When the terror grips you, it's already too late.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That looks like a masterpiece.
 
Cultured [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
One of the "kids" is Frank Bonner (Herb Tarlek on WKRP in Cincinnati) and was 28 at the time. Another actor was author Fritz Lieber. Lieber played some crazy old guy I think. This movie is a hoot, if you like low budget crap like I do.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: gilgigamesh: Nothing is as confounding about that trailer as the random, last minute shoehorned reference to Rosemary's Baby.

Yes there is, the part about "four teenagers". Those look like UPN or Netflix "teens". Or maybe the part where a VW Sqaureback is going fast enough to run over someone... or yeah maybe the font.


I like that it is filmed in "Supernatural Color".
 
cocozilla
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The original film was made for about $8,000 by future 8 time academy award winner Dennis Muren with money his grandfather gave him, almost as a lark, to try out some of the special effects ideas and techniques he had learned. . They shot it on weekends whenever people were available over a year or so. . After independent distributor Tonylyn Productions expressed interest in distributing the film, director Jack Woods was hired to direct additional footage and expand Muren's short into a full-length feature film.

Due to the similarities in their plots, Equinox is believed to have inspired Evil Dead. The similarities are at times striking.

Think of it as a strikingly ambitious student film . Oh...and one of the other people that worked on it behind the scenes was Ed Begley Jr.
 
AxL sANe
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What's confounding is how GM is still in business.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Bot v2.38beta: [3.bp.blogspot.com image 364x274]


Sees what you did there.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
