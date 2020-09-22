 Skip to content
 
How good is your school's Covid-19 dashboard? Here's the answer (ratecoviddashboard.com)
4
    results of Covid-testing programs, Covid-19 spread, clear information  
Diogenes
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A (Colgate).  And I would expect nothing less.  I got a green a few weeks ago about their interesting approach to reopening.

While I'm disappointed they're using Tableau for the analytics reporting (a competitor, in part, to my company), they're doing as best as anyone could expect.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My school had to be removed from the list. It was unfair to all the other schools that we topped the list every year.
 
TastyEloi
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My university got a B+, which is higher than I would have expected. It would still be nice if our testing was mandatory, instead of voluntary.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What a stellar example of how not to use a screen that website it. Making the window bigger increases the whitespace, not the amount of content you see.

How farking stupid is that?
 
